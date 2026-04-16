

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citizens Financial Corp. (CIWV.OB) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $517 million, or $1.13 per share. This compares with $373 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.0% to $2.168 billion from $1.935 billion last year.



Citizens Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $517 Mln. vs. $373 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.13 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $2.168 Bln vs. $1.935 Bln last year.



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