Keycorp Reports First Quarter 2026 Net Income Of $486 Million, Or $0.44 Per Diluted Common Share Increasing 33% Year-over-year

Revenue of $1.95 billion, up 10% year-over-year, with noninterest income up 8%

Net interest income up 11% year-over-year and 1% quarter-over-quarter despite seasonality impact; net interest margin of 2.87% increased 5 bps sequentially

Period-end loans up $2.6 billion quarter-over-quarter, with commercial loans up $3.3 billion or 4%

Credit quality remains strong - nonperforming assets were 63 bps and net charge-offs were 38 bps

Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.4%(a); repurchased $389 million of common shares during the quarter

CLEVELAND, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $486 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026. For the fourth quarter of 2025, net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders was $474 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, or adjusted net income of $458 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share.(b) The fourth quarter of 2025 included a $16 million after-tax benefit related to the updated FDIC special assessment.(c) For the first quarter of 2025, KeyCorp reported net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $370 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share.

Comments from Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman

"Our strong first quarter performance demonstrates disciplined execution and significant momentum as we continue to deliver on our commitments. Revenue grew 10% year-over-year, growing at more than double the rate of expenses. We grew net interest income and net interest margin sequentially and year-over-year. Our priority fee-based businesses - investment banking, commercial payments, and wealth management - collectively grew 12% year-over-year. Return on tangible common equity exceeded 13%, reflecting significant progress toward achieving our goal of 15%+ return on tangible common equity by year-end 2027.

In addition to driving a greater return on capital, we remain committed to the return of capital. We repurchased almost $400 million of common shares in the first quarter. We are also encouraged by the recently updated Basel III proposal which, if implemented as currently proposed, would imply more than 100 basis point benefit to our marked CET1 ratio.

We are successfully navigating the dynamic macroeconomic environment and are prepared to manage through a broad range of potential scenarios. We are growing clients, loans, and pipelines. We continue to gain momentum in the marketplace, and are investing across the franchise in frontline bankers and technology that will drive additional organic growth and efficiency. We remain well positioned to drive strong revenue and earnings growth in 2026 through the continued delivery of our differentiated capabilities and exceptional service to our clients."

(a) March 31, 2026 ratio is estimated. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures. The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) See table on page 22 of the 1Q26 Earnings Release for more information on Selected Items Impact on Earnings.

Selected Financial Highlights



























Dollars in millions, except per share data







Change 1Q26 vs.



1Q26 4Q25 1Q25

4Q25 1Q25 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 486 $ 474 $ 370

2.5 % 31.4 % Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per common share - assuming dilution 0.44 0.43 0.33

2.3 33.3 Book value at period end 16.13 16.27 14.89

(0.9) 8.3 Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a) 13.02 % 12.43 % 11.24 %

59 bps 178 bps Return on average total assets from continuing operations 1.14 1.08 .88

6 26 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b) 11.4 11.8 11.6

(40) (20) Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations 2.87 2.82 2.58

5 29



















(a) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (b) March 31, 2026 ratio is estimated. TE = Taxable Equivalent

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

























Revenue

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q26 vs.

1Q26 4Q25 1Q25

4Q25 1Q25 Net interest income (TE) $ 1,230 $ 1,223 $ 1,105

0.6 % 11.3 % Noninterest income 723 782 668

(7.5) 8.2 Total revenue (TE) $ 1,953 $ 2,005 $ 1,773

(2.6) % 10.2 %

















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.23 billion for the first quarter of 2026 and the net interest margin was 2.87%. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, net interest income increased by $125 million, and the net interest margin increased by 29 basis points. These increases were driven by a reduction in deposit costs as a result of declining interest rates and proactive deposit beta management, the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing low-yielding investment securities and fixed-rate swaps into higher-yielding investments, and a shift in the balance sheet composition to a more favorable mix of higher-yielding commercial and industrial loans. These benefits were partially offset by the impact of lower interest rates on variable-rate earning assets.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $7 million, and the net interest margin increased by 5 basis points. These increases reflect lower deposit costs and a shift in the balance sheet composition to a more favorable mix of higher-yielding commercial and industrial loans. These benefits were partially offset by the impact of lower interest rates on variable-rate earning assets, a decline in low-cost deposit balances from seasonal outflows, and two fewer days in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Income

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q26 vs.

1Q26 4Q25 1Q25

4Q25 1Q25 Trust and investment services income $ 157 $ 156 $ 139

0.6 % 12.9 % Investment banking and debt placement fees 197 243 175

(18.9) 12.6 Cards and payments income 86 84 82

2.4 4.9 Service charges on deposit accounts 77 78 69

(1.3) 11.6 Corporate services income 71 81 65

(12.3) 9.2 Commercial mortgage servicing fees 62 68 76

(8.8) (18.4) Corporate-owned life insurance income 34 40 33

(15.0) 3.0 Consumer mortgage income 13 16 13

(18.8) - Operating lease income and other leasing gains 8 9 9

(11.1) (11.1) Other income 18 7 7

157.1 157.1 Total noninterest income $ 723 $ 782 $ 668

(7.5) % 8.2 %















Compared to the first quarter of 2025, noninterest income increased by $55 million. The increase was primarily driven by a $22 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees reflecting higher merger and acquisition advisory fees, commercial mortgage debt placement activity, and equity underwriting activity, as well as an $18 million increase in trust and investment services income. These were partially offset by a $14 million decrease in commercial mortgage servicing fees.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, noninterest income decreased by $59 million. The decrease was driven by a $46 million decrease in investment banking and debt placement fees, a $10 million decrease in corporate services income, and a $6 million decrease in commercial mortgage servicing fees.

Noninterest Expense

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q26 vs.

1Q26 4Q25 1Q25

4Q25 1Q25 Personnel expense $ 743 $ 790 $ 680

(5.9) % 9.3 % Net occupancy 68 69 67

(1.4) 1.5 Computer processing 111 106 107

4.7 3.7 Business services and professional fees 36 61 40

(41.0) (10.0) Equipment 19 22 20

(13.6) (5.0) Operating lease expense 7 8 11

(12.5) (36.4) Marketing 18 28 21

(35.7) (14.3) Other expense 179 157 185

14.0 (3.2) Total noninterest expense $ 1,181 $ 1,241 $ 1,131

(4.8) % 4.4 %















Compared to the first quarter of 2025, noninterest expense increased by $50 million. The increase was predominantly driven by a $63 million increase in personnel expense primarily related to continued investments in people, employee benefits, and incentive compensation associated with noninterest income growth.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, noninterest expense decreased by $60 million. The decrease was predominantly driven by a $47 million decline in personnel expense, primarily related to incentive compensation. Business services and professional fees decreased by $25 million and marketing expense decreased by $10 million largely due to seasonality. These were partially offset by an increase in other expense related to a $21 million benefit associated with the updated FDIC special assessment in the prior quarter.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

























Average Loans

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q26 vs.

1Q26 4Q25 1Q25

4Q25 1Q25 Commercial and industrial (a) $ 59,149 $ 57,541 $ 53,746

2.8 % 10.1 % Other commercial loans 18,918 18,497 18,619

2.3 1.6 Total consumer loans 29,670 30,278 31,989

(2.0) (7.2) Total loans $ 107,737 $ 106,316 $ 104,354

1.3 % 3.2 %

















(a) Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $205 million, $211 million, and $213 million of assets from commercial credit cards at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.

Average loans were $107.7 billion for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $3.4 billion compared to the first quarter of 2025. Average commercial loans increased by $5.7 billion, primarily driven by a $5.4 billion increase in commercial and industrial loans. Average consumer loans declined by $2.3 billion, reflective of broad-based declines across all consumer loan categories.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, average loans increased by $1.4 billion. Average commercial loans increased $2.0 billion, primarily driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans. Average consumer loans declined by $608 million, reflective of the intentional run-off of low-yielding loans.

Average Deposits

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q26 vs.

1Q26 4Q25 1Q25

4Q25 1Q25 Non-time deposits $ 135,522 $ 136,853 $ 131,917

(1.0) % 2.7 % Time deposits 11,777 13,857 16,625

(15.0) (29.2) Total deposits $ 147,299 $ 150,710 $ 148,542

(2.3) % (0.8) %













Cost of total deposits 1.65 % 1.81 % 2.06 %

(16) bps (41) bps















Average deposits totaled $147.3 billion for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of $1.2 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, driven by the intentional runoff of brokered CDs.

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, average deposits decreased by $3.4 billion. The decline was driven by seasonally lower deposit balances, as well as the intentional runoff of brokered CDs. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits declined by 22 basis points, and the overall cost of deposits declined by 16 basis points to 1.65%.

ASSET QUALITY

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q26 vs.

1Q26 4Q25 1Q25

4Q25 1Q25 Net loan charge-offs $ 101 $ 104 $ 110

(2.9) % (8.2) % Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .38 % .39 % .43 %

(1) bps (5) bps Nonperforming loans at period end $ 682 $ 615 $ 686

10.9 % (0.6) % Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .62 % .58 % .65 %

4 bps (3) bps Nonperforming assets at period end $ 692 $ 627 $ 700

10.4 % (1.1) % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .63 % .59 % .67 %

4 bps (4) bps Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,449 $ 1,427 $ 1,429

1.5 % 1.4 % Allowance for credit losses 1,745 1,740 1,707

0.3 % 2.2 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.60 % 1.63 % 1.63 %

(3) bps (3) bps Provision for credit losses $ 106 $ 108 $ 118

(1.9) % (10.2) % Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 212 % 232 % 208 %

N/M N/M Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 256 283 249

N/M N/M

















N/M = Not Meaningful

Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $101 million, or 0.38% of average total loans. These results compare to $110 million, or 0.43%, for the first quarter of 2025 and $104 million, or 0.39%, for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.7 billion, or 1.60% of total period-end loans at March 31, 2026, compared to 1.63% at March 31, 2025, and 1.63% at December 31, 2025. A reserve build of $5 million during the first quarter of 2026 was driven by increases in qualitative reserves due to elevated economic uncertainty, partially offset by continued improvement in the portfolio mix.

At March 31, 2026, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $682 million, which represented 0.62% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.65% at March 31, 2025, and 0.58% at December 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2026, totaled $692 million, and represented 0.63% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.67% at March 31, 2025, and 0.59% at December 31, 2025.

CAPITAL

Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios, included in the following table, continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at March 31, 2026.

Capital Ratios















3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025 Common Equity Tier 1 (a) 11.4 % 11.8 % 11.6 % Tier 1 risk-based capital (a) 13.0 13.5 13.3 Total risk-based capital (a) 15.2 15.7 15.7 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 8.0 8.4 7.4 Leverage (a) 10.5 10.5 10.2











(a) March 31, 2026 ratio is estimated. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.

Key's regulatory capital position remained strong in the first quarter of 2026. As shown in the preceding table, at March 31, 2026, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 11.4% and 13.0%, respectively.

Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding























In thousands







Change 1Q26 vs.



1Q26 4Q25 1Q25

4Q25 1Q25 Shares outstanding at beginning of period 1,102,401 1,112,952 1,106,786

(0.9) % (0.4) % Share repurchases (17,969) (11,109) -

61.8 N/M Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations and returns) 2,861 558 5,200

N/M (45.0)

Shares outstanding at end of period 1,087,293 1,102,401 1,111,986

(1.4) % (2.2) %



















N/M = Not Meaningful

During the first quarter of 2026, Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share. The reduction in share count was driven by $389 million of common shares repurchased.

LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS

The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.

Major Business Segments



























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q26 vs.



1Q26 4Q25 1Q25

4Q25 1Q25 Revenue from continuing operations (TE)











Consumer Bank $ 978 $ 998 $ 932

(2.0) % 4.9 % Commercial Bank 1,117 1,194 1,047

(6.4) 6.7 Other (a) (142) (187) (206)

24.1 31.1 Total $ 1,953 $ 2,005 $ 1,773

(2.6) % 10.2 %















Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key











Consumer Bank $ 173 $ 176 $ 163

(1.7) % 6.1 % Commercial Bank 451 472 399

(4.4) 13.0 Other (a) (102) (139) (156)

26.6 34.6 Total $ 522 $ 509 $ 406

2.6 % 28.6 %



















(a) Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represent the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Other also includes the residual net impact of our internal funds transfer pricing methodology, which arise from centrally managed interest rate activities and asset-liability repricing difference. Corporate treasury includes realized gains and losses from transactions associated with Key's investment securities portfolio. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent

Consumer Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q26 vs.

1Q26 4Q25 1Q25

4Q25 1Q25 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 738 $ 747 $ 706

(1.2) % 4.5 % Noninterest income 240 251 226

(4.4) 6.2 Total revenue (TE) 978 998 932

(2.0) 4.9 Provision for credit losses 40 32 43

25.0 (7.0) Noninterest expense 709 734 675

(3.4) 5.0 Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 229 232 214

(1.3) 7.0 Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments 56 56 51

- 9.8 Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 173 $ 176 $ 163

(1.7) % 6.1 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 34,005 $ 34,683 $ 36,819

(2.0) % (7.6) % Total assets 37,341 37,731 39,806

(1.0) (6.2) Deposits 87,796 87,738 88,306

0.1 (0.6)













Assets under management at period end $ 69,756 $ 69,964 $ 61,053

(0.3) % 14.3 %

















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Consumer Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q26 vs.

1Q26 4Q25 1Q25

4Q25 1Q25 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 130 $ 128 $ 113

1.6 % 15.0 % Service charges on deposit accounts 34 38 33

(10.5) 3.0 Cards and payments income 55 60 57

(8.3) (3.5) Consumer mortgage income 13 16 13

(18.8) - Other noninterest income 8 9 10

(11.1) (20.0) Total noninterest income $ 240 $ 251 $ 226

(4.4) % 6.2 %













Average deposit balances











Money market deposits $ 35,920 $ 35,390 $ 33,533

1.5 % 7.1 % Demand deposits 23,214 22,879 22,772

1.5 1.9 Savings deposits 4,199 4,177 4,392

0.5 (4.4) Time deposits 10,610 11,059 13,318

(4.1) (20.3) Noninterest-bearing deposits 13,853 14,233 14,291

(2.7) (3.1) Total deposits $ 87,796 $ 87,738 $ 88,306

0.1 % (0.6) %













Other data











Branches 940 940 945





Automated teller machines 1,112 1,120 1,176





















Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (1Q26 vs. 1Q25)

Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $173 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $163 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $32 million, or 4.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2025

Average loans and leases decreased $2.8 billion, or 7.6%, from the first quarter of 2025, reflective of broad-based declines across all loan categories

Average deposits decreased $510 million, or 0.6%, from the first quarter of 2025, driven by lower time deposits, partially offset by an increase in money market deposits

Provision for credit losses decreased $3 million compared to the first quarter of 2025 driven by lower charge-offs

Noninterest income increased $14 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher trust and investment services income

Noninterest expense increased $34 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher support and overhead expense

Commercial Bank

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q26 vs.

1Q26 4Q25 1Q25

4Q25 1Q25 Summary of operations











Net interest income (TE) $ 672 $ 696 $ 636

(3.4) % 5.7 % Noninterest income 445 498 411

(10.6) 8.3 Total revenue (TE) 1,117 1,194 1047

(6.4) 6.7 Provision for credit losses 70 73 75

(4.1) (6.7) Noninterest expense 474 515 464

(8.0) 2.2 Income (loss) before income taxes (TE) 573 606 508

(5.4) 12.8 Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments 122 134 109

(9.0) 11.9 Net income (loss) attributable to Key $ 451 $ 472 $ 399

(4.4) % 13.0 %













Average balances











Loans and leases $ 73,146 $ 71,107 $ 67,058

2.9 % 9.1 % Loans held for sale 958 1,140 754

(16.0) 27.1 Total assets 82,585 80,689 76,946

2.3 7.3 Deposits 58,929 60,485 57,481

(2.6) 2.5

















TE = Taxable Equivalent

Additional Commercial Bank Data

























Dollars in millions







Change 1Q26 vs.

1Q26 4Q25 1Q25

4Q25 1Q25 Noninterest income











Trust and investment services income $ 27 $ 28 $ 27

(3.6) % - Investment banking and debt placement fees 198 244 175

(18.9) 13.1 % Cards and payments income 27 22 21

22.7 28.6 Service charges on deposit accounts 43 40 36

7.5 19.4 Corporate services income 70 79 64

(11.4) 9.4 Commercial mortgage servicing fees 62 67 76

(7.5) (18.4) Operating lease income and other leasing gains 8 9 8

(11.1) - Other noninterest income 10 9 4

11.1 150.0 Total noninterest income $ 445 $ 498 $ 411

(10.6) % 8.3 %















Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (1Q26 vs. 1Q25)

Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $451 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $399 million for the year-ago quarter

Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $36 million, or 5.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2025

Average loan and lease balances increased $6.1 billion, or 9.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2025, driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans

Average deposit balances increased $1.4 billion compared to the first quarter of 2025, driven by higher client deposits

Provision for credit losses decreased $5 million compared to the first quarter of 2025, driven by more stable reserves, partially offset by higher net charge-offs

Noninterest income increased $34 million compared to the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by an increase in investment banking and debt placement fees and service charges on deposit accounts

Noninterest expense increased $10 million compared to the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by an increase in support and overhead expense

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2026.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, the soundness of other financial institutions, and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.

A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 10:00 a.m. ET, on April 16, 2026. A replay of the call will be available on our website through April 16, 2027.

For up-to-date company information, media contacts, and facts and figures about Key's lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at https://www.key.com/newsroom .

*****

KeyCorp

First Quarter 2026

Financial Supplement

Page

12 Basis of Presentation 13 Financial Highlights 14 GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation 16 Consolidated Balance Sheets 17 Consolidated Statements of Income 18 Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations 19 Noninterest Expense 19 Personnel Expense 19 Loan Composition 19 Loans Held for Sale Composition 20 Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale 20 Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations 21 Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations 21 Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations 21 Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations 22 Line of Business Results 22 Selected Items Impact on Earnings

Basis of Presentation

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Key's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this document, the financial supplement, or conference call slides related to this document, all of which can be found on Key's website (www.key.com/ir).

Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures

From time to time Key may discuss forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. Key is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because Key is unable to provide, without unreasonable effort, a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of amounts that would be necessary for the reconciliation due to the complexity and inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying future amounts or when they may occur. Such unavailable information could be significant for future results.

Annualized Data

Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts.

Taxable Equivalent

The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at the federal statutory rate. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt loans, and certain lease assets, on a common basis that facilitates comparison of results to peers.

Earnings Per Share Equivalent

Certain income or expense items may be expressed on a per common share basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying trends in total consolidated earnings per share performance excluding the impact of such items. When the impact of certain income or expense items is disclosed separately, the after-tax amount is computed using the marginal tax rate, unless otherwise specified, with this then being the amount used to calculate the earnings per share equivalent.

Financial Highlights (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025 Summary of operations







Net interest income (TE) $ 1,230 $ 1,223 $ 1,105

Noninterest income 723 782 668



Total revenue (TE) 1,953 2,005 1,773

Provision for credit losses 106 108 118

Noninterest expense 1,181 1,241 1,131

Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key 522 509 406

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - 1 (1)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key 522 510 405













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders 486 474 370

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - 1 (1)

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 486 475 369 Per common share







Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ 0.34

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - - -

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) 0.45 0.43 0.34













Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution 0.44 0.43 0.33

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution - - -

Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (a) 0.44 0.43 0.33













Cash dividends declared 0.205 0.205 0.205

Book value at period end 16.13 16.27 14.89

Tangible book value at period end 13.60 13.77 12.40

Market price at period end 20.05 20.64 15.99 Performance ratios







From continuing operations:







Return on average total assets 1.14 % 1.08 % .88 %

Return on average common equity 11.02 10.51 9.30

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 13.02 12.43 11.24

Net interest margin (TE) 2.87 2.82 2.58

Cash efficiency ratio (b) 60.4 61.6 63.5

From consolidated operations:







Return on average total assets 1.14 % 1.08 % .88 %

Return on average common equity 11.02 10.54 9.28

Return on average tangible common equity (b) 13.02 12.46 11.21

Net interest margin (TE) 2.87 2.81 2.58

Loan to deposit (c) 74.6 72.5 70.2 Capital ratios at period end







Key shareholders' equity to assets 10.6 % 11.1 % 10.1 %

Key common shareholders' equity to assets 9.3 9.7 8.8

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b) 8.0 8.4 7.4

Common Equity Tier 1 (d) 11.4 11.8 11.6

Tier 1 risk-based capital (d) 13.0 13.5 13.3

Total risk-based capital (d) 15.2 15.7 15.7

Leverage (d) 10.5 10.5 10.2 Asset quality - from continuing operations







Net loan charge-offs $ 101 $ 104 $ 110

Net loan charge-offs to average loans .38 % .39 % .43 %

Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,449 $ 1,427 $ 1,429

Allowance for credit losses 1,745 1,740 1,707

Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.33 % 1.34 % 1.36 %

Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.60 1.63 1.63

Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 212 232 208

Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 256 283 249

Nonperforming loans at period-end $ 682 $ 615 $ 686

Nonperforming assets at period-end 692 627 700

Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .62 % .58 % .65 %

Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .63 .59 .67 Trust assets







Assets under management $ 69,756 $ 69,964 $ 61,053 Other data







Average full-time equivalent employees 17,469 17,396 16,989

Branches 940 940 945

Taxable-equivalent adjustment $ 8 $ 8 $ 9



(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" starting on page 14 of this supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons. (c) Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits. (d) March 31, 2026, ratio is estimated.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Dollars in millions)

The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures defined and described below.

The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. Adjusted return on average tangible common equity excludes significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue and adjusted pre-provision net revenue, which are not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis. Further, management believes that adjusting pre-provision net revenue for significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis. The adjusted cash efficiency ratio excludes significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance

Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue or adjusted revenue is a non-GAAP measure in that it adjusts revenue for certain tax-exempt instruments and selected items. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable instruments. Additionally, management believes adjusting for the selected items provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrate the effects of the financial impacts related to those selected items.

Adjusted noninterest income and adjusted noninterest expense are non-GAAP measures in that they exclude significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes these measures provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.

Adjusted income (loss) available from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (or "adjusted net income") and diluted earnings per share - adjusted (or "adjusted earnings per share") are non-GAAP in that these measures exclude significant or unusual items, net of tax, that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Adjusted operating leverage and fee-based adjusted operating leverage are non-GAAP performance measures that utilize revenue on a tax-equivalent basis and adjust revenue and expense for significant and unusual items. Management utilizes these measurements in analyzing performance and believes that adjusting for significant and unusual items provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.

Marked CET1 ratio is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated based on Common Equity Tier 1 capital, inclusive of the AOCI impact from securities and pension. The marked CET1 ratio differs from the defined CET1 regulatory capital ratio by including the impact of AFS and pension accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) amounts in the calculation of the capital ratio. These ratios are not defined in GAAP or federal banking regulations. As a result, these non-regulatory capital ratios disclosed may be considered non-GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.



Three months ended

3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 1,222 $ 1,215 $ 1,096 Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment 8 8 9 Net interest income TE (non-GAAP) (A) $ 1,230 $ 1,223 $ 1,105







Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) (B) $ 486 $ 475 $ 369







Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 20,392 $ 20,388 $ 18,632 Less: Average intangible assets 2,758 2,762 2,777 Average preferred stock 2,500 2,500 2,500 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (C) $ 15,134 $ 15,126 $ 13,355







Key shareholders' equity (GAAP) $ 19,987 $ 20,381 $ 19,003 Less: Intangible assets 2,757 2,760 2,774 Preferred stock (a) 2,446 2,446 2,446 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (D) $ 14,784 $ 15,175 $ 13,783







Total assets (GAAP) $ 188,663 $ 184,381 $ 188,691 Less: Intangible assets 2,757 2,760 2,774 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) (E) $ 185,906 $ 181,621 $ 185,917







Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) (D/E) 7.95 % 8.36 % 7.41 % Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) (B/C) 13.02 % 12.46 % 11.21 %







Common equity tier 1 (F) $ 17,038 $ 17,195 $ 16,549 Add: AFS and Pension AOCI (loss) (2,152) (2,028) (2,601) Marked common equity tier 1 (non-GAAP) (G) (b) $ 14,886 $ 15,167 $ 13,948







Risk-weighted assets (H) (c) $ 149,465 $ 145,933 $ 142,478 Common equity tier 1 ratio (F/H) (c) 11.40 % 11.78 % 11.62 % Marked CET1 ratio (non-GAAP) (G/H) (b)(c) 9.96 % 10.39 % 9.79 %



GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued) (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended

3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025 Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) (I) $ 486 $ 474 $ 370 Plus: Selected items (net of tax) (d) - (16) - Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders, excluding selected items (non-GAAP) (J) $ 486 $ 458 $ 370







Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) (I/C) 13.02 % 12.43 % 11.24 % Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations excluding selected items (non-GAAP) (J/C) 13.02 % 12.01 % 11.24 %







Noninterest income (GAAP) (K) $ 723 $ 782 $ 668 Plus: Selected items (d) - - - Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) (L) $ 723 $ 782 $ 668







Noninterest expense (GAAP) (M) $ 1,181 $ 1,241 $ 1,131 Less: Intangible asset amortization 2 5 5 Noninterest expense less intangible asset amortization (non-GAAP) (N) $ 1,179 $ 1,236 $ 1,126 Plus: Selected items (d) (O) - 21 - Adjusted noninterest expense less intangible asset amortization (non-GAAP) (P) $ 1,179 $ 1,257 $ 1,126







Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) (M+O) $ 1,181 $ 1,262 $ 1,131







Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) (A+K) = (Q) $ 1,953 $ 2,005 $ 1,773 Total adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) (A+L) 1,953 2,005 1,773 Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (N/Q) 60.37 % 61.65 % 63.51 % Adjusted cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (P/Q) 60.37 % 62.69 % 63.51 %







Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) (A+K-M) $ 772 $ 764 $ 642 Plus: Selected items (d) - (21) - Adjusted pre-provison net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 772 $ 743 $ 642







Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.33 Plus: EPS impact of selected items (d) - (0.01) - Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - adjusted (non-GAAP) (e) $ 0.44 $ 0.41 $ 0.33







Adjusted noninterest income YoY Growth (R) 8.23 % 8.31 % 3.25 % Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue YoY Growth (S) 10.15 % 12.45 % 15.66 % Adjusted noninterest expense YoY Growth (T) 4.42 % 3.27 % 31.51 % Adjusted operating leverage (S - T) 5.73 % 9.18 % (15.86) % Adjusted fee-based operating leverage (R - T) 3.81 % 5.04 % (28.27) %



(a) Net of capital surplus. (b) Under the current applicable regulatory capital rules, Key has made the AOCI opt out election, which enables us to exclude components of AOCI from regulatory capital, notably the AOCI relative to securities and pension. (c) Amounts and ratios as of March 31, 2026 are estimated. (d) Additional detail provided in Selected Items table on page 22. (e) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles; TE = Taxable Equivalent

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in millions)

















3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025 Assets







Loans $ 109,190 $ 106,541 $ 104,809

Loans held for sale 876 1,077 811

Securities available for sale 38,918 39,596 40,751

Held-to-maturity securities 9,116 8,622 7,160

Trading account assets 783 1,061 1,296

Short-term investments 11,782 10,163 15,349

Other investments 1,204 949 1,050



Total earning assets 171,869 168,009 171,226

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,449) (1,427) (1,429)

Cash and due from banks 1,130 1,287 1,909

Premises and equipment 618 628 602

Goodwill 2,752 2,752 2,752

Other intangible assets 5 8 22

Corporate-owned life insurance 4,439 4,432 4,404

Accrued income and other assets 9,100 8,481 8,958

Discontinued assets 199 211 247



Total assets $ 188,663 $ 184,381 $ 188,691











Liabilities







Deposits in domestic offices:









Interest-bearing deposits $ 120,220 $ 121,100 $ 122,283



Noninterest-bearing deposits 27,595 27,613 28,454



Total deposits 147,815 148,713 150,737

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 34 13 22

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 6,149 1,071 2,328

Accrued expense and other liabilities 3,801 4,286 4,209

Long-term debt 10,877 9,917 12,392



Total liabilities 168,676 164,000 169,688











Equity







Preferred stock 2,500 2,500 2,500

Common shares 1,257 1,257 1,257

Capital surplus 5,981 6,035 5,946

Retained earnings 15,622 15,359 14,724

Treasury stock, at cost (3,152) (2,810) (2,637)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,221) (1,960) (2,787)



Key shareholders' equity 19,987 20,381 19,003 Total liabilities and equity $ 188,663 $ 184,381 $ 188,691











Common shares outstanding (000) 1,087,293 1,102,401 1,111,986

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)





Three months ended





3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025 Interest income







Loans $ 1,416 $ 1,439 $ 1,401

Loans held for sale 14 18 14

Securities available for sale 370 388 392

Held-to-maturity securities 86 76 63

Trading account assets 11 12 17

Short-term investments 103 137 174

Other investments 5 8 9



Total interest income 2,005 2,078 2,070 Interest expense







Deposits 598 688 753

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 14 4 1

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 20 9 27

Long-term debt 151 162 193



Total interest expense 783 863 974 Net interest income 1,222 1,215 1,096 Provision for credit losses 106 108 118 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,116 1,107 978 Noninterest income







Trust and investment services income 157 156 139

Investment banking and debt placement fees 197 243 175

Cards and payments income 86 84 82

Service charges on deposit accounts 77 78 69

Corporate services income 71 81 65

Commercial mortgage servicing fees 62 68 76

Corporate-owned life insurance income 34 40 33

Consumer mortgage income 13 16 13

Operating lease income and other leasing gains 8 9 9

Other income 18 7 7



Total noninterest income 723 782 668 Noninterest expense







Personnel 743 790 680

Net occupancy 68 69 67

Computer processing 111 106 107

Business services and professional fees 36 61 40

Equipment 19 22 20

Operating lease expense 7 8 11

Marketing 18 28 21

Other expense 179 157 185



Total noninterest expense 1,181 1,241 1,131 Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 658 648 515

Income taxes (benefit) 136 139 109 Income (loss) from continuing operations 522 509 406

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - 1 (1) Net income (loss) $ 522 $ 510 $ 405











Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 486 $ 474 $ 370 Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders 486 475 369 Per common share





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 0.45 $ 0.43 $ 0.34 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - - - Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) 0.45 0.43 0.34 Per common share - assuming dilution





Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders $ 0.44 $ 0.43 $ 0.33 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - - - Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a) 0.44 0.43 0.33











Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.205 $ 0.205 $ 0.205











Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000) 1,084,277 1,095,171 1,096,654

Effect of common share options and other stock awards(b) 10,091 11,152 9,486 Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (c) 1,094,368 1,106,323 1,106,140



(a) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding. (b) For periods ended in a loss from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders, anti-dilutive instruments have been excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share. (c) Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)





First Quarter 2026

Fourth Quarter 2025

First Quarter 2025



Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/

Average

Yield/



Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a)

Balance Interest (a) Rate (a) Assets























Loans: (b), (c)























Commercial and industrial (d) $ 59,149 $ 843 5.76 %

$ 57,541 $ 851 5.88 %

$ 53,746 $ 800 6.04 %

Real estate - commercial mortgage 13,902 198 5.76

13,356 198 5.91

13,061 192 5.96

Real estate - construction 2,803 45 6.50

2,839 48 6.71

2,905 49 6.87

Commercial lease financing 2,213 21 3.81

2,302 21 3.73

2,653 23 3.52

Total commercial loans 78,067 1,107 5.73

76,038 1,118 5.84

72,365 1,064 5.96

Real estate - residential mortgage 18,593 155 3.34

18,853 157 3.33

19,737 165 3.33

Home equity loans 5,609 74 5.35

5,780 80 5.47

6,248 86 5.60

Other consumer loans 4,558 58 5.16

4,715 61 5.15

5,087 63 5.01

Credit cards 910 30 13.24

930 31 13.24

917 32 14.04

Total consumer loans 29,670 317 4.30

30,278 329 4.33

31,989 346 4.35

Total loans 107,737 1,424 5.35

106,316 1,447 5.41

104,354 1,410 5.47

Loans held for sale 1,092 14 4.99

1,234 18 5.84

815 14 6.70

Securities available for sale (b), (e) 39,403 370 3.59

39,785 388 3.67

39,321 392 3.70

Held-to-maturity securities (b) 8,795 86 3.91

8,056 76 3.78

7,274 63 3.46

Trading account assets 865 11 4.96

961 12 4.79

1,296 17 5.20

Short-term investments 11,134 103 3.74

13,603 137 4.01

15,211 174 4.63

Other investments (e) 1,075 5 1.97

935 8 3.09

935 9 3.73

Total earning assets 170,101 2,013 4.71

170,890 2,086 4.79

169,206 2,079 4.86

Allowance for loan and lease losses (1,419)





(1,435)





(1,401)





Accrued income and other assets 17,567





17,562





18,285





Discontinued assets 204





215





254





Total assets $ 186,453





$ 187,232





$ 186,344



Liabilities























Money market deposits $ 42,732 $ 223 2.12 %

$ 42,442 $ 246 2.30 %

$ 42,007 $ 275 2.65 %

Demand deposits 61,478 279 1.84

61,541 319 2.06

57,460 310 2.19

Savings deposits 4,378 1 .04

4,358 1 .05

4,610 1 .06

Time deposits 11,777 95 3.26

13,857 122 3.48

16,625 167 4.09

Total interest-bearing deposits 120,365 598 2.01

122,198 688 2.23

120,702 753 2.53

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements 1,539 14 3.69

413 4 3.80

100 1 3.94

Bank notes and other short-term borrowings 2,585 20 3.20

1,072 9 3.23

2,273 27 4.74

Long-term debt (f) 10,186 151 5.96

10,274 162 6.27

11,779 193 6.61

Total interest-bearing liabilities 134,675 783 2.35

133,957 863 2.56

134,854 974 2.92

Noninterest-bearing deposits 26,934





28,512





27,840





Accrued expense and other liabilities 4,248





4,160





4,764





Discontinued liabilities (f) 204





215





254





Total liabilities $ 166,061





$ 166,844





$ 167,712



Equity























Total equity $ 20,392





$ 20,388





$ 18,632





Total liabilities and equity $ 186,453





$ 187,232





$ 186,344



Interest rate spread (TE)



2.36 %





2.23 %





1.94 % Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)

$ 1,230 2.87 %



$ 1,223 2.82 %



$ 1,105 2.58 % TE adjustment (b)

8





8





9



Net interest income, GAAP basis

$ 1,222





$ 1,215





$ 1,096





(a) Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (f) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology. (b) Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025. (c) For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances. (d) Commercial and industrial average balances include $205 million, $211 million, and $213 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. (e) Yield presented is calculated on the basis of amortized cost excluding fair value hedge basis adjustments. The average amortized cost for securities available for sale was $41.5 billion, $42.1 billion, and $42.7 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. Yield based on the fair value of securities available for sale was 3.75%, 3.90%, and 3.99% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. (f) A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations. TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.

Noninterest Expense (Dollars in millions)









Three months ended

3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025 Personnel (a) $ 743 $ 790 $ 680 Net occupancy 68 69 67 Computer processing 111 106 107 Business services and professional fees 36 61 40 Equipment 19 22 20 Operating lease expense 7 8 11 Marketing 18 28 21 Other expense 179 157 185 Total noninterest expense $ 1,181 $ 1,241 $ 1,131 Average full-time equivalent employees (b) 17,469 17,396 16,989



(a) Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below. (b) The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.

Personnel Expense (Dollars in millions)

Three months ended

3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025 Salaries and contract labor $ 439 $ 446 $ 405 Incentive and stock-based compensation 172 205 158 Employee benefits 127 131 109 Severance 5 8 8 Total personnel expense $ 743 $ 790 $ 680

Loan Composition (Dollars in millions)



















Change 3/31/2026 vs.

3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025

12/31/2025 3/31/2025 Commercial and industrial (a), (b) $ 60,651 $ 57,688 $ 54,378

5.1 % 11.5 % Commercial real estate:











Commercial mortgage 14,144 13,707 13,239

3.2 6.8 Construction 2,801 2,844 2,929

(1.5) (4.4) Total commercial real estate loans 16,945 16,551 16,168

2.4 4.8 Commercial lease financing (b) 2,200 2,270 2,576

(3.1) (14.6) Total commercial loans 79,796 76,509 73,122

4.3 9.1 Real estate - residential mortgage 18,483 18,732 19,622

(1.3) (5.8) Home equity loans 5,528 5,703 6,154

(3.1) (10.2) Other consumer loans 4,477 4,644 5,000

(3.6) (10.5) Credit cards 906 953 911

(4.9) (.5) Total consumer loans 29,394 30,032 31,687

(2.1) (7.2) Total loans (c), (d) $ 109,190 $ 106,541 $ 104,809

2.5 % 4.2 %



(a) Loan balances include $207 million, $205 million, and $218 million of commercial credit card balances at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. (b) Commercial and industrial includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $192 million at March 31, 2025. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables. (c) Total loans exclude loans of $194 million at March 31, 2026, $205 million at December 31, 2025, and $243 million at March 31, 2025, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business. (d) Accrued interest of $443 million, $459 million, and $448 million at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.

Loans Held for Sale Composition (Dollars in millions)























Change 3/31/2026 vs.

3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025

12/31/2025 3/31/2025 Commercial and industrial $ 139 $ 167 $ 252

(16.8) % (44.8) % Real estate - commercial mortgage 637 761 473

(16.3) 34.7 Real estate - residential mortgage 100 149 86

(32.9) 16.3 Total loans held for sale $ 876 $ 1,077 $ 811

(18.7) % 8.0 %

Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale (Dollars in millions)













1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 Balance at beginning of period $ 1,077 $ 998 $ 530 $ 811 $ 797 New originations 2,034 3,356 3,471 1,806 1,840 Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net (13) (35) - (71) 6 Loan sales (2,201) (3,232) (2,956) (2,012) (1,695) Loan draws (payments), net (25) (10) (42) (1) (138) Valuation and other adjustments 4 - (5) (3) 1 Balance at end of period $ 876 $ 1,077 $ 998 $ 530 $ 811

Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)









Three months ended

3/31/2026 12/31/2025 3/31/2025 Average loans outstanding $ 107,737 $ 106,316 $ 104,354 Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period $ 1,427 $ 1,444 $ 1,409 Loans charged off:





Commercial and industrial 90 69 62







Real estate - commercial mortgage 1 25 36 Real estate - construction - - - Total commercial real estate loans 1 25 36 Commercial lease financing - 4 - Total commercial loans 91 98 98 Real estate - residential mortgage - 1 1 Home equity loans 1 1 1 Other consumer loans 15 14 14 Credit cards 10 10 12 Total consumer loans 26 26 28 Total loans charged off 117 124 126 Recoveries:





Commercial and industrial 10 7 10







Real estate - commercial mortgage - 6 - Real estate - construction - - - Total commercial real estate loans - 6 - Commercial lease financing - - - Total commercial loans 10 13 10 Real estate - residential mortgage 1 1 1 Home equity loans 1 1 1 Other consumer loans 2 2 2 Credit cards 2 3 2 Total consumer loans 6 7 6 Total recoveries 16 20 16 Net loan charge-offs (101) (104) (110) Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses 123 87 130 Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period $ 1,449 $ 1,427 $ 1,429







Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period $ 313 $ 292 $ 290 Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments (17) 21 (12) Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a) $ 296 $ 313 $ 278







Total allowance for credit losses at end of period $ 1,745 $ 1,740 $ 1,707







Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .38 % .39 % .43 % Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.33 1.34 1.36 Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.60 1.63 1.63 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 212 232 208 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 256 283 249







Discontinued operations - education lending business:





Loans charged off $ 1 $ 1 $ 1 Recoveries - - - Net loan charge-offs $ (1) $ (1) $ (1)



(a) Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.

Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 Net loan charge-offs $ 101 $ 104 $ 114 $ 102 $ 110 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .38 % .39 % .42 % .39 % .43 % Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 1,449 $ 1,427 $ 1,444 $ 1,446 $ 1,429 Allowance for credit losses (a) 1,745 1,740 1,736 1,743 1,707 Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans 1.33 % 1.34 % 1.36 % 1.36 % 1.36 % Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans 1.60 1.63 1.64 1.64 1.63 Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans 212 232 219 208 208 Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 256 283 264 250 249 Nonperforming loans at period end $ 682 $ 615 $ 658 $ 696 $ 686 Nonperforming assets at period end 692 627 668 707 700 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .62 % .58 % .62 % .65 % .65 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .63 .59 .63 .66 .67



(a) Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.

Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

3/31/2026 12/31/2025 9/30/2025 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 Commercial and industrial $ 284 $ 256 $ 253 $ 280 $ 288











Real estate - commercial mortgage 190 157 214 226 206 Real estate - construction - - - - - Total commercial real estate loans 190 157 214 226 206 Commercial lease financing 6 7 - - - Total commercial loans 480 420 467 506 494 Real estate - residential mortgage 115 104 98 95 94 Home equity loans 76 80 82 84 87 Other Consumer loans 4 4 4 4 4 Credit cards 7 7 7 7 7 Total consumer loans 202 195 191 190 192 Total nonperforming loans (a) 682 615 658 696 686 OREO 10 9 10 11 14 Nonperforming loans held for sale - 3 - - - Total nonperforming assets $ 692 $ 627 $ 668 $ 707 $ 700 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 153 $ 99 $ 110 $ 74 $ 86 Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days 137 220 254 266 281 Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations - education lending business 2 2 2 2 1 Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans .62 % .58 % .62 % .65 % .65 % Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets .63 .59 .63 .66 .67

Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations (Dollars in millions)

1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25 Balance at beginning of period $ 615 $ 658 $ 696 $ 686 $ 758 Loans placed on nonaccrual status 253 248 210 233 170 Charge-offs (117) (124) (140) (127) (126) Loans sold (2) (7) (13) - - Payments (37) (124) (68) (74) (57) Transfers to OREO (1) (1) (1) (1) (2) Loans returned to accrual status (29) (35) (26) (21) (57) Balance at end of period $ 682 $ 615 $ 658 $ 696 $ 686

Line of Business Results (Dollars in millions)













Change 1Q26 vs.

1Q26 4Q25 3Q25 2Q25 1Q25

4Q25 1Q25 Consumer Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 978 $ 998 $ 992 $ 967 $ 932

(2.0) % 4.9 % Provision for credit losses 40 32 40 55 43

25.0 (7.0) Noninterest expense 709 734 693 694 675

(3.4) 5.0 Net income (loss) attributable to Key 173 176 196 165 163

(1.7) 6.1 Average loans and leases 34,005 34,683 35,363 36,137 36,819

(2.0) (7.6) Average deposits 87,796 87,738 87,692 88,002 88,306

.1 (.6) Net loan charge-offs 40 49 49 40 52

(18.4) (23.1) Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .48 % .56 % .55 % .44 % .57 %

(14.3) (15.8) Nonperforming assets at period end $ 270 $ 262 $ 266 $ 269 $ 278

3.1 (2.9) Return on average allocated equity 24.76 % 24.24 % 26.03 % 21.91 % 21.28 %

2.1 16.4

















Commercial Bank















Summary of operations















Total revenue (TE) $ 1,117 $ 1,194 $ 1,114 $ 1074 $ 1047

(6.4) % 6.7 % Provision for credit losses 70 73 68 84 75

(4.1) N/M Noninterest expense 474 515 485 451 464

(8.0) 2.2 Net income (loss) attributable to Key 451 472 440 423 399

(4.4) 13.0 Average loans and leases 73,146 71,107 70,328 69,089 67,058

2.9 9.1 Average loans held for sale 958 1,140 1,224 707 754

(16.0) 27.1 Average deposits 58,929 60,485 58,523 55,927 57,481

(2.6) 2.5 Net loan charge-offs 64 53 64 62 57

20.8 12.3 Net loan charge-offs to average total loans .35 % .30 % .36 % .36 % .34 %

16.7 2.9 Nonperforming assets at period end $ 422 $ 365 $ 402 $ 438 $ 422

15.6 - Return on average allocated equity 18.10 % 18.80 % 17.83 % 17.55 % 17.16 %

(3.7) 5.5



TE = Taxable Equivalent; N/M = Not Meaningful

Selected Items Impact on Earnings (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

Pretax(a) After-tax at marginal rate(a) Quarter to date results Amount Net Income EPS(b), (d) Three months ended March 31, 2026





No items $ - $ - $ - Three months ended December 31, 2025





FDIC special assessment (other expense)(c) 21 16 0.01 Three months ended September 30, 2025





FDIC special assessment (other expense)(c) 5 4 - Three months ended June 30, 2025





No items - - - Three months ended March 31, 2025





No items - - -











(a) Favorable (unfavorable) impact. (b) Impact to EPS reflected on a fully diluted basis. (c) In November 2023, the FDIC issued a final rule implementing a special assessment on insured depository institutions to recover the loss to the FDIC's deposit insurance fund (DIF) associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the 2023 closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. KeyCorp recorded the initial loss estimate related to the special assessment during the fourth quarter of 2023. Amounts reflected in this table represent adjustments from initial estimates based on quarterly invoices received from the FDIC. (d) Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.

SOURCE KeyCorp