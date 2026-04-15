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WKN: A41BEB | ISIN: DK0063855168 | Ticker-Symbol: R902
Tradegate
16.04.26 | 10:05
24,880 Euro
-1,50 % -0,380
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
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ROCKWOOL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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24,80024,82010:52
24,80024,82010:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 19:18 Uhr
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ROCKWOOL A/S: Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2026

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 12 - 2026
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

15 April 2026

Minutes of Annual General Meeting 2026

The annual general meeting of ROCKWOOL A/S was held on 15 April 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at Roskilde Kongrescenter, Denmark.

At the general meeting, the board of directors' report for the financial year of 2025 was noted, the annual report for 2025 was approved and the management and the board of directors were discharged from liability. Furthermore, the remuneration report for 2025 was approved.

The general meeting approved the remuneration of the board of directors, including the remuneration of members of the Audit Committee and the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, respectively, for the period from the annual general meeting in 2026 to the annual general meeting in 2027.

The general meeting approved the board of directors' proposal for distribution of dividends of 4.15 DKK (0.56 EUR) per share of a nominal value of 1 DKK. The dividend will be paid on 20 April 2026.

Ilse Irene Henne, Rebekka Glasser Herlofsen, Carsten Kähler, Thomas Kähler, Jørgen Tang-Jensen and Claes Westerlind were re-elected as members of the board of directors.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab (PwC) was re-elected as auditor of the company in accordance with the Audit Committee's recommendation in respect of statutory financial and sustainability reporting.

The general meeting authorised the board of directors to allow the company to acquire own shares, A shares as well as B shares, of a total nominal value of up to 10 percent of the company's share capital in the period until the next annual general meeting, provided that the price of the shares at the time of purchase does not deviate by more than 10 percent from the most recent listed price.

The general meeting approved the board of directors' proposal to reduce the company's share capital from nominally 211,605,790 DKK to nominally 207,259,230 DKK by cancellation of repurchased class B shares of nominally 4,346,560 DKK corresponding to 4,346,560 class B shares of nominally 1 DKK each.

After the general meeting, the board of directors constituted itself with Thomas Kähler as chairman and Jørgen Tang-Jensen as deputy chairman.

Further information:

Michael Zarin
Vice President, Group Communications
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 40 84 15 26


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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