

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Aker BP ASA (AKRBP.OL) on Thursday reported preliminary production and sales figures for the first quarter of 2026, showing a quarter-on-quarter decline in volumes but stronger realised prices.



Net production fell to 398.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboepd) from 410.6 mboepd in the fourth quarter. Net volume sold declined to 405.7 mboepd from 431.4 mboepd, partly reflecting lower overlift of 7.3 mboepd compared with 20.8 mboepd in the prior quarter.



On pricing, realised liquids prices rose to $82.2 per barrel of oil equivalent from $63.1, and natural gas prices increased to $80.5 per boe from $59.2 in the previous quarter.



The company is scheduled to release its full first-quarter results on May 7.



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