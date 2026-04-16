Relais Group Oyj: Relais Group acquires Service-Ekspressen AS

Relais Group Plc

PRESS RELEASE - 16 April 2026 at 1.00 pm EEST

Relais Group has today on 16 April 2026 agreed to acquire 100 percent of Service-Ekspressen AS ("SE") from the entrepreneurs. The closing of the acquisition took place today. SE is expected to be consolidated into Relais Group from the beginning of April 2026, as part of the Business Area Technical Wholesale, and it will be a part of the AutoMateriell workshop equipment business.

Located near Bergen, in Western Norway, SE provides maintenance, calibration and spare part services for workshop equipment, and it employs 7 professionals. The company has a great financial track record of profitable growth. Additionally, SE has cooperated with Relais Group companies for many years. Thus, the acquisition is a great fit for Relais Group's acquisition strategy.

Additionally, through the acquisition, AutoMateriell strengthens its position in the strategically important Western Norway. The acquisition will enable customers in the area to be served by a wide range of high-quality workshop equipment from AutoMateriell, combined with related services by SE organisation. Finally, the acquisition enables sharing of best practices in the attractive workshop equipment service business. In fiscal year that ended in December 2025 SE had net sales of approximately NOK 28.6 million and an adjusted operating profit of approximately NOK 5.0 million (unaudited, Norwegian GAAP).

Out of the purchase price, NOK 9.9 million will be settled in Relais Group shares. The Board of Directors of Relais Group will make a separate share issue resolution. The subscription price will be determined based on the volume-weighted average price of the Relais Group share for the 20 trading days immediately preceding the closing date.

Juan Garcia, Head of Technical Wholesale Business Area:

"The acquisition of Service-Ekspressen is a clear step in our strategy to combine strong local expertise with the strength of our shared platform.

Together with AutoMateriell, we are strengthening our customer offering through increased service capacity, high technical expertise and a more comprehensive range of products and services. This means improved availability, shorter lead times and even stronger support in our customers' daily operations.

At the same time, we continue to build on a strong local foundation, which is essential for delivering quality and close customer proximity. This is fully in line with our ambition to develop an even more competitive customer offering."

Christer Jensen, Linn Nielsen and Tom Jensen, the entrepreneurs:

"After almost 47 years as an independent company, we see that the time has come to take the next step in our development. We are doing this together with Relais Group and AutoMateriell, which is a stable and long-term home for our company.

The new owner shares our view of the business and our values, and sees great potential in the company's further development. Through close cooperation, we will strengthen our offer and our organization, while preserving what has made us into what we are today. This change of ownership gives us the opportunity to work long-term, with a focus on quality, structure and sustainable development."

Further information:

Christian Gebauer

President & CEO, Relais Group Oyj

Telephone: +358 10 5085 800

Email: christian.gebauer@relais.fi

Relais Group:

Relais Group is a leading compounder and acquisition platform on the commercial vehicle aftermarket in Northern Europe. We have a sector focus in vehicle life cycle enhancement and related services. We also serve as a growth platform for the companies we own.

We are a profitable company seeking strong growth. We carry out targeted acquisitions in line with our growth strategy and want to be an active player in the consolidation of the aftermarket in our area of operation. Our acquisitions are targeted at companies having a good strategic fit with our group companies.

Our net sales in 2025 were EUR 383.4 (2024: 322.6) million. In 2025 we made seven acquisitions. We employ approximately 1,700 professionals in eight different countries. The Relais Group share is listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki with the stock symbol RELAIS.

www.relais.fi