

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' unemployment rate decreased slightly in March, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted ILO jobless rate dropped to 4.0 percent in March from 4.1 percent in February. In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 3.9 percent.



There were 407,000 unemployed people in March compared to 416,000 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 395,000.



Data showed that the number of employed people rose to 9.850 million from 9.849 million in February.



Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate remained stable at 73.2 percent.



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