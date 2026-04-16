

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The German stock market is modestly higher on Thursday with investors indulging in some selective buying amid optimism over a resolution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.



U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview on Wednesday that the Middle East conflict was 'very close to over,' fueling market optimism that peace talks could resume, and a resolution be found.



The benchmark DAX was up 80.75 points or 0.34% at 24,168.17 around noon.



Zalando, the top gainer in the DAX index, moved up nearly 3.5%. SAP, Brenntag and Scout24 gained 2%-2.25%.



Beiersdorf, MTU Aero Engines, Heidelberg Materials, Adidas, Rheinmetall, Fresenius, BASF and Continental posted moderate gains.



Qiagen drifted down by about 1.6%. Deutsche Telekom, Mercedes-Benz, Merck, Daimler Truck Holding, BMW, Volkswagen, Commerzbank and Munich RE shed 0.4%-1.1%.



In economic news, Eurozone inflation accelerated more than initially estimated in March, reaching its strongest level since mid-2024, final data from Eurostat showed.



The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.6% on a yearly basis in March. This was revised up from the initial estimate of 2.5% and followed a 1.9% rise in February.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News