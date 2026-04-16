Potential Carlin-style host rock on western-flank of Tuscarora, adding to diversity of systems and structures across the District

ICG is continuing to consolidate prospective land in northern Nevada, as activity in the region accelerates, including the planned restart of First Majestic's Jerritt Canyon mine

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 16, 2026) - ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. (CSE: ICG) (FSE: JI0) ("ICG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant expansion of the Tuscarora District ("Tuscarora", the "District", or the "Project") located in Elko County, Nevada, through the payment and staking of 104 additional unpatented mining claims on the western flank of the property (see Figure 1). The acquired claims cover approximately 2,000 acres of highly prospective ground and represent a strategic step toward consolidating the broader Tuscarora District. Given the growth in exploration and development activity in northern Nevada, as evidenced by First Majestic Silver Corp.'s planned restart of the Jerritt Canyon mine, which sits only 16 kilometers away from the Tuscarora District, ICG has made it a top priority to consolidate key claims.

"The newly acquired claims reinforce the district-scale nature of the Tuscarora District, and highlight the prospectivity of the Beard Hill and Dacite targets," said Steven Sirbovan, President, CEO & Director of ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. "The addition of Carlin-style host rock on the western flank is a great complement to the layer cake of epithermal systems we are seeing on the central and eastern portions of our Project."





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This land expansion builds upon the Company's recently completed Controlled-Source Audio Magnetotelluric (CSAMT) geophysical survey (see April 9, 2026 news release). Results from the survey, when integrated with historical geologic mapping and regional datasets, highlighted compelling structural and lithological targets extending onto the newly staked ground (see Figures 2-5).

Highlights

104 new claims staked , adding approximately 2,000 acres to the Tuscarora District

, adding approximately 2,000 acres to the Tuscarora District Expansion captures the western extension of key structural corridors

Ground selection driven by CSAMT results and geological interpretation 3, 5

Supports ICG's strategy to consolidate and control a district-scale land position

Figure 1: Complete land package with CSAMT lines and McCann Creek Structural Zone.

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Geological Upside - Multiple Mineralizing Systems

The Tuscarora District is located between the greater Carlin Trend and the Independence Trend, two Carlin-type gold belts in northern Nevada. The Carlin Trend is one of the world's most prolific gold districts, with production and resources exceeding 100 million ounces of gold2,4. The Independence Trend hosts multiple gold systems, including the Jerritt Canyon District, which has produced approximately 9.85 million ounces of gold1. This favorable regional setting highlights the District's proximity to large, well-endowed mineral systems and underscores its potential to host significant gold mineralization. The recently expanded land position is interpreted to encompass a highly prospective geological setting where two distinct, but potentially related mineralizing systems may be present:

Established low-sulphidation epithermal silver-gold and gold-silver systems within the Tuscarora District 2

Proximal to favorable sedimentary lithologies associated with Carlin-style, sediment-hosted gold systems

Figure 2: Inset regional geology map3 showing the Tuscarora District land position (outlined in black and pink), including newly staked claims, interpreted structural corridors, and historical sample locations.

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Importantly, both geological environments are interpreted to be of similar Eocene age (approximately 39.97-39.3 million years old5), suggesting the potential for shared or, more likely, overlapped mineralizing episodes.

This geological setting creates a compelling exploration scenario in which structural controls, fluid pathways, and lithologic contrasts may have focused mineralization of multiple styles into a district-scale target.

Dacite and Beard Hill Targets - Emerging Feeder System

Recent integration of CSAMT data, historical mapping, and geological interpretation has significantly advanced the Company's understanding of the Dacite and Beard Hill targets. These targets, previously interpreted as near-surface expressions of mineralization, are now understood to be linked to a deeper, structurally controlled source. Interpretation of the dataset indicates that mineralization at both Dacite and Beard Hill is likely sourced from the McCann Creek Structural Zone, which is interpreted to represent a fluid conduit and feeder structure within the District.

Figure 3: Line 900 (L900) Inverted Resistivity Complete Section with newly identified structures and known mineralization.

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Figure 4: Line 900 (L900) Inverted Resistivity Section, Eastern Half with surface gold values and silver values.

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Figure 5: Line 900 (L900) Inverted Resistivity Section, Western Half with surface gold values.

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This evolving model suggests that the Dacite and Beard Hill targets are not isolated or rafted fragments of a mineralized system, but rather represent the upper expressions of a coherent mineralizing system rooted at depth. The identification of this feeder relationship materially enhances the exploration potential of the project by:

Demonstrating a clear genetic link between surface mineralization and a deeper source

Highlighting the McCann Creek Structural Zone as a priority target for future drill testing

Supporting the potential for increased scale both laterally and at depth

Providing a vector toward higher-grade or more continuous mineralization along structural pathways

This interpretation reinforces the Company's district-scale thesis for Tuscarora and provides a compelling framework for targeting deeper mineralization beneath known surface showings.

By securing this ground, ICG has expanded its control over the broader mineral system and is now positioned to evaluate the Project as a district-scale opportunity with multiple target types and exploration vectors.

Next Steps

The Company is advancing toward a comprehensive exploration program that will incorporate:

3D inversion modeling of all the CSAMT datasets

Integration of historical drilling and mapping into a 3D geological model

Refinement of high-priority drill targets across the expanded land package

Continued evaluation of additional consolidation opportunities

Live Webinar

The Company is hosting a live webinar, today, to provide an overview of the Company and the Tuscarora District, outline ICG's current focus and growth strategy and discuss recent developments and what they could mean for potential value creation.

Date: Thursday, April 16th, 2026

Time: 4:30pm ET / 1:30pm PT

Registration Link: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_swHd76-7QUWL-2ZGvy_dMA

Corporate Update

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 350,000 stock options (the "Options") to certain consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable $0.51 per common share for a period of 5 years from the date of grant. The Options will vest as to one-third (1/3) at six (6) months from the date of grant, one-third (1/3) at nine (9) months from the date of grant, and the remaining one-third (1/3) at twelve (12) months from the date of grant, in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

In addition, the Company has issued an aggregate of 3,400,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to its equity incentive plan. The RSUs will vest as follows: one-third (1/3) on the first anniversary of the date of grant, one-third (1/3) on the second anniversary of the date of grant, and the remaining one-third (1/3) on the third anniversary of the date of grant, subject to the terms of the Company's equity incentive plan and applicable award agreements.

All securities issued pursuant to the Options and RSUs are subject to applicable hold periods in accordance with Canadian securities laws and the policies of the CSE.

References:

First Majestic Silver Corp.. (2026, April 2). First Majestic announces restart plan for Jerritt Canyon gold mine. https://www.firstmajestic.com/investors/news-releases/first-majestic-announces-restart-plan-for-jerritt-canyon-gold-mine Ghiglieri, R., & Patterson, L. (2025). Major mines of Nevada 2024: Mineral industries in Nevada's economy (Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology Special Publication P-36). University of Nevada, Reno. Henry, C.D. and Boden, D.R., (1998), Geologic Map of the Mount Blitzen Quadrangle Nevada, Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology, Map 110, 1:24,000. Jowitt, S. M., Micander, R., Richards, M., & Reynolds, D. (2023). The Nevada mineral industry 2022 (Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology Special Publication MI-2022). University of Nevada, Reno. Wright, J.L. (2026). Tuscarora Property CSAMT Survey - 2026 GIS Database. Report prepared for ICG Resources Ltd., J.L. Wright Geophysics, January 9, 2026.

Disclosure on Sampling Data

Figures shown include historical data and data collected by the Company. Historical sampling programs were conducted by various operators and may not meet current QA/QC standards as defined under National Instrument 43-101. The Company has not verified all historical sampling data and such information should be considered indicative only. Any future work conducted by the Company will incorporate industry-standard QA/QC protocols.

QP STATEMENT

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven L. McMillin, P.G., of Rangefront Mining Services, a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and independent consultant to the Company.

About ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.

ICG Silver & Gold Ltd. is a new mineral exploration and development company advancing the Tuscarora District in northern Nevada. The Company's strategy is centered on:

Advancing the Tuscarora District through systematic exploration and technical studies;

Building a district-scale geological model; and

Progressing the project toward resource definition and future development.

The Tuscarora District is a silver-gold epithermal system located on the Carlin Trend, approximately one hour northwest of Elko, Nevada. ICG controls 100% of the approximately 10,000-acre land package, which has extensive rock chip sampling, thousands of meters of reverse circulation and core drilling, and tens of kilometers of CSAMT geophysics completed on the property. ICG fundamentally believes in the long-term value of precious metals exploration, especially silver and gold, and is led by a technical and management team with extensive experience in exploration, permitting, capital markets, and development of mining projects in the Western United States, including Nevada.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements related to ICG's exploration plans; the potential for shared or overlapped mineralizing episodes; the identification of feeder structures and structural controls on mineralization; the Company's strategy to consolidate and control a district-scale land position; and the vesting of stock options and restricted share units. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, exploration risks and uncertainties, the ability to obtain necessary permits and regulatory approvals, changes in environmental and other applicable legislation, the uncertainty of mineral exploration and development, title risks, reliance on key personnel, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

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Source: ICG Silver & Gold Ltd.