

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French luxury goods group, Kering SA (PPRUF.PK) on Thursday unveiled its new strategic roadmap, 'ReconKering,' at its Capital Markets Day, outlining plans to restore clarity, strengthen execution discipline and reposition the group for long-term leadership in the evolving luxury market.



The strategy focuses on reinforcing its core 'True Luxury' pillars-creativity, craftsmanship and brand desirability-while building capabilities to capture 'Next Luxury' opportunities driven by technology, shifting consumer expectations and new markets.



Kering said it is taking decisive steps to rebuild brand desirability, sharpen execution and implement a more focused and disciplined operating model amid a challenging and increasingly competitive market. The group has already begun restructuring its organization, tightening financial discipline and optimizing its retail network.



At the brand level, the company aims to revive momentum at key houses including Gucci, while expanding growth across Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga through clearer product strategies, stronger regional focus and enhanced desirability.



Kering also highlighted the creation of a more integrated group platform spanning industrial operations, client data, technology and sustainability, designed to improve efficiency and support faster decision-making.



The roadmap is structured in three phases-'Reset' by 2026, 'Rebuild' by 2028 and 'Reclaim' by 2030-aimed at restoring profitability and re-establishing Kering as a leading player in the next phase of luxury.



On the financial front, Kering targets gradual revenue outperformance and aims to more than double its 2025 recurring operating margin over the medium term, while achieving a return on capital employed above 20%. It plans to maintain capital expenditure at 5% to 6% of revenue and a dividend payout ratio of around 50% of recurring net income.



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