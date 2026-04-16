

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The pound rose to 1.3582 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.3561. Earlier, the pound had risen to nearly a 2-month high of 1.3595 against the greenback.



Against the yen, the pound advanced to 215.73 from an early low of 215.13.



Against the Swiss franc and the euro, the pound edged up to 1.0610 and 0.8691 from early lows of 1.0597 and 0.8702, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.37 against the greenback, 216.00 against the yen, 1.07 against the franc and 0.85 against the euro.



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