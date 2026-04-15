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WKN: A41BEB | ISIN: DK0063855168 | Ticker-Symbol: R902
Tradegate
16.04.26 | 10:05
24,880 Euro
-1,50 % -0,380
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWOOL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWOOL A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,80024,82010:52
24,80024,82010:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.04.2026 19:42 Uhr
32 Leser
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ROCKWOOL A/S: Restricted Share Unit Program

Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 13 - 2026
to Nasdaq Copenhagen

15 April 2026

Restricted Share Unit Program

The ROCKWOOL A/S Board of Directors has today, in accordance with the remuneration policy, decided to allocate Restricted Share Units, including phantom units, ("RSUs") to a group of up to 80 key employees in leading positions, including Group Management (the "Participants"). The scheme is designed to align the interest of the Participants to those of our shareholders, and to give the Participants an incentive to make a long-term commitment as well as to promote value creation within the group.

The Board of Directors has granted the Participants a total of 126,731 RSUs and, subject to vesting, each RSU entitles the holder to receive one ROCKWOOL B share of nominally 1 DKK or, in case of phantom units, a cash-based settlement to the corresponding share value at the time of transfer. The fair value of each RSU is 179.53 DKK being the 15 days average price of ROCKWOOL B shares up to the date of approval of the allocation. The total fair value of the RSU allocation is 3.0 MEUR.

The RSUs will vest on 23 May 2029. Following the end of the vesting period the allocated RSUs are replaced by B shares with a face value of 1 DKK or, in case of phantom units, a corresponding cash settlement, conditional to the Participant being employed within the ROCKWOOL Group.

Holders of the RSUs will have no rights as a shareholder until transfer to the Participants of the ROCKWOOL B shares following the aforementioned vesting period. Information on completed transfers of B shares to registered management members will be published as a company announcement following the end of the vesting period and included in the ROCKWOOL A/S Remuneration Report for the relevant financial year.

The RSU allocation is subject to Danish law and to the remuneration policy.

The RSU program will have no dilution effect on existing shareholders.

The remuneration policy can be found on
https://www.rockwool.com/group/about-us/corporate-governance/remuneration/.

Further information:

Michael Zarin
Vice President, Group Communications
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 40 84 15 26


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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