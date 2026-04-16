

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group plc (ITRK.L) on Thursday said it has acquired the assets of a solar photovoltaic (PV) laboratory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from Mitsui Chemicals India Pvt. Ltd..



The new solar PV lab will offer ISO 17025-accredited testing services for installations, materials and components, along with BIS and IECEE CB Scheme certifications, supporting both domestic manufacturers and international companies entering the Indian market.



The acquisition strengthens Intertek's risk-based quality assurance offering in the solar sector and expands its presence in western India, while enhancing its renewable energy assurance capabilities.



Intertek said the move builds on its existing solar solutions, including inspection and testing services, and comes as demand for independent quality assurance rises alongside rapid growth in India's solar energy market.



André Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer of Intertek, said: 'Solar is a major driver of the energy transition and India is one of the world's leading solar energy producers2, making it a highly attractive market for our industry-leading ATIC solutions.'



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