

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite spending much of the day's session in positive territory, the Switzerland market ended weak on Wednesday with stocks drifting lower in late afternoon trades as the mood turned cautious with investors looking ahead to a fresh round of ceasefire talks between the U.S. and Iran.



The benchmark SMI, which climbed to 13,321.88 around mid-afternoon, ended the session with a loss of 50.19 points or 0.38% at 13,219.58.



Lindt & Spruengli shed about 2.6%. Richemont dropped nearly 2%. Novartis and Amrize both ended lower by 1.6%.



Nestle, Swisscom, Holcim, Galderma Group, Schindler Ps and Roche lost 0.3%-1.2%.



Partners Group climbed about 3.7%. VAT Group and Straumann Holding gained 2.65% and 2.55%, respectively. Logitech International moved up 2.1%.



UBS Group, Zurich Insurance, Julius Baer, Helvetia Baloise Holding, Lonza Group, Swiss Re, Sonova, Kuehne + Nagel and Givaudan gained 0.5%-1.1%.



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