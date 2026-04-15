

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A 63-year-old man from Norway, known as the 'Oslo patient,' has become one of the few people in the world whose HIV is no longer active for a long time after treatment.



He received a stem cell transplant from his brother to treat a rare blood cancer. Later, doctors discovered that his brother had a rare genetic change that makes cells resistant to HIV. Because of this, the transplant not only treated his cancer but also helped stop the HIV. Doctors later closely monitored his condition after the procedure.



Now, he is the 10th person in the world to reach long-term HIV remission. Four years after the transplant, doctors could not find any traces of HIV in his body.



The health experts explained that a genetic mutation (called CCR5?32) blocks HIV from entering immune cells, which helps protect the body from the virus. Tests showed that his new immune system had taken over, and any remaining HIV pieces were inactive and could not cause infection again. This case is especially important because even his gut, where HIV often hides, was free of active virus.



Over time, his body also seemed to 'forget' the virus. His immune system stopped reacting to HIV, and related antibodies decreased. However, this kind of treatment is risky. Many people who undergo such transplants can die within a year. The Oslo patient also had a serious complication, but he recovered.



'Moving forward, a critical step will be to compare existing cases of HIV cure to identify the most effective combination of biomarkers,' the researchers wrote.



'Conducting individual patient data meta-analyses is a logical next step, ideally followed by prospective sampling and new analyses that apply harmonized protocols in centralized laboratories.'



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