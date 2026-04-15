Boulder, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - FST Corp. (NASDAQ: KBSX), a leading manufacturer and marketer of steel and graphite golf shafts and a provider of other golf-related services, today announced that it will report its audited financial results for the full year 2025 on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, before market opening in the United States.

The Company's management will host both an earnings conference call and live webcast on these results at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on the above date. Participants who wish to join the conference call are invited to call one of the allocated dial-in numbers below and advise the Operator on the conference Name, "FST Corp. Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call."

USA / International Toll +1 (800) 715-9871 USA - Toll-Free +1 (646) 307-1963

Those participants who wish to view the live webcast may register at

https://www.gowebcasting.com/14691.

An audio recording of the Event will be available via the Echo Replay platform. To access the platform by phone, please dial-in using one of the numbers listed above and input Playback ID: 6261208, followed by the # key. This replay will expire on Friday, May 22nd, 2026, at 11:59 PM EDT.

Additionally, the audio recording and transcript of the Event will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://fstcorp.com/.

About FST Corp.

Founded in 1989, FST Corp. manufactures and sells golf club shafts, along with other golf-related items, to golf equipment brands, OEMs, distributors, and consumers via the company's KBS Golf Experience retail outlets. FST's equipment, marketed under the KBS brand, is utilized by golfers at all levels, including many professional players participating in the PGA and other major golf associations. The company's product portfolio, retail presence, and golf-related services are part of a vertically integrated business model that has established the KBS brand on a global scale and created significant competitive advantages over peer brands. The company's growth strategies currently position it for expansion into under-tapped golf shaft markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions based on the Company's current expectations about events that may impact its financial condition, results, strategy, and needs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "likely," and similar expressions.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new events or changes in expectations, except as required by law. While these statements reflect reasonable expectations, actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's registration statement and SEC filings for additional information on factors that may impact future results.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292716

Source: FST Corp.