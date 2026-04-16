Camino Minerals Corp: Camino Corporation Commences Drilling at Costa de Cobre District-Scale IOCG Copper Discovery in Peru

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Camino Minerals Corporation (TSXV:COR)(OTC PINK:CAMZF) ("Camino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a drilling campaign at its Costa de Cobre district-scale IOCG copper discovery in Peru ("Costa de Cobre" or "Copper Coast"), previously referred to as the Los Chapitos copper project(1). Camino has rebranded the Los Chapitos project as the Costa de Cobre, the Copper Coast, to better reflect its low-elevation coastal setting and strategic proximity to key infrastructure, including the proposed San Juan de Marcona Port Terminal, a major new port facility planned approximately 125 km to the north at Marcona. The Costa de Cobre project is advancing to the next stage of exploration and development as the Company enters into a joint venture with Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd.("Nittetsu"), under which Camino will serve as operator and hold a 65% interest, while Nittetsu will hold the remaining 35% interest. Camino is also developing the permitted Puquios copper mine in Chile in a 50/50 Joint Venture partnership with Nittetsu targeting a finance package and construction commencement in mid-2026.

The district in which Costa de Cobre is located hosts one of the world's newest large scale copper mines, Mina Justa, and includes copper exploration claims held by major mining companies, such as Rio Tinto and subsidiaries of Antofogasta PLC, and major iron ore projects, Pampa de Pongo and Marcona. The presence of nearby operating mines and exploration projects is strictly for regional context and is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Costa de Cobre Project; production at nearby operating mines is not indicative that the Company will achieve similar results.

Photo 1. Drilling commences at the Mirador target at the Costa de Cobre copper project.

Camino has completed over 28,000 metres of drilling at Costa de Cobre at multiple discovery locations and in recently released the results of the initial phase of the drilling campaign (see news release dated February 17, 2026) including a notable intersection of 83.5 m @ 0.94% Cu & 10.40 g/t Ag, including 7.1 m @ 2.13% Cu and 34.36 g/t Ag, reinforcing the high-grade potential of near-surface mineralization with clear upside towards a sulphide system at depth. The drilling results referenced are from Camino's previously completed exploration programs and should not be interpreted as representative of mineral resources or mineral reserves.

Following multiple successful exploration campaigns, Camino is targeting large-scale copper mineralization along major structural corridors, including the Diva and La Estancia fault systems, which extend over 8 km and 12 km, respectively. These regional structures are interpreted as primary conduits for hydrothermal fluids and copper deposition, which enhance the scale of the project. Recent drilling and surface programs have confirmed the presence of extensive copper oxide mineralization associated with hydrothermal breccias and manto-style bodies.

"The current drilling campaign is expected to include approximately 1,100 meters of drilling, focused on the copper oxide in the first 100 m and sulphide at depth in Diva and La Estancia fault, and is aimed at expanding known mineralized zones and testing high-priority structural corridors. This next phase of drilling is designed to further define copper mineralization at Costa de Cobre," stated Orlando Pariona, Chief Geologist of Camino, Peru.

Figure 1. Location of the claims at Costa de Cobre 2026 and neighbours.

Coastal Advantage and Access to Markets

The proposed San Juan de Marcona Port represents a significant strategic advantage for Camino's Costa de Cobre copper project and the overall mining sector in southern Peru. Located approximately 125 km from Costa de Cobre, with direct access via the Panamericana Sur, the new mining-focused port is expected to improve logistics and efficiency by reducing transport distances and lowering costs for copper production exports in the area. With planned capacity of up to 47 million tonnes per year and infrastructure designed to handle bulk mineral shipments, the port may increase the economic viability of development-stage projects by improving operating margins and project NPV. The proposed port project could enable mining growth in the region, providing further investment potential and strengthening Peru's position as a globally competitive copper producer.

About Camino

Camino is a discovery and development stage copper exploration company. The Company has entered into a joint venture partnership with Nittetsu Mining Co., Ltd. To advance the construction-ready Puquios copper project in Chile toward development and production. Camino is advancing its IOCG Costa de Cobre copper project located in Peru through to resource delineation and development, and to add new discoveries. Camino has also permitted the Maria Cecilia copper porphyry project for exploration discovery drilling to add to its NI43-101 resources. In addition, Camino has increased its land position at its copper and silver Plata Dorada project. Camino seeks to acquire a portfolio of advanced copper assets that have the potential to deliver copper into an electrifying copper intensive global economy. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminocorp.com.

Jose A. Bassan, MSc. Geologist, an independent geologist FAusIMM (CP) 227922, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this document. Mr. Bassan has reviewed and verified relevant data supporting the technical disclosure, including sampling and analytical test data.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

/S/ "Jay Chmelauskas"

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Camino Investor Relations

info@caminocorp.com

Tel: (604) 493-2058

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.??

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:?Certain disclosures in this release constitute forward-looking information. In making the forward-looking disclosures in this release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company.?Forward-looking information in the release includes, without limitation, statements with respect to the prospectivity of future exploration work at Costa de Cobre, future planned drilling programs, the interpretation of geological models, the potential continuity and extent of mineralized systems, the continuation of drilling with future campaigns, and the prospectivity for copper exploration in new targets. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking information in this release is subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Such risk factors include, among others, that actual results of the Company's exploration activities may be different than those anticipated by management; that geological interpretations, including the continuity or extent of mineralized bodies, may change with additional drilling; that the Company may not realize the benefits of joint ventures and/or strategic partnerships; that the Company may be unable to obtain or may experience delays in obtaining required permits, authorizations and approvals; operational and technical risks inherent in exploration; risks related to third-party infrastructure development and timing, including the proposed San Juan de Marcona Port; and risks related to the state of equity and commodity markets. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Camino Minerals Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/camino-corporation-commences-drilling-at-costa-de-cobre-district-scale-iocg-coppe-1158166