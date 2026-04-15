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WKN: 890963 | ISIN: NL0000009082 | Ticker-Symbol: KPN
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 18:51
4,746 Euro
-0,50 % -0,024
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EURONEXT-100
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KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
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4,7464,75919:02
4,7454,75819:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 17:06 Uhr
32 Leser
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Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN AGM approves all agenda items

Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") granted the requested approvals on all items on the agenda.

The agenda included a resolution to declare a total dividend over the fiscal year 2025 of € 0.182 per ordinary share. As a result, a final dividend of € 0.109 per ordinary share will be paid in cash, net of 15% dividend withholding tax, on 27 April 2026. As of 17 April 2026, the shares will trade ex-dividend.

Furthermore, the AGM approved the reappointment of Ms Kitty Koelemeijer as a member of the Supervisory Board for a second four-year term.

Detailed information about the approved resolutions and other agenda items is now available on the KPN website (ir.kpn.com).

Formal disclosures:
Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: No
Topic: KPN AGM approves all agenda items
15/04/2026
KPN-N


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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