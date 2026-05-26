Klondike Gold Corp.: Klondike Gold Announces 2026 Diamond Drilling Program Underway to Update and Expand Gold Mineral Resources

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 26, 2026 / Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTCQB:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 2026 diamond drilling program has commenced at the Company's 100%-owned Klondike District Project, located in the Dawson mining district of Yukon Territory, Canada.

The 2026 program is designed to support an updated and expanded gold mineral resource estimate1 based upon the Company's initial 2022 mineral resource estimate ("MRE"). Drilling will focus on expanding known mineralized zones, increasing resource confidence through infill drilling, and testing extensions of near-surface gold mineralization along the Company's extensive structural corridor.

The initial fully funded campaign is expected to include approximately 8,000 metres of diamond drilling across priority targets within the Company's flagship Lone Star and Stander Zones, as well as adjacent prospective areas, with completion anticipated by July 2026. An additional phase of up to 5,000 meters of diamond drilling is planned later in the season following assessment of initial results.

The 2026 program builds on successful prior exploration campaigns that identified broad intervals of orogenic style gold mineralization associated with quartz vein stockworks and altered host rocks.

"Our 2026 drilling campaign marks an important step toward advancing and growing the gold resources outlined in the 2022 MRE," said Peter Tallman, President and CEO of Klondike Gold Corp. "We believe significant opportunities remain to expand mineralization along strike and at depth within the district-scale property package, including follow-up on results from 137 additional drill holes totalling more than 19,000 meters reported subsequent to the 2022 resource estimate. This program is designed to systematically unlock additional value while advancing the project toward future development studies."

In addition to resource expansion objectives, the program will gather geological, structural, and metallurgical data intended to support future engineering and economic evaluations. Assay results from the program are expected to be released on an ongoing basis throughout the 2026 exploration season.

The Klondike District Project covers a district-scale land package encompassing the entirety of the historic Klondike Goldfields placer district where the Company has documented numerous gold showings and related structures associated with a major orogenic-style gold mineralized system.

About Klondike Gold Corp.

Klondike Gold Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the advancement of its 100%-owned Klondike District Project in Yukon Territory, one of the world's most historically significant placer gold districts. The Company is focused on discovering and developing large-scale gold resources through systematic exploration and geological modeling. The Company also maintains a mining production royalty interest in the currently active Montana Creek Placer Property2.

ON BEHALF OF KLONDIKE GOLD CORP.

"Peter Tallman"

Peter Tallman,

President and CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION:

Telephone: (604) 609-6138

E-mail: info@klondikegoldcorp.com

Website: www.klondikegoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements". When used in this document, the words "anticipated", "expect", "estimated", "forecast", "planned", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information. These statements are based on current expectations of management; however, they are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these statements. Klondike Gold does not undertake any obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date hereof, except as required by securities laws.

Forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; fluctuations in commodity prices and changes in the Company's business plans. In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including without limitation, that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives and its ability to raise additional capital to proceed. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company seeks safe harbor.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

1 The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Klondike District Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The technical report supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Klondike District Gold Project, Yukon Territory, Canada" has been filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca effective November 10, 2022. Refer to news release of December 16, 2022.

2 Refer to the Company's News Release of January 7, 2026 and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Klondike Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/klondike-gold-announces-2026-diamond-drilling-program-underway-to-update-and-expa-1170345