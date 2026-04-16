

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Entain PLC (GMVHY, ENT.L), a sports betting and gambling company, on Thursday reported net gaming revenue growth of 3% for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, helped by the continued momentum and a strong volume growth of 8%.



Stella David, CEO of Entain, said: 'We entered 2026 with strong momentum, which has continued in Q1, with strong volume growth across our diversified portfolio. This further demonstrates our ongoing strategic execution and strengthening operations, and also highlights the growth embedded in our globally scaled business.'



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Entain remains comfortable with market expectations for an underlying EBITDA of GBP 1.131 billion.



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