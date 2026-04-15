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Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2026) - As global demand for critical minerals and precious metals accelerates, BTV - Business Television highlights companies operating in Yukon that are advancing exploration, scaling resources, and positioning for long-term growth in one of Canada's most active mining regions.

Banyan Gold Corp. (TSXV: BYN) (OTCQB: BYAGF) - Scale is already part of the story. With over 8 million ounces defined and a 50,000 metre drill program underway, Banyan Gold is advancing one of Yukon's larger near-surface gold systems. Backed by a strong treasury and a pending economic study, the company is advancing toward development while continuing to expand its footprint across a largely under-explored land package.

Fuerte Metals (TSXV: FMT) (OTCQB: FUEMF) - A previously advanced asset is getting new momentum. Fuerte Metals is progressing a large-scale Yukon gold project with approximately 3 million ounces defined and a clear path toward construction. With infrastructure development underway and a potential production timeline in sight, the company is on track to become one of Yukon's next gold producers.

Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (OTCQX: SITKF) (FSE: 1RF) - One of Yukon's largest drill campaigns is now underway. Sitka Gold is advancing a growing multi-million ounce resource with a fully funded 60,000 metre program designed to define the scale of a district-sized gold system. As exploration advances, the company is moving closer to development-stage milestones while maintaining strong upside across its broader land position.

White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (OTCQX: WHGOF) - District-scale ambition meets systematic execution. White Gold is advancing approximately 3 million ounces across one of the largest land packages in the Yukon, supported by a major drill program and a pending economic study. With strategic backing and multiple targets, the company is building a long-term pipeline for resource growth and development.

Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV: KG) (OTCQB: KDKGF) - A historic gold district is being reinterpreted through modern exploration. Klondike Gold is advancing a large land package anchored by a remarkable find the bedrock source behind over a century of placer gold production. With a defined resource, active drilling, and more than 100 additional targets, the company is building toward district-wide potential.

Cascadia Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CAM) - Strong drill consistency is driving the next phase of growth. Cascadia Minerals is advancing a copper-gold project in Yukon with a defined resource and a 15,000 metre drill program aimed at expansion. Infrastructure advantages and strategic investment, are giving the company a credible foundation for larger-scale development in a proven mining region.

Silver North Resources (TSXV: SNAG) (OTCQB: TARSF) - Discovery is taking center stage in a historic silver camp. Silver North Resources is advancing high-grade exploration in Yukon with multiple new discoveries and a fully funded program through 2027. Through continued drilling and a strategic partnership advancing additional assets, the company is defining a new generation of silver deposits.

About BTV - Business Television / BTV The Agency:

For 28 years, BTV - Business Television has been the go-to half-hour investment show for savvy investors, delivering exclusive on-location interviews and actionable insights with emerging companies, industry leaders, and market experts. Hosted by Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV provides investors with direct access to executive teams and compelling investment opportunities not found anywhere else.

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Watch BTV Episode; BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

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Wednesday, April 15 @ 7:30pm ET

Saturday, April 18 @ 8:00pm ET

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Sun, April 19 @ 1:00pm ET

Mon, April 20 @ 8:30am ET

Tues, April 21 @ 8:30pm ET & 11:30pm ET

BTV The Agency is a capital markets-focused TV production and digital marketing agency serving publicly traded and financial companies. Through strategic content creation and extensive distribution across top-tier networks including Bloomberg, CNBC, FOX Business News, and leading financial platforms, the agency helps companies reach investors, advisors, and institutions-building brand credibility and driving national retail and institutional investor awareness.

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/292627

Source: BTV