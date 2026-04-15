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Mittwoch, 15.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold auf 6.300 USD? Diese Aktie könnte der geheime Hebel sein
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WKN: A40N37 | ISIN: KYG3R23E1004 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
15.04.26 | 22:00
1,250 US-Dollar
-4,58 % -0,060
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
FST CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FST CORP 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FST CORP
FST CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FST CORP1,250-4,58 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.