

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) announced the acquisition of Bridge Insurance Brokers Limited. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Based in UK, Bridge is a commercial insurance broker specializing in real estate, construction, corporate and private client insurance, primarily for UK-based clients with a small international presence.



'Bridge is an outstanding fit with our UK-based retail operations, providing highly complementary expertise and growth opportunities for our real estate and construction practice areas,' said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman and CEO.



In pre-market trading on NYSE, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are down 11.4 percent to $197.77.



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