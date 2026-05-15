Vislink LTD: Vislink Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

MT. OLIVE, N.J., May 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vislink Technologies, Inc. ("Vislink" or the "Company") (OTCID: VISL), a global leader in real-time video communications for the defense, public safety, and broadcast markets, today reported financial and operational results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

CEO Commentary

"Q1 2026 was a landmark quarter for Vislink," said Mickey Miller, Chief Executive Officer. "For the first time in the Company's recent history, we delivered EBITDA profitability-a non-GAAP EBITDA profit of $0.2 million versus a loss of $2.2 million in the same quarter last year. Revenue of $5.4 million increased 17% from the prior year period and 2% sequentially from Q4 2025, supported by strong order intake in Q4 that translated into healthy Q1 shipments. Gross margin of 65.0% expanded meaningfully from the prior year quarter, driven by a favorable mix shift toward Military/Government solutions and continued pricing discipline. Operating expenses declined 35% year-over-year as the full-year benefit of our restructuring actions took hold, and G&A costs fell more than $1 million from Q1 2025. These results reflect the disciplined execution of our transformation strategy and give us real confidence that the model is working."

"The acceleration of our Military/Government business is particularly encouraging. MilGov revenue increased 159% year-over-year and 93% sequentially from Q4 2025, and shipments against established European Public Safety and Military of Defense contracts were key highlights in the quarter. On the U.S. Federal front, our dedicated business development initiative continues to build momentum-we have now submitted eight RFI responses year-to-date across priority defense and homeland security agencies. Our capabilities align well with important initiatives in the UAS, C-UAS, and 5G Department of War priorities. We are also making significant progress with our AI initiative, which is already targeting additional savings and is reshaping how we operate across sales, engineering, and customer service. We enter Q2 with solid operational momentum, and we remain focused on sustaining revenue growth, continuing to expand margins, and delivering long-term value for our shareholders."

A video commentary from CEO Mickey Miller can be seen here

Consolidated balance sheets and the full report can be downloaded here

First Quarter 2026 and Recent Highlights

Financial Performance

Q1 2026 revenue of $5.4 million increased 17% from Q1 2025 and 2% sequentially from Q4 2025.

Q1 gross margin of 65.0%, driven by a favorable mix shift toward higher-margin MilGov solutions and a $0.2 million release of obsolete stock provision;

Q1 non-GAAP EBITDA profit of $0.2 million marked the Company's first quarter of EBITDA profitability, compared to a non-GAAP EBITDA loss of $2.2 million in Q1 2025; GAAP EBITDA profit was $0.1 million.

Operating expenses of $3.6 million declined 35.1% year-over-year and 37.9% sequentially, with G&A expenses down more than $1.0 million from Q1 2025.

Year-end cash balance of $3.7 million; cash outflow of $0.5 million in the quarter represented a significant improvement from prior periods, primarily reflecting improved trading results; cash is forecast to be neutral in Q2 2026.





Strategic Transformation and Market Development

Military/Government revenue increased 158.9% year-over-year and 92.6% sequentially from Q4 2025, with MilGov contributing the majority of Q1 revenue and continuing to advance the Company's strategic transformation.

Successfully shipped against landmark MilGov contracts, including a large European Public Safety organization and a European Ministry of Defense order.

U.S. Federal/Department of War business development initiative reached a total of eight opportunity responses year-to-date. Active engagement on multiple ISR opportunities.

New federal channel partner program being established.





New Products and Commercial Wins

Aero5 and Aero5 Antenna DO-160 qualification testing progressing; DO-160 qualification also underway, targeting aviation-certified system availability to address growing demand from OEMs and public safety customers.

CLIQ2 and HCAM5 (GoalCam) on track for delivery; MeshConnect High Throughput and Return capabilities in development.

New product development underway based on requirement discovery with US Department of War.





Marquee Events and Global Partnerships

Continued to support the world's most demanding live production environments, including Formula 1, MotoGP, the NFL, NHL, Premier League, the Academy Awards, the Emmys, and many others.

Notable Q1 orders included $425,000 from a large US-based sports broadcaster and $432,000 from a European Horse Racing Event producer.





AI Initiative

Formally launched a company-wide AI initiative targeting additional savings, reducing time to market, and improving quality and reliability.





A video commentary from CEO Mickey Miller can be seen here

Consolidated balance sheets and the full report can be downloaded here

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Investor Relations:

investors@vislink.com

Media Contact:

Ben Yelton, Marketing Manager

ben.yelton@vislink.com