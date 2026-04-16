Fortum: Fortum signs a new EUR 2.7 billion revolving loan facility

FORTUM CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 16 APRIL 2026 AT 14.10 EEST

Fortum Corporation has signed a EUR 2,700 million syndicated Revolving Credit Facility Agreement. The committed facility will be used for general corporate purposes, and it replaces the existing credit facility of approximately EUR 2,200 million. The new facility has an initial maturity of five years, and Fortum may request two one-year extension options.

The successful syndication was well oversubscribed, and a total of 15 banks participated in the facility.

BNP Paribas, ING and SEB acted as coordinators of the facility. Other participating banks are Bank of China, Barclays, Citibank, Crédit Agricole, Danske Bank, Mizuho, Nordea, OP Corporate Bank, SMBC, Société Générale, Swedbank and Unicredit.

Fortum Corporation

Ingela Ulfves

Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Communications

Further information:

Investors and analysts:

Jouni Huttunen, Vice President, Treasury, tel. +358 50 452 4649

Ingela Ulfves, Vice President, Investor Relations and Financial Communications, tel. +358 40 515 1531

Media:

Fortum News Desk, tel. +358 40 198 2843

Fortum

Fortum is a Nordic energy company. We generate and deliver reliable energy to our customers and the Nordic energy system while at the same time helping industries decarbonise their processes and grow. Our core operations comprise efficient and best-in-class low-carbon power generation, customer services, and heating and cooling. Fortum's power generation is already 99% from renewable or nuclear sources with one of the lowest specific CO2-emissions in Europe. We are guided by our ambitious SBTi-validated emission reduction targets on our way towards net-zero by 2040. For our ~4,500 employees, we commit to be a safe and inspiring workplace. Fortum's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. fortum.com