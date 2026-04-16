Sivers Semiconductors AB: Sivers Semiconductors AB evaluates a potential dual listing of its shares on the Nasdaq New York

Press Release

Kista, 16 April 2026

NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, BELARUS, HONG KONG, JAPAN, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, RUSSIA, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL, BE SUBJECT TO LEGAL RESTRICTIONS OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR OTHER ACTIONS. THIS PRESS RELEASE DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES IN SIVERS SEMICONDUCTORS AB (PUBL). SEE ALSO THE SECTION "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" AT THE END OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

Kista, Sweden - April 16, 2026 - Sivers Semiconductors AB (STO:SIVE), a global leader in photonics and wireless technologies, announces it is evaluating a potential dual listing of its shares on Nasdaq New York while maintaining the company's Domicile in Sweden. The potential dual listing is part of its ongoing assessment of strategic options to enhance access to the significant US tech-centric capital markets, support long-term growth, and broaden its international investor base.

As part of the evaluation, Sivers is undertaking an audit uplift of its consolidated financial statements for 2024 and 2025 to align with PCAOB standards. The audit uplift work is ongoing and may result in certain adjustments to the financial statements, including reallocation of revenue between periods, adjustments to inventory values, and revisions to share option programme expenses. The Company does not consider these adjustments to be material to the assessment of its financial position or results. Any adjustments will be reflected in the Annual Report 2025, to be published on April 27, 2026.

For more information, please contact:

Heine Thorsgaard

CFO, Sivers Semiconductors

Telephone: +45 2241 8090

Email: ir@sivers-semiconductors.com

About Sivers Semiconductors

Sivers Semiconductors is a critical enabler of a greener data economy with energy ef?cient photonics & wireless solutions. Our differentiated high precision laser and RF beamformer technologies help our customers in key markets such as AI Datacenters, SATCOM, Defense and Telecom solve essential performance challenges while enabling a much greener footprint. For additional information, please visit us at: www.sivers-semiconductors.com. (SIVE.ST)