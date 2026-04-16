Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCQB: KLKLF) ("KLDC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from its ongoing 2026 diamond drilling program at the past-producing Mirado property, located 20 km southeast of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

The first drill hole targeting the South Zone at Mirado, confirms mineralization originally identified by Golden Shield Resources in the 1980s and is integral to advancing and expanding the modern understanding of this mineralizing system. Drilling continues at Mirado with a fence of holes testing the extent of mineralization along strike and at depth at the South Zone and testing mineralization at the North Zone (see Figure 1).

Highlights

KLM26-001

1.10 g/t Au over 15.1 m from 39.6 m to 54.6 m

5.66 g/t Au over 18.2 m from 62.0 m to 80.2 m, including 23.03 g/t Au over 4.3 m

3.30 g/t Au over 18.7 m from 96.7 m to 115.3 m, including 5.49 g/t Au over 4.9 m, and 3.92 g/t over 4.1 m

KLM26-001B Wedge

1.78 g/t Au over 23.9 m from 88.5 m to 112.5 m

Visible gold observed in multiple holes ( see Figure 2)

Broad zones of continuous mineralization

Expedited assay results through Paragon and use of PhotonAssay

KLDC Chief Executive Officer Stefan Sklepowicz commented, "Intercepting 5.66 g/t Au over 18.2 m in our very first hole at Mirado is an exceptional start to this program. These results confirm a robust gold system with the potential for both bulk-tonnage scale and high-grade zones. With mineralization open in multiple directions, we believe we are only beginning to unlock value at KL South."

"One of the fascinating things about this project is that the highlight table doesn't always tell the story. We have an extremely broad and prolific system here at Mirado. Historically this may have been missed, and this drill hole exemplifies the potential scale with 103 m of continuous mineralization," commented Denis Laviolette, KLDC Executive Chairman

Figure 1 - Drill collar locations at Mirado property. KLDC is systematically testing the lateral and depth extents of the South Zone as well as testing mineralization in the North Zone. High-grade surface grab samples were not systematically tested and represent a significant resource expansion opportunity. Historical workings are shown in white where exploration drifting was completed into the South Zone in the late 1980s. Commercial production did not commence due to the stock market crash in 1987.

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Figure 2 - Mirado drill core: A - KLM26-001 from 73.28 m to 85 m. B - KLM26-001 from 96.65 m to 97.3 m, visible gold. C - KLM26-004 from 46.4 m to 63.37 m, assays pending. D - KLM26-004 from 58.7 m to 58.9 m. E - KLM26-004 visible gold at 58.9 m. The company cautions that the presence of visible gold mineralization is not indicative of high-grade gold assays and that drill core samples will be or have been submitted to a certified laboratory for analysis of gold content. Assay values for the discussed intervals will be released when available. All intervals are downhole depths, and true widths are not known at this time.

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Mineralization Style and Geological Context

The Mirado system hosts two distinct and complementary styles of gold mineralization, of which, the South Zone style has been reinforced by the current drill results. The South Zone is defined by high-grade, structurally controlled gold mineralization hosted in quartz-carbonate/chlorite vein arrays within lower grade envelopes (see Table 1 and Figure 3). On the other hand, the North Zone comprises semi-conformable, stratigraphically controlled sulphide mineralization within felsic volcaniclastics, which ongoing drilling is testing.

Results reported herein not only confirm the presence and continuity of historically defined gold mineralization but also demonstrate clear continuity of mineralization downhole. These results support the Company's evolving geological model and highlight the significant growth potential of the Mirado system, with multiple zones remaining open for expansion.

The combination of wide intervals and consistent mineralization suggests strong potential for a bulk-tonnage system, complemented by higher-grade zones that could enhance project economics.

Table 1 - Drill Results

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Zone KLM26-001 9.0 19.5 10.5 0.65 South Zone

39.5 54.6 15.1 1.10 South Zone

62.0 80.2 18.2 5.66 South Zone including 75.9 80.2 4.3 23.03 South Zone

96.6 115.3 18.7 3.30 South Zone including

96.7 101.6 4.9 5.49 South Zone and 108.9 113.0 4.1 3.92 South Zone KLM26-001B

Wedge 88.5 112.4 23.9 1.78 South Zone

Figure 3 - Au assays from KLM26 - 001 from 9 m to 115 m. Mineralization at the South Zone is a series of stacked mineralized zones with larger low-grade envelopes and high-grade, structurally controlled quartz-carbonate/chlorite veins. All samples contained anomalous gold to downhole depth of 115 m.

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Progress Update and Next Steps

Initial results from the 2026 drill program demonstrate meaningful progress across several of the Company's stated objectives, including the confirmation of historical mineralization, successful infill of key zones, and the extension of gold mineralization both laterally and at depth. Drilling to date has validated the presence of high-grade mineralization within the South Zone while also supporting the continuity of stratigraphically controlled mineralization in the North Zone. These results are contributing to an increasingly robust geological dataset and are being actively integrated into a developing 3D model, refining the Company's understanding of structural controls and mineralization trends.

With this foundation in place, the ongoing drilling will continue to focus on step-out targeting along strike and at depth, while systematically testing newly identified structural and geophysical targets. Ongoing work will also prioritize further data density to support future resource modeling, as the Company advances Mirado's broader growth potential.

To ensure rapid market communication and superior analytical precision, KLDC has made the strategic decision to move forward with Paragon Geochemical to utilize Chrysos PhotonAssay technology for the 2026 program at KL South.

Unlike traditional fire assay, PhotonAssay uses high-energy X-rays to excite atomic nuclei, providing a non-destructive, faster, and more environmentally friendly analysis of larger (~500 g) samples. This is particularly critical for the Mirado property, where the presence of "nuggety" or coarse gold can lead to grade variability in smaller samples. By utilizing this state-of-the-art technology, the Company expects to significantly reduce turnaround times for drill results while improving the statistical reliability of high-grade intercepts.

By operating in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction with a focused exploration budget, Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. is committed to advancing Mirado from a historical prospect into a modern, well-defined gold asset in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt.

Video Footage

The latest episode of KLDC's Treasure Hunters series on YouTube follows the ongoing journey for discovery in Kirkland Lake. Follow along with Senior Project Geologist Drake Hyden as he discusses the core from our ongoing drill program at Mirado and features video of the core from this release.





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Data Verification & Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC)

Gold analyses were completed at Paragon Geochemical using Chrysos PhotonAssay technology, a fast, non-destructive analytical method that utilizes high-energy X-rays to directly measure gold content in large (~500 g) samples. This approach improves analytical precision and reduces the impact of coarse gold ("nugget effect") compared to traditional fire assay methods, while also enabling faster turnaround times.

Drill program design, QA/QC", and interpretation of results were conducted by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with National Instrument 43-101 and industry best practices. Certified reference standards and blanks were inserted into the sample stream at regular intervals, approximately one control sample per twenty samples, to monitor analytical accuracy and precision.

Reported intervals are calculated using a weighted average grade with a 0.2 g/t Au cutoff. To reflect the continuity of mineralization within the broader system, up to 3.0 metres of internal dilution (consecutive material below cutoff) is included within reported composites. No top-cutting has been applied to high-grade results.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benjamin Cleland, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration, who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.

Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: KLDC) (OTCQB: KLKLF) has assembled a 420-km² exploration portfolio in the Kirkland Lake region of Ontario's Abitibi Greenstone Belt, one of the most prolific mining districts in the world. The Company's properties span key fault zones, geophysical anomalies, and volcanic-sedimentary contacts within the Blake River Group, a highly prospective assemblage known to host both gold and polymetallic massive-sulphide deposits.

With exploration permits now in place, KLDC is positioned to advance a strong pipeline of drill-ready targets at KL South, KL West and KL East, supported by multiple anomalous soil trends, historical mineral showings, and structurally controlled intersections.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company's 2026 drilling program, the expansion of high-grade zones, the validation of historical data, and the potential for a mineral resource. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to: the results of exploration and drilling activities; the reliability of historical data; the price of gold and other commodities; and general economic, market or business conditions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Hole Id UTM

Easting UTM

Northing Azimuth Inclination Final Length (m) Target/Showing Assay Result Status KLM26-001 587230 5318337 70 -50 115 Mirado SZ Released KLM26-001B 587230 5318337 70 -50 303 Mirado SZ Released KLM26-002 587301 5318309 70 -45 300 Mirado SZ Pending KLM26-003 587290 5318352 70 -55 300 Mirado SZ Pending KLM26-004 587311 5318276 70 -55 300 Mirado SZ Pending KLM26-005 587300 5318242 70 -50 498 Mirado SZ Pending KLM26-006 587687 5318705 224 -50 504 Mirado NZ Pending KLM26-007 587290 5318195 70 -50 504 Mirado SZ Pending

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Source: Kirkland Lake Discoveries Corp.