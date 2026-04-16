FireFox Gold Corp: FireFox Gold Reports Remaining Results from 2025 Drilling at Sarvi Project in Lapland, Finland

SODANKYLÄ, FI / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF)("FireFox" or the "Company") is pleased to report the results from the remaining three holes of the 2025 reconnaissance drill program at the Company's 100%-held Sarvi gold project ("Sarvi") in Lapland, Finland. The target concept for this small reconnaissance drill program was to examine interpreted regional scale structures cutting through discrete magnetic highs and magnetic gradients (transitions from highly magnetic to less magnetic rocks) in the Keulakko permit on the western side of the project area. As previously reported, reconnaissance drilling by the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK) nearby encountered narrow intervals of moderate gold grade (See Company news release dated November 18, 2025).

Drill hole 25SA002 was drilled as part of a northeast-southwest oriented fence testing a structural-magnetic corridor located 250 to 500m east of the GTK holes (see Figure 1). The hole was drilled in the opposite direction to the previously reported hole 25SA003 which returned a high-grade gold interval of 1.75 metres averaging 27.48 g/t, including 0.8 metres at 53.50 g/t gold (see Company news release dated January 21, 2026.) Drill hole 25SA002 encountered a narrow gold mineralized interval yielding 1.0 metre at 2.68 g/t Au from 51.5 metres downhole depth.

Drill holes 25SA004 and 25SA005 were collared approximately 480 metres east from drill hole 25SA003. These holes were drilled in a fence towards the southwest direction and targeted interpreted regional scale structures. Hole 25SA005 returned a single interval of low-grade gold (see Table 1).

All three newly-reported holes were collared in thin glacial sediments (3.6 - 12.5 metres deep) and cut sections of mafic tuff, strongly carbonate-altered mafic volcanics, and sulphide facies iron formation (black schists with >30% of pyrrhotite mineralization) that are believed to be part of the Porkonen Formation within the Kittilä Suite volcanic rocks. This package of rocks is a key exploration target in the region, as it is known to host the gold mineralization at Agnico Eagle's Kittilä Gold Mine1, Europe's largest gold mine, which is located approximately 35 kilometres to the northwest of Sarvi.

The Company plans to follow up this scouting drill program with additional surface sampling, detailed geophysical surveying and drilling later this year.

Carl Löfberg, FireFox's CEO, commented "Now that we have our first look below surface, we are starting to better understand the critical structures and host lithologies for gold in this area. We look forward to executing the next programs which will continue to delineate the targets and help us unlock the gold potential at Sarvi."

Figure 1. Drill hole locations on western targets within the Keulakko permit at the Sarvi Project.

Project and Program Details

The Sarvi project includes the Sarvi group of permits (the central Sarvi exploration permit as well as Sarvi-2 immediately to the north and Keulakko permit adjacent to the west), plus the separate Lehto permit to the north, for a total permitted area of 26 km2. The Sarvi group covers a portion of the Kittilä Suite of volcanic rocks, which is cut by numerous breaks in the magnetics data, interpreted to be major faults and shear zones. Sarvi shares an 8-kilometre southern tenement boundary with Rupert Resources' Ikkari Project, which hosts the Ikkari gold deposit. [FireFox cautions that proximity to a discovery, past-producing mine, or mineral resource, does not indicate that mineralization will occur on FireFox's property, and if mineralization does occur, that it will occur in sufficient quantity or grade that would result in an economic extraction scenario.]

The Geological Survey of Finland drilled two holes with anomalous gold results in 2009. The GTK historical drilling reports for the two holes include assayed intervals of 1.6 metres averaging 1.1 g/t Au from 26.4 metres depth (drill hole M371209R5) and 0.5 metres averaging 3.57 g/t Au from 69.5 metres depth (drill hole M371209R8). Firefox considers these historical results, geological reports, and assay data to be credible; however, as the work was completed by prior operators and the reports have not been independently verified by the Company's Qualified Person, FireFox is unable to rely upon the data.

The project is at an early stage; however, the geological understanding has been advanced through a compilation of detailed magnetics from both drone-based and ground surveys combined with almost 1,600 base-of-till (BoT) samples and a total of 3,825.8 metres of drilling.

As most of the southern half of the property is covered by glacial sediments and swampy ground, the Company initiated systematic exploration in 2022 with BoT sampling and detailed magnetics surveys. In May of 2022, the Company announced narrow drill intercepts of elevated gold and silver, along with arsenic, antimony, bismuth, tellurium, copper, molybdenum and zinc (see Company news release dated May 27, 2022). In 2023, FireFox conducted a small drill program farther east on the Sarvi permit, where drilling encountered anomalous gold, but the narrow intercepts exhibited copper-silver dominant mineralization rather than gold (see Company news release dated June 29, 2023).

At the western target within the Keulakko permit, the Company's aim was to follow-up on the previously released GTK drill results and the attractive setting for gold evidenced by interpreted major structural breaks and pronounced magnetic gradients.

This new target area is located a few kilometres west of FireFox's previous BoT sampling and drilling. The scarcity of outcrop in the area has resulted in limited mapping and surface sampling. However, Company geologists collected some samples of gossanous float to "subcrop" in the vicinity with gold values over 0.1 grams per tonne. The detailed magnetic survey suggested the presence of features of interest, but the lack of outcrop limited the ability to ground-truth the interpretation. The brief availability of a drill rig in the autumn of 2025 offered the opportunity to test below the overburden and better understand the stratigraphy, geology, and geochemistry.FireFox's fall 2025 diamond drilling program included 5 holes on the Keulakko permit, totalling 887 metres, with the results from holes 25SA001 and 25SA003 reported on January 20, 2026.

Drill hole 25SA002 was drilled with the opposite azimuth to previously reported hole 25SA003 and targeted the discrete low magnetic anomaly. The hole was collared in thin glacial sediments (approximately 3.6 metres deep) and intercepted a narrow gold mineralized interval associated with brecciated black shales and abundant deformed quartz-carbonate veins with veinlets of pyrrhotite and disseminated pyrite. The interval returned 1.0 metre at 2.68 g/t Au from 51.5 metres downhole depth. In the footwall of the best interval, two additional intervals with weakly anomalous gold were intersected, returning 1.0 metre at 0.17 g/t Au and 0.14 g/t Au, respectively, from 53.4 metres downhole. The anomalous gold grades are associated with the same black shale unit, but with less brecciation and sulphide mineralization. In comparison with the high-grade gold mineralized zone encountered in hole 25SA003, the gold interval in 25SA002 is not situated on a distinctive lithological contact and gold is associated with structurally deformed and silicified black shales with abundant brecciated quartz-carbonate veins and patchy sulphide mineralization.

Drill hole 25SA004 passed through a package of mafic volcanic rocks, black shales, and metasediments, but did not return any significant gold mineralization.

Drill hole 25SA005 was collared in thin glacial sediments (approximately 10.8 metres) and encountered a package of black shales, graphitic mudstones, and mafic volcanic rocks. The hole intersected weakly anomalous gold mineralization at approximately 42 metres downhole. Anomalous gold values are associated with black shale with strong, banded pyrrhotite mineralization (>30% sulphides). Deeper in the hole, at 109.0 metres a single interval of 1.0 metre returned 0.3 g/t Au. Gold here is associated within a similar host rock as the upper part of the hole, namely black shales with strong pyrrhotite mineralization.

Table 1. Selected Intercepts in Drillholes 25SA002, 25SA004 & 25SA005

(Cut-off Grade 0.3 g/t Au)

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au Grade (g/t) 25SA002 51.5 52.5 1.0 2.68 25SA005 109.0 110.0 1.0 0.3 All intervals are expressed as core width; true width has not yet been estimated.

Table 2. Drill Collar Information (coordinates presented in EPSG:3067)

Drill Hole Easting Northing Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) 25SA002 449884.9 7501034.9 30 45 169.9 25SA004 450598.4 7501141.3 135 45 187.1 25SA005 450476.7 7501253.8 135 45 184.5

Future Work Plan

The Company is planning a follow-up work program later this year to better understand the controls of the high-grade gold mineralization intersected in hole 25SA003.

This is expected to include geological mapping and field trenching on selected targets, as well as geophysical surveys and a subsequent drilling campaign. The geophysical surveying is planned to include both downhole and surface electromagnetic (EM) surveys, as well as ground magnetometry. The EM survey is expected to help identify conductors associated with massive sulphides hosting gold mineralization, while the magnetometry survey should assist in identifying lithological contacts and other structural controls.

The follow-up drilling campaign will test the continuation of the lithological contact hosting the high-grade gold mineralization intersected in hole 25SA003 and other selected targets.

Methodology & Quality Assurance

The core was transported from the rig to the Company's core storage facility in Sodankylä, where FireFox's exploration team conducted the geological and geotechnical logging and selected the assay intervals. Assay intervals were generally 1 metre but in some circumstances were modified according to lithological boundaries and other factors. FireFox geologists maintained chain of custody and sampling procedures according to best industry practice and with due attention to quality assurance and quality control, including ¼ core duplicates, crush stage duplicates and insertion of certified standard and blank samples.

FireFox team members transported the samples to an ALS sample prep lab in Sodankylä. The samples were sawed then crushed to -2 mm, split and pulverized into 1kg pulps, before being shipped to the ALS facility in Rosia Montana, Romania for gold by fire assay of 50 gm aliquots with AAS finish (method Au-AA26). All samples exceeding 50.0 g/t Au were re-assayed with a gravimetric finish (method Au-GRA22). Other elements, altogether 48, were measured after four-acid digestion by ICP-AES and ICP-MS (method ME-MS61) at the ALS facility located in Loughrea, Ireland.

ALS Laboratories is a leading international provider of assay and analytical data to the mining industry. All ALS geochemical hub laboratories, including the Irish facility, are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 for specific analytical procedures. The Firefox QA/QC program consists of insertion of certificated standard material and blanks inserted by Firefox into the analytical batches did not show deviations from recommended values. No QA/QC issues were identified from a review of the analytical data discussed herein.

Patrick Highsmith, Certified Professional Geologist (AIPG CPG # 11702) and director of the Company, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Highsmith has helped prepare, reviewed, and approved the technical information in this news release.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 on a large portfolio of ground prospective for high-grade gold deposits. The delineation of multiple gold zones at the Company's 100%-held Mustajärvi Project is paving the way for the discovery of Finland's next major gold deposit.

Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.

Email: info@firefoxgold.com

Telephone: +1-778-938-1994

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

The information herein contains forward looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, the extent of work stoppage and economic impacts that may result from illness, extreme weather, changes in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry.

Forward-looking statements in this release may include statements regarding: the intent to conduct additional exploration; the belief as to the location of the most prospective gold targets; the location of targets for future exploration programs; and the current and future work program, including the extent and nature of exploration to be conducted in 2026. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of FireFox as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. FireFox does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

1 - Wyche, N.L., Eilu, Pasi, Koppström, K., Kortelainen, V.J., Niiranen, Tero, and Välimaa, J. (2015). The Suurikuusikko Gold Deposit (Kittilä Mine), Northern Finland. Mineral Deposits of Finland. Pages 411-433.

SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/firefox-gold-reports-remaining-results-from-2025-drilling-at-sarvi-project-in-lap-1158171