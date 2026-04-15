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WKN: A3D3ZA | ISIN: US92836Y4098 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Netzwerktechnik
Aktienmarkt
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VISLINK TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 17:48 Uhr
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Vislink LTD: Vislink Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial and Operational Results

MT. OLIVE, N.J., April 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. ("Vislink" or the "Company") (OTCID: VISL), a global technology leader in the capture, delivery, and management of high-quality live video and associated data in the media and entertainment, law enforcement, and defense markets, today reported financial and operational results for the fourth-quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2025.

The results demonstrate continued progress in its strategic shift toward higher-margin solutions and expanding defense and government market presence.

Fourth quarter revenue reached $5.3 million, increasing 56% year-over-year and 37% sequentially, while gross margin improved to 49%, reflecting the company's focus on higher-value product offerings. For the full year, revenue was $18.4 million, down 33% due to softer demand in legacy broadcast markets and delayed U.S. federal spending. Despite this, gross margin expanded significantly to 55%, supported by product portfolio optimization and cost discipline, with operating expenses reduced by 29%.

The company's strategic transition toward military and government (MilGov) markets continues to gain traction, now representing over 25% of revenue and more than 45% of total orders. Vislink expects this segment to exceed 50% of revenue in 2026, supported by active engagement across key U.S. federal agencies and an expanding pipeline of opportunities.

New product introductions, including Aero5, AeroLink, MobilCMDR 2 and MeshConnect, are contributing to early commercial momentum, with deployments across both live production and defense applications. High-profile use cases, such as the deployment of MeshConnect at Super Bowl 2026, alongside orders from leading aerospace and defense organizations, underline growing demand for resilient, mission-critical video solutions.

Operational improvements remain a focus, with inventory reduced by 26% and continued implementation of AI-driven efficiencies across the business. The company entered 2026 with improving momentum, reporting January revenue of $2.1 million and positive EBITDA of $0.3 million.

"2025 was a year of meaningful transformation for Vislink, as we improved margins, streamlined operations, and advanced our position in higher-value markets," said Mickey Miller, Chief Executive Officer. "We enter 2026 with encouraging momentum, driven by new products, growing defense engagement, and a clear path toward profitability."

You can read the full report with financial figures on the Vislink website here.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Media Contact
Ben Yelton
ben.yelton@vislink.com		Investor Relations
investors@vislink.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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