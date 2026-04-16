

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Pernod Ricard SA (PRN.L) on Thursday reported third-quarter net sales of €1.945 billion, down 14.6% year on year.



On an organic basis, sales edged up 0.1%.



For the first nine months, sales fell 14.8% to €7.199 billion, while organic sales declined 4.4%.



The company announced an interim dividend of €2.35 per share, with an ex-dividend date of July 22 and payment scheduled for July 24.



Looking ahead, Pernod Ricard expects full-year organic net sales to decline between 3% and 4%.



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