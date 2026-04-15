Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - Fuerte Metals Corporation (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF) ("Fuerte" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its annual financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025. The Company's audited Consolidated Financial Statements, Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and Annual Information Form ("AIF") are available on the Company's website at www.fuertemetals.com and have been filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Fuerte Metals Corporation

Fuerte is a Canadian exploration and development company focused on advancing high-potential precious metals and base metals projects across the Americas. Our flagship asset is the 100%-owned Coffee Project in the Yukon, Canada - a high-quality gold project advancing through the final stages of permitting, engineering, and resource expansion drilling in preparation for a construction decision. Coffee hosts 3.0 million ounces of open-pit heap-leach Measured and Indicated Resource (80 Mt at 1.15 g/t gold) and an Inferred Resource of 0.8 million ounces (21 Mt at 1.17 g/t gold). We respectfully acknowledge that protection of the water and lands around the Coffee Creek and mine project area is of high importance to First Nations. Through cooperation, transparency, and respect, we pledge to continue to build on relationships with Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in, White River First Nation, Selkirk First Nation, and the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, whose Traditional Territories overlap or partially overlap with the project access road, and areas where exploration and mining activities may occur. In addition to Coffee, Fuerte holds a portfolio of copper and gold assets, including the Placeton-Caballo Muerto Project in Chile and the Cristina and Yecora Projects in Mexico, offering additional growth and exploration upside. At Fuerte, we are committed to building value through disciplined project development, responsible stewardship of the land, a safety-focused culture, and creating long-term returns for shareholders.

Qualified Person

Mr. Denis Flood, P.Eng., Chief Operating Officer of Fuerte Metals and a QP as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed this news release on behalf of the Company and has approved the technical disclosure contained herein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292636

Source: Fuerte Metals Corp.