

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Daikin Industries Ltd. (DKILF.PK) revealed a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY275.229 billion, or JPY939.14 per share. This compares with JPY264.757 billion, or JPY903.65 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.5% to JPY5.015 trillion from JPY4.752 trillion last year.



Daikin Industries Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY275.229 Bln. vs. JPY264.757 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY939.14 vs. JPY903.65 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.015 Tn vs. JPY4.752 Tn last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News