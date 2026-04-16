

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 36-year high of 114.21 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 113.96.



Against the Canada and the U.S. dollars, the aussie advanced to a 5-year high of 0.9869 and nearly a 4-year high of 0.7198 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.9852 and 0.7176, respectively.



Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie advanced to nearly a 4-week high of 1.6417 and an 8-day high of 1.2159 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 1.6457 and 1.2138, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 115.00 against the yen, 0.99 against the loonie, 0.72 against the greenback, 1.61 against the euro and 1.23 against the kiwi.



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