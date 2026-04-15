Bath & Body Works Donates Detergent Products for National Laundry Day

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 15, 2026 / Bath & Body Works is donating 3,000 detergent products to Home for Families and Good360 for National Laundry Day in 2026. The donation supports families' access to everyday essentials that help make daily life a little easier.

What You Should Know:

Bath & Body Works is donating 3,000 detergent products - enough for about 200,000 small loads of laundry.

Donations will support families through partnerships for Home for Families and Good360 for National Laundry Day in 2026.

Bath & Body Works has a longstanding commitment to community improvement and partners with organizations to help families gain access to basic needs.

Bath & Body Works is donating 3,000 detergent products - enough for 200,000 small loads of laundry - to Home for Families and Good360 in honor of National Laundry Day in 2026.

For more than 35 years, Bath & Body Works has remained dedicated to improving the communities where it does business and making a positive difference in the lives of its associates, customers and community-starting with access to everyday essentials that support comfort, dignity and well-being.

"Helping people feel good is at the core of what we do, and access to clean clothes is a meaningful part of that," said Rhoe Fields, vice president of community and culture at Bath & Body Works. "We're proud to partner with Home for Families and Good360 this year to help ensure more families can experience that feeling."

Good360 connects communities in crisis with essential goods to redistribute excess inventory, and Bath & Body Works and Good360 have partnered together since 2023 to provide products for shelters, food banks and disaster recovery. Home for Families partners with families and youth to resolve their housing crisis, strengthen financial stability and bridge education gaps to prevent future homelessness. Access to clean clothes can ease everyday stress for families, and help individuals feel more confident at school, at work and in their communities.

"Providing the families we serve with basic staple items such as laundry detergent is a crucial way that we help them maintain stability," said Sarah Moore, marketing and community relations manager at Home for Families. "This incredible donation from Bath & Body Works will make a tangible difference in the lives of families struggling with housing insecurity."

Feeling good often starts with the basics, and supporting access to everyday essentials is one of the ways Bath & Body Works can help drive impact. Visit bbwinc.com to learn more about how Bath & Body Works makes a positive difference in communities.

Find more stories and multimedia from Bath & Body Works at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/bath-and-body-works-donates-detergent-products-for-national-laundry-da-1157797