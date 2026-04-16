

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OpenAI has started to offer limited access to its new AI model, GPT-5.4-Cyber, which is designed to pinpoint software vulnerabilities. This rollout comes just a week after Anthropic launched its own competing model, Claude Mythos Preview.



Initially, this model is being made available to a select group within OpenAI's Trusted Access for Cyber program, reaching a few hundred users now, with plans to widen access to thousands soon.



GPT-5.4-Cyber aims to assist organizations in identifying and correcting security issues, and with fewer limitations in place, it allows for deeper system probing.



This step underscores the growing rivalry between OpenAI and Anthropic in the realm of advanced AI, particularly regarding cybersecurity.



As these models improve in terms of coding and vulnerability detection, worries are increasing about how they might be misused by cybercriminals and entities supported by state actors.



Anthropic's Mythos, which can independently find and exploit zero-day vulnerabilities across key systems, has already caught the attention of governments and financial institutions. U.S. officials, including those in the Treasury, have been emphasizing the need for organizations to take these types of tools seriously, indicating a rising urgency around AI-related cyber threats.



While both companies are marketing their models as protective tools, their swift advancements are transforming the global cybersecurity landscape.



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