

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - US Bancorp (USB) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.84 billion, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $1.60 billion, or $1.03 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $7.28 billion from $6.95 billion last year.



US Bancorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.84 Bln. vs. $1.60 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.18 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $7.28 Bln vs. $6.95 Bln last year.



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