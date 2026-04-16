

BRATISLAVA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's EU measure of inflation moderated in March to the lowest level in more than a year, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 3.7 percent year-on-year in March, slower than the 4.0 percent increase in February.



Moreover, this was the weakest inflation since December 2024, when prices increased 3.2 percent.



Inflation based on food and non-alcoholic beverages softened to 1.3 percent from 2.7 percent, and the annual price growth in clothing and footwear slowed to 1.2 percent from 1.8 percent.



Meanwhile, transportation charges rebounded 2.1 percent annually in March versus a 0.9 percent fall in the prior month. Housing and utility charges continued to increase sharply by 9.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, the HICP remained flat, following a 0.1 percent rise in February.



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