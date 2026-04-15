LaFleur Minerals Inc.: LaFleur and Trafigura Enter into Term Sheet for C$30 Million Prepayment Facility and Gold Offtake Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: LFLRF, FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has selected Trafigura Canada Limited or one of its affiliates ("Trafigura") to arrange and provide a prepayment financing facility of up to C$30 million (the "Prepayment Facility") and gold doré purchase agreement (the "Offtake Agreement") for the proposed development of the Swanson Gold Deposit and processing operations at the Company's wholly-owned Beacon Gold Mill, located in Val-d'Or, Québec ("the Project"), subject to definitive documentation, due diligence and closing conditions.

Key Points:

Trafigura has entered into an arrangement with LaFleur for a Prepayment Facility and Gold Doré Offtake arrangement (together, the "Proposed Agreements"). The Proposed Agreements remain subject to the execution of definitive documentation and the satisfaction of relevant conditions precedent, including the completion of Trafigura's due diligence and receipt of applicable internal approvals.





The proposed C$30 million Prepayment Facility has no commodity price hedging requirements and will underpin required funding for LaFleur's processing facility operations and ramp-up towards a targeted processing capacity of 1,250 tonnes per day (tpd) at the Beacon Gold Mill and development work at the Swanson Gold Deposit.





The Proposed Agreements represent a pathway to establishing key commercial contracts that will facilitate Project development by combining a credit facility and production offtake with a single, globally recognized counterparty on commercial terms that are attractive to the Company. Under the Proposed Agreements, Trafigura will have right of first refusal to participate in further funding to expand capacity at the Beacon Gold Mill to a proposed 3,000-4,000 tpd, as outlined in the Company's recently completed positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") (refer to the Company's PEA NI43-101 Technical Report dated March 16, 2026- -





") (refer to the Company's PEA NI43-101 Technical Report dated March 16, 2026- - Technical, financial and legal due diligence will commence and run for up to (60) sixty days.



Chairman of LaFleur Minerals Kal Malhi, commented:

"The strong level of non-dilutive financing interest that LaFleur has garnered over the past months, and the recent publishing of our PEA on the Beacon Gold Mill production verify a state of readiness for the Beacon Gold Mill, which currently has a 750 tpd capacity, and the potential of our Swanson Gold Deposit. The Project's value is further augmented by additional regional roll up potential, as its location is within a twenty-minute drive from the town of Val d'Or, a region globally renowned for gold projects that bolsters a skilled mining labour force."

Following an extremely competitive process, the Company has selected Trafigura as our chosen financing provider and offtaker to advance the Beacon Gold Mill towards 3,000-4,000 tpd capacity. Beyond the proposed Prepayment Facility, which includes an initial tranche of up to C$15 million, LaFleur has agreed to grant Trafigura a right of first refusal on subsequent funding as the Company continues to upgrade its Beacon Gold Mill capacity.

Chief Executive Officer of LaFleur Minerals, Paul Ténière, commented:

"The last quarter has been an extremely busy time full of major developments for LaFleur and also a run in the price of gold from the US$4,000 range in 2025, to a high of US$5,400 and now volatile trading in the US$4,500-$5,000/ounce range. Our Preliminary Economic Assessment is based on an AISC of US$1,569/oz gold and calculated on a base case $2,750/oz gold, with compelling economics outlining an after-tax IRR of 65% and C$101 million NPV (5%), which has attracted several serious well established investment groups. We are delighted to be collaborating with Trafigura as our chosen financing provider and offtaker for the Beacon Gold Mill and are excited to execute this first agreement and subsequent agreements as we continue to add circuits and capacity at the Beacon Gold Mill and plan for first gold pour in Q2 2026. The combination of a long-term offtake and non-dilutive financing aligns well with our strategy to restart the Beacon Gold Mill and advance the Swanson Gold Deposit while preserving shareholder value."





Figure 1: Inside Beacon Gold Mill (Gold pour room)

Conditions and Exclusivity Status

The Proposed Agreements remain subject to Trafigura's due diligence, and receipt of all necessary approvals including legal and credit assessment and compliance with applicable regulatory requirements.

The parties have agreed to proceed on an exclusive basis during the due diligence period, and the Company expects to complete due diligence and negotiate definitive agreements in the coming months.

The transaction remains subject to Canadian Securities Exchange approval, if required.

Cautionary Statement

The Preliminary Economic Assessment referenced herein is preliminary in nature and includes inferred mineral resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves, and there is no certainty that the results of the PEA will be realized.

Qualified Person Statement

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the Company and considered a Qualified Person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Engagement of Marketing and/or Investor Relations Firms

The Company is also pleased to announce various strategic marketing and investor relations engagements (the "Engagements") with arms-length independent contractors and agencies, with the aim of developing the Company's communication strategy and strengthening exposure to a wider audience.

Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd.

A media agency agreement dated March 27, 2026, has been executed by the Company with Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One") (the "Global One Service Agreement"), a global investor marketing and media firm, to support the Company's digital investor communications strategy. Under the engagement, Global One Media will assist the Company with the production of digital investor content, including video interviews and related corporate communications, and the distribution of such content through digital channels and media platforms, with the objective of increasing the Company's visibility among investors across key global markets. Global One will provide its services for a period of at least 3 months then on a month-to-month basis, which began on or around April 1, 2026. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the Global One Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Global One, the Company has agreed to pay Global One a cash fee of USD $6,000 on a monthly basis plus GST to be added where applicable. Global One and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Global One's business is located at 8 Marina Boulevard, #11-01 Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1 Singapore 018981, and the contact information is as follows:

Website: www.globalonemedia.com



Emerging Growth, LLC

A media agency agreement dated April 2, 2026, has been executed by the Company with Emerging Growth, LLC doing business as TDM Financial ("TDM Financial" or "CFN Media") (the "TDM Financial Service Agreement"), a U.S.-based firm specializing in investor-focused marketing and communications. Under the terms of the agreement, TDM Financial will execute a comprehensive investor outreach and awareness campaign over a six-month period commencing on April 2, 2026. The campaign is designed to reach a broad audience of highly targeted investors across the United States and Canada through a combination of digital media channels and social platforms. Key elements of the campaign include distribution of sponsored, native-style content across leading financial websites and investor-focused social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, TikTok, and LinkedIn, and the development and production of multimedia content, including videos, infographics, and editorial articles tailored to communicate the Company's corporate story and growth strategy. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the TDM Financial Service Agreement and as consideration for the services provided by TDM Financial, the Company has agreed to pay TDM Financial a total cash consideration of USD $26,667, payable in installments over the duration of the agreement. TDM Financial and its principals are arm's length from the Company and do not have any interest, direct or indirect, in the Company or its securities nor do they have any right or intent to acquire such an interest. TDM Financial's business is located at 600 E. 8th St., Whitefish, MT, USA 59937, and the contact information is as follows:

Website: https://www.tdmfinancial.com



About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR, OTCQB: LFLRF, FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our PEA-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 19,214 hectares (192 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. LaFleur Minerals' recently refurbished Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material from Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects. LaFleur recently released the results of a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") results for the Company's Swanson Gold Project and the planned restart of the Beacon Gold Mill - refer to press release dated March 3, 2026 ).

ON BEHALF OF LAFLEUR MINERALS INC.

Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo.

Chief Executive Officer & Director



LaFleur Minerals Inc.

1500-1055 West Georgia Street

Vancouver, BC V6E 4N7

Website: www.lafleurminerals.com - LinkedIn - Twitter/X - Instagram

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") on the Swanson Gold Project, the contemplated refurbishment and restart of the Beacon Gold Mill, projected production rates, mine life, capital and operating costs, economic returns (including NPV and IRR), development timelines, permitting, financing and other economic and technical parameters. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", and similar expressions.

The PEA is preliminary in nature and includes Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as Mineral Reserves. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. There is no certainty that the PEA results will be realized.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including with respect to Mineral Resource estimates, gold prices, exchange rates, capital and operating costs, metallurgical recoveries, the ability to obtain required approvals, the availability of financing, and the successful refurbishment and operation of the Beacon Gold Mill. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties, including those related to resource estimation, cost escalation, commodity price fluctuations, permitting, financing, operational risks and general economic conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e92c67ae-9c2f-4e83-91cd-e315d255dc86



