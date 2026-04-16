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WKN: A0F57T | ISIN: JP3475350009 | Ticker-Symbol: D4S
Tradegate
16.04.26 | 15:07
15,482 Euro
-1,64 % -0,258
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
DAIICHI SANKYO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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DAIICHI SANKYO CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
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15,34015,36415:09
15,36215,48215:08
PR Newswire
16.04.2026 11:48 Uhr
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Interna Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to Advance MNM-Based Targeted Delivery Technologies

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interna Therapeutics, a clinical stage biotechnology company advancing its Molecular Nano Motor (MNM) intracellular delivery platform, today announced a research collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo (TSE: 4568) through its Daiichi Sankyo Research Institute Boston, to evaluate the use of Interna's MNM technology as a delivery enhancer for targeted therapeutic modalities.

Under the terms of the agreement, the collaboration will focus on integrating MNM molecules with targeting approaches to improve intracellular delivery, functional activity, and overall therapeutic performance across selected programs. The agreement provides a framework for potential expansion into broader research and additional programs based on successful outcomes.

This collaboration reflects growing interest in Interna's MNM platform from leading global pharmaceutical companies and further expands the company's portfolio of strategic partnerships.

Interna's MNM platform is designed to enable efficient intracellular delivery of diverse therapeutic cargos, including nucleic acids and other macromolecules, without reliance on traditional delivery systems. By enhancing intracellular access and tissue penetration, MNM has the potential to significantly improve the efficacy of targeted therapies across multiple indications.

Yuval Gottenstein, CEO of Interna Therapeutics, said: "We are very pleased to collaborate with Daiichi Sankyo, a global leader in the discovery of innovative therapeutics. This collaboration reflects growing recognition of the MNM platform as a powerful approach to overcoming one of the most fundamental challenges in drug development, efficient intracellular delivery. We believe that combining our MNM technology with advanced targeting strategies has the potential to unlock new levels of precision and efficacy across a wide range of therapeutic modalities, and we look forward to advancing this work together."

The collaboration will initially focus on preclinical evaluation, with the potential to expand into broader research activities and additional programs. Financial terms of the collaboration were not disclosed.

About Interna Therapeutics

Interna Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a novel intracellular delivery platform based on its proprietary Molecular Nano Motor technology. The MNM platform is designed to enable efficient and direct intracellular delivery of a broad range of therapeutic cargos, including siRNA and other macromolecules, without reliance on conventional delivery systems.

The company is advancing a pipeline of programs across respiratory antiviral and central nervous system indications, while collaborating with global pharmaceutical companies and leading academic institutions to unlock the full potential of its platform.

SOURCE Interna Therapeutics

© 2026 PR Newswire
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