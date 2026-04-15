Elliott Investment Management L.P.: Elliott Management Statement on Daikin Industries, Ltd.

LONDON, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. and Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited ("Elliott"), which advise funds that together have a significant investment in Daikin Industries, Ltd. ("Daikin" or the "Company"), today issued the following statement:

Elliott's significant investment in Daikin reflects our belief that the Company's market-leading businesses and impressive track record of long-term growth are materially undervalued by the market. We believe that Daikin's upcoming medium-term management plan ("MTMP") offers an opportunity for the Company to address the root causes of this undervaluation by announcing concrete measures to expand margins, improve shareholder returns and review its portfolio of non-core businesses. We are committed to working constructively with the Company to deliver an ambitious, credible MTMP that helps Daikin close the performance and valuation gaps to its peers.

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately $79.8 billion of assets as of December 31, 2025. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm. Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Media Contacts:

London

Stijn van de Grampel

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited

T: +44 20 3009 1061

svdgrampel@elliottadvisors.co.uk

New York

Stephen Spruiell

Elliott Investment Management L.P.

T: +1 (212) 478-2017

sspruiell@elliottmgmt.com

Tokyo

Brett Wallbutton

Ashton Consulting

T: +81 (0) 3 5425-7220

b.wallbutton@ashton.jp

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