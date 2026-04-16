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WKN: 632334 | ISIN: BE0003724383 | Ticker-Symbol: WPU
Frankfurt
16.04.26 | 08:29
51,80 Euro
-2,63 % -1,40
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WERELDHAVE BELGIUM SCA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERELDHAVE BELGIUM SCA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,4054,2010:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.04.2026 07:06 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Wereldhave Belgium: Results 1st quarter 2026 | Portfolio expansion delivers expected performance

PRESS RELEASE | Results 1st quarter 2026

Portfolio expansion delivers expected performance

Wereldhave Belgium closed the first quarter of 2026 in line with expectations: solid portfolio growth, a 23% increase in net rental income, and an increase in net asset value per share to € 74.23. This was achieved despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. In addition, Wereldhave Belgium continued to invest in high-quality assets in locations with growth potential: with the acquisition of the last unit in Ville2, the site is now fully under the Company's control.

Key messages:

  • Increase in net rental income by 23.0% to € 21.9M (€ 17.8M at 31 March 2025);
  • Slight Increase of the fair value of the investment property portfolio (+0.4% compared to 31 December 2025);
  • Increase in net asset value per share to € 74.23 (+1.7% vs. 2025: € 73.00);
  • Slight decrease in EPRA occupancy rate of 0.5% to 96.8% for the entire portfolio (97.3% at 31 December 2025) due to a significantly higher number of pop-up contracts by year-end;
  • Healthy debt ratio (EPRA) of 31.1% at 31 March 2026 (31.9% at 31 December 2025);
  • Outlook of net result from core activities maintained between € 5.20 - € 5.30 per share.


Attachment:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/91e5bbe2-2a2d-4370-90a6-f3e3b3282530

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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