Koninklijke KPN N.V.: KPN completes € 250m share buyback

Today, KPN announces the completion of its € 250m share buyback, which commenced on 29 January 2026 and was completed on 18 May 2026. In total, KPN has repurchased 54,202,902 ordinary shares at an average price of € 4.61 per share.

The share buyback reflects KPN's commitment to structurally return additional capital to its shareholders and was executed by an intermediary on behalf of KPN. KPN intends to cancel 52,702,902 of the repurchased shares to reduce its capital. The remaining 1,500,000 repurchased shares will be retained to cover employee share plans.

In this final weekly transaction update, KPN reports that it repurchased 1,805,362 ordinary shares on 18 May 2026, which was the final day of the € 250m share buyback. These shares were repurchased at an average price of € 4.59 per share for a total consideration of € 8.3m.

Transaction details of the share buyback are available on our website.

Formal disclosures:

Royal KPN N.V.

Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst

Inside information: Yes

Topic: KPN completes € 250m share buyback

18/05/2026

KPN-SBB