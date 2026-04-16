

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - France's equity benchmark CAC 40 climbed higher on Thursday with investors picking up stocks amid optimism over a resolution to the conflict in the Middle East.



According to reports, the U.S. and Iran are said to be considering extending their ceasefire by two weeks in order to allow more time for negotiations.



The CAC 40 was down 38.37 points or 0.46% 8,312.94 nearly half an hour past noon.



Dassault Systemes shares moved up 2.3%. Saint Gobain climbed nearly 2%, while Capgemini, Airbus and Publicis Groupe advanced 1.5%-1.7%.



Michelin, Bouygues, Vinci, LVMH, Schneider Electric, Essilor Luxottica, Bureau Veritas, Accor, Eiffage and Vinci gained 0.8%-1.25%.



Among the losers, Kering drifted down by about 2.5%. L'Oreal shed 1%, while ArcelorMittal, Hermes International, TotalEnergies and Engie were down 0.3%-0.7% a little while ago.



In economic news, Eurozone inflation accelerated more than initially estimated in March, reaching its strongest level since mid-2024, final data from Eurostat showed.



The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2.6% on a yearly basis in March. This was revised up from the initial estimate of 2.5% and followed a 1.9% rise in February.



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