FireFox Gold Corp: FireFox Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 15, 2026 / FireFox Gold Corp. (TSXV:FFOX)(OTCQB:FFOXF) ("FireFox" or the "Company") announces that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 8,500,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.60 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $5,100,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a "Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each full warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable for one common share (each, a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.90 (the "Exercise Price") and will expire three years from the closing date of the Offering.

The Company expects to close the Offering on or about June 3, 2026, or such other date as the Company may determine (the "Closing Date").

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to fund a significant drill program at the Mustajärvi Project, as well as a return to drilling at the Sarvi Project along with other exploration work, working capital and general corporate purposes.

Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"). The TSXV has not approved the Offering Price or the Exercise Price and these remain subject to change. The Shares, Warrants and Warrant Shares will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the Closing Date, in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

In connection with the Offering, the Company anticipates paying certain arm's length parties a finder's fee in cash and warrants constituting an agreed upon percentage, based on the Units that are sold to subscribers introduced by such parties.

The Company filed a price reservation Form 4A with the TSXV in respect of the Offering Price on May 13, 2026.

It is expected that certain Insiders of the Company (as such term is defined under the policies of the TSXV), including certain directors, will participate in the Offering. The participation of Insiders in the Offering will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely upon exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 based on a determination that the fair market value of the Offering, insofar as it involves the related parties, does not exceed $2,500,000.

About FireFox Gold Corp.

FireFox Gold Corp is listed on the TSX Venture Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol FFOX. FireFox also trades on the OTCQB Venture Market Exchange in the US under the ticker symbol FFOXF. The Company has been exploring for gold in Finland since 2017 where it holds a large portfolio of prospective ground.

Having a strong mining law and long mining tradition, Finland remains underexplored for gold. Recent exploration results in the country have highlighted its prospectivity, and FireFox is proud to have a Finland based CEO and technical team.

For more information, please refer to the Company's website and profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Carl Löfberg"

Chief Executive Officer

CONTACT:

FireFox Gold Corp.Email: info@firefoxgold.com

Telephone: +1-778-938-1994

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

This press release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements and information contained in this news release, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: the terms and conditions of the Offering; the closing date for the Offering; and the anticipated use of net proceeds from the Offering, including any drilling and advancement of exploration work on the Mustajärvi Project and Sarvi Project. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "estimate", "project", "belief", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan", "predict", "may" or "should" and the negative of these words or such variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information. With respect to forward-looking statements and information contained herein, the Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions and the price of gold and other minerals. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks relating to the Company's financing efforts; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in world commodity markets and equity markets; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; changes in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties; risks relating to adverse weather conditions; and potential delays to exploration activities.

The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the expectations of the Company as of the date of dissemination and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

SOURCE: FireFox Gold Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/firefox-announces-a-non-brokered-private-placement-1167297