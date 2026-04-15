Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Tiny Ltd. (TSX: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, today announced that it has further extended the expiry date of the Company's issuer bid launched on February 5, 2026, whereby the Company offered (the "Offer") to acquire all of its issued and outstanding 11.00% secured convertible debentures due May 12, 2030 (the "Debentures") to 5:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on June 15, 2026, unless further extended, varied or withdrawn by the Company. All other terms of the Offer remain unchanged.

Details of the Offer, including instructions for tendering the Debentures, are provided in the formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated February 5, 2026 as amended pursuant to the first notice of variation dated March 11, 2026 and as the same will be further amended by the second notice of variation dated April 14, 2026 (the "Second Notice of Variation" and, collectively with the formal offer to purchase and issuer bid circular dated February 5, 2026 and other related documents, the "Offer Documents"). The Second Notice of Variation will be mailed to registered holders of Debentures, filed with applicable Canadian Securities Administrations and made available free of charge on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Further to the Company's press release dated March 10, 2026, Tiny is continuing to meet with potential investors as well as other financing providers with the objective of improving financial flexibility and simplifying the Company's capital structure. Despite market volatility following the launch of the Offer, conversations related to the refinancing of the Company's existing debt obligations have yielded several viable options, including the previously disclosed private placement offering of fixed rate senior secured callable bonds, bank financing options, and other alternatives, and management continues to advance discussions with these parties. The Company is further extending the Offer to continue to evaluate various options, achieve an optimal outcome for its stakeholders, and meet the objectives set out by the board of directors of Tiny. The Company will continue to provide updates as necessary, and during future quarterly financial results communications.

The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and in accordance with applicable U.S. state securities laws. The Company does not intend to register any securities referred to herein in the United States or to conduct a public offering of securities in the United States. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public by prospectus under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. This release does not constitute an offer for sale or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person. "U.S. person" and "United States" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, or elsewhere.

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian holding company that acquires wonderful businesses using a founder-friendly approach. It focuses on companies with unique competitive advantages, recurring or predictable revenue streams, and strong free cash flow generation. Tiny typically holds businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principal reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing products and services; Software and Apps, which is home to Serato, the world's leading DJ software, and WeCommerce, a collection of leading application and theme businesses powering global e-commerce merchants; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Important notice

The announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy Bonds, Debentures or other securities in any jurisdiction. The solicitation and the offer to purchase Debentures by the Company is being made only pursuant to the Offer Documents. The publication, distribution or release of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restriction. Any failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Bonds have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority. The Bonds have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under the securities laws of any province or territory of Canada.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (together, "forward-looking statements") that reflect management's current expectations regarding the Company's future growth, financial performance, business prospects and opportunities. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "forecast", "expect", "estimate", "predict", "intend", "would", "could", "if", "may" and similar expressions. This press release includes, among others, forward-looking statements regarding the timing and terms of the Offer and the extension of the expiry date; the completion of the Offer; and the completion of the Company's previously disclosed bond offering. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

By their nature, forward-looking statements require management to make various assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is a significant risk that such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections will not prove to be accurate, that management's assumptions may not be accurate and that actual results, performance or achievements may differ significantly from such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release as a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, outlooks, expectations, goals, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to the risk that the Company does not complete the Offer or completes the Offer on different terms than previously proposed; the risk that the Company does not complete the bond offering on the terms previously proposed or at all. For a more detailed discussion of the Company's risk factors, see the list of risk factors in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 30, 2026 and the list of risk factors in the Offer Documents, both of which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca under the Company's profile.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all possible factors, as other factors could adversely affect our results. When relying on our forward-looking statements to make decisions with respect to the Company and its securities, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise indicated, the information in this press release is current as of the date of this press release and the Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

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Source: Tiny Ltd.