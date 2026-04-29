

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Fortum Oyj (FORTUM.HE) announced earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR421 million, or EUR0.47 per share. This compares with EUR363 million, or EUR0.40 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Fortum Oyj reported adjusted earnings of EUR404 million or EUR0.45 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 21.3% to EUR1.992 billion from EUR1.642 billion last year.



Fortum Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR421 Mln. vs. EUR363 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.47 vs. EUR0.40 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.992 Bln vs. EUR1.642 Bln last year.



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