

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation accelerated more than initially estimated in March, reaching its strongest level since mid-2024, final data from Eurostat showed Thursday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.6 percent on a yearly basis in March. This was revised up from the initial estimate of 2.5 percent and followed a 1.9 percent rise in February.



A similar higher inflation was last seen in July 2024.



On a monthly basis, the HICP moved up 1.3 percent in March, which was also slightly above the flash estimate of 1.2 percent.



However, data showed that core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, eased to 2.3 percent, as estimated, from 2.4 percent in February.



Data showed that energy prices rebounded 5.1 percent after a 3.1 percent drop. Meanwhile, services inflation eased to 3.2 percent from 3.4 percent. Similarly, food inflation softened to 2.4 percent from 2.5 percent.



Non-energy industrial goods prices also grew at a slower pace of 0.5 percent, following a 0.7 percent gain in February.



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