

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Italy increased as initially estimated in March to the highest level in eight months, the latest from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



Consumer price inflation accelerated to 1.7 percent in March from February's 1.5 percent. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in July 2025. That was in line with the flash data published on March 31.



The annual price growth in unprocessed food products accelerated to 4.7 percent from 3.7 percent in the prior month. The rise in inflation was also influenced by the price developments in regulated and unregulated energy products, with deflation in the former easing notably to 1.6 percent from 11.6 percent and that in the latter slowing to 2.0 percent from 6.2 percent.



Meanwhile, inflation based on recreational, cultural, and personal care services moderated to 3.0 percent from 4.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices went up 0.5 percent after rising 0.7 percent in February, as estimated.



The EU measure of inflation was 1.6 percent in March, up from 1.5 percent in the prior month. The flash inflation rate was 1.5 percent. Monthly, the HICP climbed 1.7 percent.



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