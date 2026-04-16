Keycorp Reports First Quarter 2026 Net Income Of $486 Million, Or $0.44 Per Diluted Common Share Increasing 33% Year-over-year

Revenue of $1.95 billion, up 10% year-over-year, with noninterest income up 8%
Net interest income up 11% year-over-year and 1% quarter-over-quarter despite seasonality impact; net interest margin of 2.87% increased 5 bps sequentially
Period-end loans up $2.6 billion quarter-over-quarter, with commercial loans up $3.3 billion or 4%
Credit quality remains strong - nonperforming assets were 63 bps and net charge-offs were 38 bps
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.4%(a); repurchased $389 million of common shares during the quarter
CLEVELAND, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) announced net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $486 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2026. For the fourth quarter of 2025, net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders was $474 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, or adjusted net income of $458 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share.(b) The fourth quarter of 2025 included a $16 million after-tax benefit related to the updated FDIC special assessment.(c) For the first quarter of 2025, KeyCorp reported net income from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders of $370 million, or $0.33 per diluted common share.
Comments from Chairman and CEO, Chris Gorman
"Our strong first quarter performance demonstrates disciplined execution and significant momentum as we continue to deliver on our commitments. Revenue grew 10% year-over-year, growing at more than double the rate of expenses. We grew net interest income and net interest margin sequentially and year-over-year. Our priority fee-based businesses - investment banking, commercial payments, and wealth management - collectively grew 12% year-over-year. Return on tangible common equity exceeded 13%, reflecting significant progress toward achieving our goal of 15%+ return on tangible common equity by year-end 2027.
In addition to driving a greater return on capital, we remain committed to the return of capital. We repurchased almost $400 million of common shares in the first quarter. We are also encouraged by the recently updated Basel III proposal which, if implemented as currently proposed, would imply more than 100 basis point benefit to our marked CET1 ratio.
We are successfully navigating the dynamic macroeconomic environment and are prepared to manage through a broad range of potential scenarios. We are growing clients, loans, and pipelines. We continue to gain momentum in the marketplace, and are investing across the franchise in frontline bankers and technology that will drive additional organic growth and efficiency. We remain well positioned to drive strong revenue and earnings growth in 2026 through the continued delivery of our differentiated capabilities and exceptional service to our clients."
(a)
March 31, 2026 ratio is estimated.
(b)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures. The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(c)
See table on page 22 of the 1Q26 Earnings Release for more information on Selected Items Impact on Earnings.
Selected Financial Highlights
Dollars in millions, except per share data
Change 1Q26 vs.
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
4Q25
1Q25
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 486
$ 474
$ 370
2.5 %
31.4 %
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders per common share - assuming dilution
0.44
0.43
0.33
2.3
33.3
Book value at period end
16.13
16.27
14.89
(0.9)
8.3
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (a)
13.02 %
12.43 %
11.24 %
59 bps
178 bps
Return on average total assets from continuing operations
1.14
1.08
.88
6
26
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (b)
11.4
11.8
11.6
(40)
(20)
Net interest margin (TE) from continuing operations
2.87
2.82
2.58
5
29
(a)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(b)
March 31, 2026 ratio is estimated.
TE = Taxable Equivalent
INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q26 vs.
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
4Q25
1Q25
Net interest income (TE)
$ 1,230
$ 1,223
|
$ 1,105
0.6 %
11.3 %
Noninterest income
723
782
668
(7.5)
8.2
Total revenue (TE)
$ 1,953
$ 2,005
$ 1,773
(2.6) %
10.2 %
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Taxable-equivalent net interest income was $1.23 billion for the first quarter of 2026 and the net interest margin was 2.87%. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, net interest income increased by $125 million, and the net interest margin increased by 29 basis points. These increases were driven by a reduction in deposit costs as a result of declining interest rates and proactive deposit beta management, the reinvestment of proceeds from maturing low-yielding investment securities and fixed-rate swaps into higher-yielding investments, and a shift in the balance sheet composition to a more favorable mix of higher-yielding commercial and industrial loans. These benefits were partially offset by the impact of lower interest rates on variable-rate earning assets.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $7 million, and the net interest margin increased by 5 basis points. These increases reflect lower deposit costs and a shift in the balance sheet composition to a more favorable mix of higher-yielding commercial and industrial loans. These benefits were partially offset by the impact of lower interest rates on variable-rate earning assets, a decline in low-cost deposit balances from seasonal outflows, and two fewer days in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the fourth quarter of 2025.
Noninterest Income
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q26 vs.
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
4Q25
1Q25
Trust and investment services income
$ 157
$ 156
$ 139
0.6 %
12.9 %
Investment banking and debt placement fees
197
243
175
(18.9)
12.6
Cards and payments income
86
84
82
2.4
4.9
Service charges on deposit accounts
77
78
69
(1.3)
11.6
Corporate services income
71
81
65
(12.3)
9.2
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
62
68
76
(8.8)
(18.4)
Corporate-owned life insurance income
34
40
33
(15.0)
3.0
Consumer mortgage income
13
16
13
(18.8)
-
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
8
9
9
(11.1)
(11.1)
Other income
18
7
7
157.1
157.1
Total noninterest income
$ 723
$ 782
$ 668
(7.5) %
8.2 %
Compared to the first quarter of 2025, noninterest income increased by $55 million. The increase was primarily driven by a $22 million increase in investment banking and debt placement fees reflecting higher merger and acquisition advisory fees, commercial mortgage debt placement activity, and equity underwriting activity, as well as an $18 million increase in trust and investment services income. These were partially offset by a $14 million decrease in commercial mortgage servicing fees.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, noninterest income decreased by $59 million. The decrease was driven by a $46 million decrease in investment banking and debt placement fees, a $10 million decrease in corporate services income, and a $6 million decrease in commercial mortgage servicing fees.
Noninterest Expense
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q26 vs.
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
4Q25
1Q25
Personnel expense
$ 743
$ 790
$ 680
(5.9) %
9.3 %
Net occupancy
68
69
67
(1.4)
1.5
Computer processing
111
106
107
4.7
3.7
Business services and professional fees
36
61
40
(41.0)
(10.0)
Equipment
19
22
20
(13.6)
(5.0)
Operating lease expense
7
8
11
(12.5)
(36.4)
Marketing
18
28
21
(35.7)
(14.3)
Other expense
179
157
185
14.0
(3.2)
Total noninterest expense
$ 1,181
$ 1,241
$ 1,131
(4.8) %
4.4 %
Compared to the first quarter of 2025, noninterest expense increased by $50 million. The increase was predominantly driven by a $63 million increase in personnel expense primarily related to continued investments in people, employee benefits, and incentive compensation associated with noninterest income growth.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, noninterest expense decreased by $60 million. The decrease was predominantly driven by a $47 million decline in personnel expense, primarily related to incentive compensation. Business services and professional fees decreased by $25 million and marketing expense decreased by $10 million largely due to seasonality. These were partially offset by an increase in other expense related to a $21 million benefit associated with the updated FDIC special assessment in the prior quarter.
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
Average Loans
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q26 vs.
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
4Q25
1Q25
Commercial and industrial (a)
$ 59,149
$ 57,541
$ 53,746
2.8 %
10.1 %
Other commercial loans
18,918
18,497
18,619
2.3
1.6
Total consumer loans
29,670
30,278
31,989
(2.0)
(7.2)
Total loans
$ 107,737
$ 106,316
$ 104,354
1.3 %
3.2 %
(a)
Commercial and industrial average loan balances include $205 million, $211 million, and $213 million of assets from commercial credit cards at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.
Average loans were $107.7 billion for the first quarter of 2026, an increase of $3.4 billion compared to the first quarter of 2025. Average commercial loans increased by $5.7 billion, primarily driven by a $5.4 billion increase in commercial and industrial loans. Average consumer loans declined by $2.3 billion, reflective of broad-based declines across all consumer loan categories.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, average loans increased by $1.4 billion. Average commercial loans increased $2.0 billion, primarily driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans. Average consumer loans declined by $608 million, reflective of the intentional run-off of low-yielding loans.
Average Deposits
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q26 vs.
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
4Q25
1Q25
Non-time deposits
$ 135,522
$ 136,853
$ 131,917
(1.0) %
2.7 %
Time deposits
11,777
13,857
16,625
(15.0)
(29.2)
Total deposits
$ 147,299
$ 150,710
$ 148,542
(2.3) %
(0.8) %
Cost of total deposits
1.65 %
1.81 %
2.06 %
(16) bps
(41) bps
Average deposits totaled $147.3 billion for the first quarter of 2026, a decrease of $1.2 billion compared to the year-ago quarter, driven by the intentional runoff of brokered CDs.
Compared to the fourth quarter of 2025, average deposits decreased by $3.4 billion. The decline was driven by seasonally lower deposit balances, as well as the intentional runoff of brokered CDs. The rate paid on interest-bearing deposits declined by 22 basis points, and the overall cost of deposits declined by 16 basis points to 1.65%.
ASSET QUALITY
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q26 vs.
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
4Q25
1Q25
Net loan charge-offs
$ 101
$ 104
$ 110
(2.9) %
(8.2) %
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.38 %
.39 %
.43 %
(1) bps
(5) bps
Nonperforming loans at period end
$ 682
$ 615
$ 686
10.9 %
(0.6) %
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.62 %
.58 %
.65 %
4 bps
(3) bps
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 692
$ 627
$ 700
10.4 %
(1.1) %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.63 %
.59 %
.67 %
4 bps
(4) bps
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,449
$ 1,427
$ 1,429
1.5 %
1.4 %
Allowance for credit losses
1,745
1,740
1,707
0.3 %
2.2 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.60 %
1.63 %
1.63 %
(3) bps
(3) bps
Provision for credit losses
$ 106
$ 108
$ 118
(1.9) %
(10.2) %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
212 %
232 %
208 %
N/M
N/M
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
256
283
249
N/M
N/M
N/M = Not Meaningful
Net loan charge-offs for the first quarter of 2026 totaled $101 million, or 0.38% of average total loans. These results compare to $110 million, or 0.43%, for the first quarter of 2025 and $104 million, or 0.39%, for the fourth quarter of 2025.
Key's allowance for credit losses was $1.7 billion, or 1.60% of total period-end loans at March 31, 2026, compared to 1.63% at March 31, 2025, and 1.63% at December 31, 2025. A reserve build of $5 million during the first quarter of 2026 was driven by increases in qualitative reserves due to elevated economic uncertainty, partially offset by continued improvement in the portfolio mix.
At March 31, 2026, Key's nonperforming loans totaled $682 million, which represented 0.62% of period-end portfolio loans. These results compare to 0.65% at March 31, 2025, and 0.58% at December 31, 2025. Nonperforming assets at March 31, 2026, totaled $692 million, and represented 0.63% of period-end portfolio loans and OREO and other nonperforming assets. These results compare to 0.67% at March 31, 2025, and 0.59% at December 31, 2025.
CAPITAL
Key's estimated risk-based capital ratios, included in the following table, continued to exceed all "well-capitalized" regulatory benchmarks at March 31, 2026.
Capital Ratios
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
3/31/2025
Common Equity Tier 1 (a)
11.4 %
11.8 %
11.6 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital (a)
13.0
13.5
13.3
Total risk-based capital (a)
15.2
15.7
15.7
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
8.0
8.4
7.4
Leverage (a)
10.5
10.5
10.2
(a)
March 31, 2026 ratio is estimated.
(b)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" in the attached financial supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
Key's regulatory capital position remained strong in the first quarter of 2026. As shown in the preceding table, at March 31, 2026, Key's estimated Common Equity Tier 1 and Tier 1 risk-based capital ratios stood at 11.4% and 13.0%, respectively.
Summary of Changes in Common Shares Outstanding
In thousands
Change 1Q26 vs.
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
4Q25
1Q25
Shares outstanding at beginning of period
1,102,401
1,112,952
1,106,786
(0.9) %
(0.4) %
Share repurchases
(17,969)
(11,109)
-
61.8
N/M
Shares issued under employee compensation plans (net of cancellations and returns)
2,861
558
5,200
N/M
(45.0)
Shares outstanding at end of period
1,087,293
1,102,401
1,111,986
(1.4) %
(2.2) %
N/M = Not Meaningful
During the first quarter of 2026, Key declared a dividend of $.205 per common share. The reduction in share count was driven by $389 million of common shares repurchased.
LINE OF BUSINESS RESULTS
The following table shows the contribution made by each major business segment to Key's taxable-equivalent revenue from continuing operations and income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key for the periods presented. For more detailed financial information pertaining to each business segment, see the tables at the end of this release.
Major Business Segments
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q26 vs.
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
4Q25
1Q25
Revenue from continuing operations (TE)
Consumer Bank
$ 978
$ 998
$ 932
(2.0) %
4.9 %
Commercial Bank
1,117
1,194
1,047
(6.4)
6.7
Other (a)
(142)
(187)
(206)
24.1
31.1
Total
$ 1,953
$ 2,005
$ 1,773
(2.6) %
10.2 %
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
Consumer Bank
$ 173
$ 176
$ 163
(1.7) %
6.1 %
Commercial Bank
451
472
399
(4.4)
13.0
Other (a)
(102)
(139)
(156)
26.6
34.6
Total
$ 522
$ 509
$ 406
2.6 %
28.6 %
(a)
Other includes other segments that consists of corporate treasury, our principal investing unit, and various exit portfolios as well as reconciling items which primarily represent the unallocated portion of nonearning assets of corporate support functions. Other also includes the residual net impact of our internal funds transfer pricing methodology, which arise from centrally managed interest rate activities and asset-liability repricing difference. Corporate treasury includes realized gains and losses from transactions associated with Key's investment securities portfolio. Reconciling items also includes intercompany eliminations and certain items that are not allocated to the business segments because they do not reflect their normal operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Consumer Bank
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q26 vs.
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
4Q25
1Q25
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 738
$ 747
$ 706
(1.2) %
4.5 %
Noninterest income
240
251
226
(4.4)
6.2
Total revenue (TE)
978
998
932
(2.0)
4.9
Provision for credit losses
40
32
43
25.0
(7.0)
Noninterest expense
709
734
675
(3.4)
5.0
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
229
232
214
(1.3)
7.0
Allocated income taxes (benefit) and TE adjustments
56
56
51
-
9.8
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 173
$ 176
$ 163
(1.7) %
6.1 %
Average balances
Loans and leases
$ 34,005
$ 34,683
$ 36,819
(2.0) %
(7.6) %
Total assets
37,341
37,731
39,806
(1.0)
(6.2)
Deposits
87,796
87,738
88,306
0.1
(0.6)
Assets under management at period end
$ 69,756
$ 69,964
$ 61,053
(0.3) %
14.3 %
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Additional Consumer Bank Data
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q26 vs.
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
4Q25
1Q25
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$ 130
$ 128
$ 113
1.6 %
15.0 %
Service charges on deposit accounts
34
38
33
(10.5)
3.0
Cards and payments income
55
60
57
(8.3)
(3.5)
Consumer mortgage income
13
16
13
(18.8)
-
Other noninterest income
8
9
10
(11.1)
(20.0)
Total noninterest income
$ 240
$ 251
$ 226
(4.4) %
6.2 %
Average deposit balances
Money market deposits
$ 35,920
$ 35,390
$ 33,533
1.5 %
7.1 %
Demand deposits
23,214
22,879
22,772
1.5
1.9
Savings deposits
4,199
4,177
4,392
0.5
(4.4)
Time deposits
10,610
11,059
13,318
(4.1)
(20.3)
Noninterest-bearing deposits
13,853
14,233
14,291
(2.7)
(3.1)
Total deposits
$ 87,796
$ 87,738
$ 88,306
0.1 %
(0.6) %
Other data
Branches
940
940
945
Automated teller machines
1,112
1,120
1,176
Consumer Bank Summary of Operations (1Q26 vs. 1Q25)
- Key's Consumer Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $173 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $163 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $32 million, or 4.5%, compared to the first quarter of 2025
- Average loans and leases decreased $2.8 billion, or 7.6%, from the first quarter of 2025, reflective of broad-based declines across all loan categories
- Average deposits decreased $510 million, or 0.6%, from the first quarter of 2025, driven by lower time deposits, partially offset by an increase in money market deposits
- Provision for credit losses decreased $3 million compared to the first quarter of 2025 driven by lower charge-offs
- Noninterest income increased $14 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher trust and investment services income
- Noninterest expense increased $34 million from the year-ago quarter, primarily driven by higher support and overhead expense
Commercial Bank
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q26 vs.
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
4Q25
1Q25
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 672
$ 696
$ 636
(3.4) %
5.7 %
Noninterest income
445
498
411
(10.6)
8.3
Total revenue (TE)
1,117
1,194
1047
(6.4)
6.7
Provision for credit losses
70
73
75
(4.1)
(6.7)
Noninterest expense
474
515
464
(8.0)
2.2
Income (loss) before income taxes (TE)
573
606
508
(5.4)
12.8
Allocated income taxes and TE adjustments
122
134
109
(9.0)
11.9
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
$ 451
$ 472
$ 399
(4.4) %
13.0 %
Average balances
Loans and leases
$ 73,146
$ 71,107
$ 67,058
2.9 %
9.1 %
Loans held for sale
958
1,140
754
(16.0)
27.1
Total assets
82,585
80,689
76,946
2.3
7.3
Deposits
58,929
60,485
57,481
(2.6)
2.5
TE = Taxable Equivalent
Additional Commercial Bank Data
Dollars in millions
Change 1Q26 vs.
1Q26
4Q25
1Q25
4Q25
1Q25
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
$ 27
$ 28
$ 27
(3.6) %
-
Investment banking and debt placement fees
198
244
175
(18.9)
13.1 %
Cards and payments income
27
22
21
22.7
28.6
Service charges on deposit accounts
43
40
36
7.5
19.4
Corporate services income
70
79
64
(11.4)
9.4
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
62
67
76
(7.5)
(18.4)
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
8
9
8
(11.1)
-
Other noninterest income
10
9
4
11.1
150.0
Total noninterest income
$ 445
$ 498
$ 411
(10.6) %
8.3 %
Commercial Bank Summary of Operations (1Q26 vs. 1Q25)
- Key's Commercial Bank recorded net income attributable to Key of $451 million for the first quarter of 2026, compared to $399 million for the year-ago quarter
- Taxable-equivalent net interest income increased by $36 million, or 5.7%, compared to the first quarter of 2025
- Average loan and lease balances increased $6.1 billion, or 9.1%, compared to the first quarter of 2025, driven by an increase in commercial and industrial loans
- Average deposit balances increased $1.4 billion compared to the first quarter of 2025, driven by higher client deposits
- Provision for credit losses decreased $5 million compared to the first quarter of 2025, driven by more stable reserves, partially offset by higher net charge-offs
- Noninterest income increased $34 million compared to the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by an increase in investment banking and debt placement fees and service charges on deposit accounts
- Noninterest expense increased $10 million compared to the first quarter of 2025, primarily driven by an increase in support and overhead expense
KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $189 billion at March 31, 2026.
Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,100 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.
This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements usually can be identified by the use of words such as "goal," "objective," "plan," "expect," "assume," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "believe," "estimate," or other words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events, circumstances, results, or aspirations. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results may differ materially from those set forth in our forward-looking statements. There is no assurance that any list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete. Factors that could cause Key's actual results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in KeyCorp's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and in KeyCorp's subsequent SEC filings, all of which have been or will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and are or will be available on Key's website (www.key.com/ir) and on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). These factors may include, among others, adverse changes in credit quality trends, declining asset prices, a worsening of the U.S. economy due to financial, political, or other shocks, the extensive regulation of the U.S. financial services industry, the soundness of other financial institutions, and the impact of changes in the interest rate environment. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect the impact of subsequent events or circumstances.
A live Internet broadcast of KeyCorp's conference call to discuss quarterly results and currently anticipated earnings trends and to answer analysts' questions can be accessed through the Investor Relations section at https://www.key.com/ir at 10:00 a.m. ET, on April 16, 2026. A replay of the call will be available on our website through April 16, 2027.
For up-to-date company information, media contacts, and facts and figures about Key's lines of business, visit our Media Newsroom at https://www.key.com/newsroom.
*****
KeyCorp
First Quarter 2026
Financial Supplement
Page
12
Basis of Presentation
13
Financial Highlights
14
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
16
Consolidated Balance Sheets
17
Consolidated Statements of Income
18
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
19
Noninterest Expense
19
Personnel Expense
19
Loan Composition
19
Loans Held for Sale Composition
20
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
20
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
21
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
21
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
21
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
22
Line of Business Results
22
Selected Items Impact on Earnings
Basis of Presentation
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Key's results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this document, the financial supplement, or conference call slides related to this document, all of which can be found on Key's website (www.key.com/ir).
Forward-Looking Non-GAAP Financial Measures
From time to time Key may discuss forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures. Key is unable to provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures because Key is unable to provide, without unreasonable effort, a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of amounts that would be necessary for the reconciliation due to the complexity and inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying future amounts or when they may occur. Such unavailable information could be significant for future results.
Annualized Data
Certain returns, yields, performance ratios, or quarterly growth rates are presented on an "annualized" basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying performance trends when compared to full-year or year-over-year amounts.
Taxable Equivalent
The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at the federal statutory rate. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt loans, and certain lease assets, on a common basis that facilitates comparison of results to peers.
Earnings Per Share Equivalent
Certain income or expense items may be expressed on a per common share basis. This is done for analytical and decision-making purposes to better discern underlying trends in total consolidated earnings per share performance excluding the impact of such items. When the impact of certain income or expense items is disclosed separately, the after-tax amount is computed using the marginal tax rate, unless otherwise specified, with this then being the amount used to calculate the earnings per share equivalent.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
3/31/2025
Summary of operations
Net interest income (TE)
$ 1,230
$ 1,223
$ 1,105
Noninterest income
723
782
668
Total revenue (TE)
1,953
2,005
1,773
Provision for credit losses
106
108
118
Noninterest expense
1,181
1,241
1,131
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key
522
509
406
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
1
(1)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
522
510
405
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
486
474
370
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
1
(1)
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
486
475
369
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 0.45
$ 0.43
$ 0.34
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
0.45
0.43
0.34
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution
0.44
0.43
0.33
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes - assuming dilution
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders - assuming dilution (a)
0.44
0.43
0.33
Cash dividends declared
0.205
0.205
0.205
Book value at period end
16.13
16.27
14.89
Tangible book value at period end
13.60
13.77
12.40
Market price at period end
20.05
20.64
15.99
Performance ratios
From continuing operations:
Return on average total assets
1.14 %
1.08 %
.88 %
Return on average common equity
11.02
10.51
9.30
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
13.02
12.43
11.24
Net interest margin (TE)
2.87
2.82
2.58
Cash efficiency ratio (b)
60.4
61.6
63.5
From consolidated operations:
Return on average total assets
1.14 %
1.08 %
.88 %
Return on average common equity
11.02
10.54
9.28
Return on average tangible common equity (b)
13.02
12.46
11.21
Net interest margin (TE)
2.87
2.81
2.58
Loan to deposit (c)
74.6
72.5
70.2
Capital ratios at period end
Key shareholders' equity to assets
10.6 %
11.1 %
10.1 %
Key common shareholders' equity to assets
9.3
9.7
8.8
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (b)
8.0
8.4
7.4
Common Equity Tier 1 (d)
11.4
11.8
11.6
Tier 1 risk-based capital (d)
13.0
13.5
13.3
Total risk-based capital (d)
15.2
15.7
15.7
Leverage (d)
10.5
10.5
10.2
Asset quality - from continuing operations
Net loan charge-offs
$ 101
$ 104
$ 110
Net loan charge-offs to average loans
.38 %
.39 %
.43 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,449
$ 1,427
$ 1,429
Allowance for credit losses
1,745
1,740
1,707
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.33 %
1.34 %
1.36 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.60
1.63
1.63
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
212
232
208
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
256
283
249
Nonperforming loans at period-end
$ 682
$ 615
$ 686
Nonperforming assets at period-end
692
627
700
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.62 %
.58 %
.65 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.63
.59
.67
Trust assets
Assets under management
$ 69,756
$ 69,964
$ 61,053
Other data
Average full-time equivalent employees
17,469
17,396
16,989
Branches
940
940
945
Taxable-equivalent adjustment
$ 8
$ 8
$ 9
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
The table entitled "GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations" starting on page 14 of this supplement presents the computations of certain financial measures related to "tangible common equity" and "cash efficiency." The table reconciles the GAAP performance measures to the corresponding non-GAAP measures, which provides a basis for period-to-period comparisons.
(c)
Represents period-end consolidated total loans and loans held for sale divided by period-end consolidated total deposits.
(d)
March 31, 2026, ratio is estimated.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Dollars in millions)
The table below presents certain non-GAAP financial measures defined and described below.
The tangible common equity ratio and the return on average tangible common equity ratio have been a focus for some investors, and management believes these ratios may assist investors in analyzing Key's capital position without regard to the effects of intangible assets and preferred stock. Adjusted return on average tangible common equity excludes significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes this measure provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.
The table also shows the computation for pre-provision net revenue and adjusted pre-provision net revenue, which are not formally defined by GAAP. Management believes that eliminating the effects of the provision for credit losses makes it easier to analyze the results by presenting them on a more comparable basis. Further, management believes that adjusting pre-provision net revenue for significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.
The cash efficiency ratio is a ratio of two non-GAAP performance measures. As such, there is no directly comparable GAAP performance measure. The cash efficiency ratio performance measure removes the impact of Key's intangible asset amortization from the calculation. Management believes this ratio provides greater consistency and comparability between Key's results and those of its peer banks. Additionally, this ratio is used by analysts and investors as they develop earnings forecasts and peer bank analysis. The adjusted cash efficiency ratio excludes significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance
Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue or adjusted revenue is a non-GAAP measure in that it adjusts revenue for certain tax-exempt instruments and selected items. The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable instruments. Additionally, management believes adjusting for the selected items provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods, as well as demonstrate the effects of the financial impacts related to those selected items.
Adjusted noninterest income and adjusted noninterest expense are non-GAAP measures in that they exclude significant or unusual items that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes these measures provides a greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhances comparability of results with prior periods.
Adjusted income (loss) available from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (or "adjusted net income") and diluted earnings per share - adjusted (or "adjusted earnings per share") are non-GAAP in that these measures exclude significant or unusual items, net of tax, that management does not consider indicative of ongoing financial performance. Management believes these measures provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.
Adjusted operating leverage and fee-based adjusted operating leverage are non-GAAP performance measures that utilize revenue on a tax-equivalent basis and adjust revenue and expense for significant and unusual items. Management utilizes these measurements in analyzing performance and believes that adjusting for significant and unusual items provide investors with useful information to gain a better understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods.
Marked CET1 ratio is a non-GAAP measure and is calculated based on Common Equity Tier 1 capital, inclusive of the AOCI impact from securities and pension. The marked CET1 ratio differs from the defined CET1 regulatory capital ratio by including the impact of AFS and pension accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) amounts in the calculation of the capital ratio. These ratios are not defined in GAAP or federal banking regulations. As a result, these non-regulatory capital ratios disclosed may be considered non-GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a company, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP.
Three months ended
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
3/31/2025
Net interest income (GAAP)
$ 1,222
$ 1,215
$ 1,096
Add: Taxable-equivalent adjustment
8
8
9
Net interest income TE (non-GAAP) (A)
$ 1,230
$ 1,223
$ 1,105
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) (B)
$ 486
$ 475
$ 369
Average Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 20,392
$ 20,388
$ 18,632
Less: Average intangible assets
2,758
2,762
2,777
Average preferred stock
2,500
2,500
2,500
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (C)
$ 15,134
$ 15,126
$ 13,355
Key shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$ 19,987
$ 20,381
$ 19,003
Less: Intangible assets
2,757
2,760
2,774
Preferred stock (a)
2,446
2,446
2,446
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (D)
$ 14,784
$ 15,175
$ 13,783
Total assets (GAAP)
$ 188,663
$ 184,381
$ 188,691
Less: Intangible assets
2,757
2,760
2,774
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) (E)
$ 185,906
$ 181,621
$ 185,917
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) (D/E)
7.95 %
8.36 %
7.41 %
Return on average tangible common equity consolidated (non-GAAP) (B/C)
13.02 %
12.46 %
11.21 %
Common equity tier 1 (F)
$ 17,038
$ 17,195
$ 16,549
Add: AFS and Pension AOCI (loss)
(2,152)
(2,028)
(2,601)
Marked common equity tier 1 (non-GAAP) (G) (b)
$ 14,886
$ 15,167
$ 13,948
Risk-weighted assets (H) (c)
$ 149,465
$ 145,933
$ 142,478
Common equity tier 1 ratio (F/H) (c)
11.40 %
11.78 %
11.62 %
Marked CET1 ratio (non-GAAP) (G/H) (b)(c)
9.96 %
10.39 %
9.79 %
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliations (continued)
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
3/31/2025
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP) (I)
$ 486
$ 474
$ 370
Plus: Selected items (net of tax) (d)
-
(16)
-
Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders, excluding selected items (non-GAAP) (J)
$ 486
$ 458
$ 370
Return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations (non-GAAP) (I/C)
13.02 %
12.43 %
11.24 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity from continuing operations excluding selected items (non-GAAP) (J/C)
13.02 %
12.01 %
11.24 %
Noninterest income (GAAP) (K)
$ 723
$ 782
$ 668
Plus: Selected items (d)
-
-
-
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) (L)
$ 723
$ 782
$ 668
Noninterest expense (GAAP) (M)
$ 1,181
$ 1,241
$ 1,131
Less: Intangible asset amortization
2
5
5
Noninterest expense less intangible asset amortization (non-GAAP) (N)
$ 1,179
$ 1,236
$ 1,126
Plus: Selected items (d) (O)
-
21
-
Adjusted noninterest expense less intangible asset amortization (non-GAAP) (P)
$ 1,179
$ 1,257
$ 1,126
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) (M+O)
$ 1,181
$ 1,262
$ 1,131
Total taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) (A+K) = (Q)
$ 1,953
$ 2,005
$ 1,773
Total adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue (non-GAAP) (A+L)
1,953
2,005
1,773
Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (N/Q)
60.37 %
61.65 %
63.51 %
Adjusted cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (P/Q)
60.37 %
62.69 %
63.51 %
Pre-provision net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP) (A+K-M)
$ 772
$ 764
$ 642
Plus: Selected items (d)
-
(21)
-
Adjusted pre-provison net revenue from continuing operations (non-GAAP)
$ 772
$ 743
$ 642
Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders (GAAP)
$ 0.44
$ 0.43
$ 0.33
Plus: EPS impact of selected items (d)
-
(0.01)
-
Diluted EPS from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders - adjusted (non-GAAP) (e)
$ 0.44
$ 0.41
$ 0.33
Adjusted noninterest income YoY Growth (R)
8.23 %
8.31 %
3.25 %
Adjusted taxable-equivalent revenue YoY Growth (S)
10.15 %
12.45 %
15.66 %
Adjusted noninterest expense YoY Growth (T)
4.42 %
3.27 %
31.51 %
Adjusted operating leverage (S - T)
5.73 %
9.18 %
(15.86) %
Adjusted fee-based operating leverage (R - T)
3.81 %
5.04 %
(28.27) %
(a)
Net of capital surplus.
(b)
Under the current applicable regulatory capital rules, Key has made the AOCI opt out election, which enables us to exclude components of AOCI from regulatory capital, notably the AOCI relative to securities and pension.
(c)
Amounts and ratios as of March 31, 2026 are estimated.
(d)
Additional detail provided in Selected Items table on page 22.
(e)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles; TE = Taxable Equivalent
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Dollars in millions)
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
3/31/2025
Assets
Loans
$ 109,190
$ 106,541
$ 104,809
Loans held for sale
876
1,077
811
Securities available for sale
38,918
39,596
40,751
Held-to-maturity securities
9,116
8,622
7,160
Trading account assets
783
1,061
1,296
Short-term investments
11,782
10,163
15,349
Other investments
1,204
949
1,050
Total earning assets
171,869
168,009
171,226
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,449)
(1,427)
(1,429)
Cash and due from banks
1,130
1,287
1,909
Premises and equipment
618
628
602
Goodwill
2,752
2,752
2,752
Other intangible assets
5
8
22
Corporate-owned life insurance
4,439
4,432
4,404
Accrued income and other assets
9,100
8,481
8,958
Discontinued assets
199
211
247
Total assets
$ 188,663
$ 184,381
$ 188,691
Liabilities
Deposits in domestic offices:
Interest-bearing deposits
$ 120,220
$ 121,100
$ 122,283
Noninterest-bearing deposits
27,595
27,613
28,454
Total deposits
147,815
148,713
150,737
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
34
13
22
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
6,149
1,071
2,328
Accrued expense and other liabilities
3,801
4,286
4,209
Long-term debt
10,877
9,917
12,392
Total liabilities
168,676
164,000
169,688
Equity
Preferred stock
2,500
2,500
2,500
Common shares
1,257
1,257
1,257
Capital surplus
5,981
6,035
5,946
Retained earnings
15,622
15,359
14,724
Treasury stock, at cost
(3,152)
(2,810)
(2,637)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,221)
(1,960)
(2,787)
Key shareholders' equity
19,987
20,381
19,003
Total liabilities and equity
$ 188,663
$ 184,381
$ 188,691
Common shares outstanding (000)
1,087,293
1,102,401
1,111,986
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
3/31/2025
Interest income
Loans
$ 1,416
$ 1,439
$ 1,401
Loans held for sale
14
18
14
Securities available for sale
370
388
392
Held-to-maturity securities
86
76
63
Trading account assets
11
12
17
Short-term investments
103
137
174
Other investments
5
8
9
Total interest income
2,005
2,078
2,070
Interest expense
Deposits
598
688
753
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
14
4
1
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
20
9
27
Long-term debt
151
162
193
Total interest expense
783
863
974
Net interest income
1,222
1,215
1,096
Provision for credit losses
106
108
118
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
1,116
1,107
978
Noninterest income
Trust and investment services income
157
156
139
Investment banking and debt placement fees
197
243
175
Cards and payments income
86
84
82
Service charges on deposit accounts
77
78
69
Corporate services income
71
81
65
Commercial mortgage servicing fees
62
68
76
Corporate-owned life insurance income
34
40
33
Consumer mortgage income
13
16
13
Operating lease income and other leasing gains
8
9
9
Other income
18
7
7
Total noninterest income
723
782
668
Noninterest expense
Personnel
743
790
680
Net occupancy
68
69
67
Computer processing
111
106
107
Business services and professional fees
36
61
40
Equipment
19
22
20
Operating lease expense
7
8
11
Marketing
18
28
21
Other expense
179
157
185
Total noninterest expense
1,181
1,241
1,131
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
658
648
515
Income taxes (benefit)
136
139
109
Income (loss) from continuing operations
522
509
406
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
1
(1)
Net income (loss)
$ 522
$ 510
$ 405
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 486
$ 474
$ 370
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders
486
475
369
Per common share
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 0.45
$ 0.43
$ 0.34
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
0.45
0.43
0.34
Per common share - assuming dilution
Income (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders
$ 0.44
$ 0.43
$ 0.33
Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of taxes
-
-
-
Net income (loss) attributable to Key common shareholders (a)
0.44
0.43
0.33
Cash dividends declared per common share
$ 0.205
$ 0.205
$ 0.205
Weighted-average common shares outstanding (000)
1,084,277
1,095,171
1,096,654
Effect of common share options and other stock awards(b)
10,091
11,152
9,486
Weighted-average common shares and potential common shares outstanding (000) (c)
1,094,368
1,106,323
1,106,140
(a)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
(b)
For periods ended in a loss from continuing operations attributable to Key common shareholders, anti-dilutive instruments have been excluded from the calculation of diluted earnings per share.
(c)
Assumes conversion of common share options and other stock awards, as applicable.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, and Net Interest Income and Yields/Rates From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
First Quarter 2026
Fourth Quarter 2025
First Quarter 2025
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Average
Yield/
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Balance
Interest (a)
Rate (a)
Assets
Loans: (b), (c)
Commercial and industrial (d)
$ 59,149
$ 843
5.76 %
$ 57,541
$ 851
5.88 %
$ 53,746
$ 800
6.04 %
Real estate - commercial mortgage
13,902
198
5.76
13,356
198
5.91
13,061
192
5.96
Real estate - construction
2,803
45
6.50
2,839
48
6.71
2,905
49
6.87
Commercial lease financing
2,213
21
3.81
2,302
21
3.73
2,653
23
3.52
Total commercial loans
78,067
1,107
5.73
76,038
1,118
5.84
72,365
1,064
5.96
Real estate - residential mortgage
18,593
155
3.34
18,853
157
3.33
19,737
165
3.33
Home equity loans
5,609
74
5.35
5,780
80
5.47
6,248
86
5.60
Other consumer loans
4,558
58
5.16
4,715
61
5.15
5,087
63
5.01
Credit cards
910
30
13.24
930
31
13.24
917
32
14.04
Total consumer loans
29,670
317
4.30
30,278
329
4.33
31,989
346
4.35
Total loans
107,737
1,424
5.35
106,316
1,447
5.41
104,354
1,410
5.47
Loans held for sale
1,092
14
4.99
1,234
18
5.84
815
14
6.70
Securities available for sale (b), (e)
39,403
370
3.59
39,785
388
3.67
39,321
392
3.70
Held-to-maturity securities (b)
8,795
86
3.91
8,056
76
3.78
7,274
63
3.46
Trading account assets
865
11
4.96
961
12
4.79
1,296
17
5.20
Short-term investments
11,134
103
3.74
13,603
137
4.01
15,211
174
4.63
Other investments (e)
1,075
5
1.97
935
8
3.09
935
9
3.73
Total earning assets
170,101
2,013
4.71
170,890
2,086
4.79
169,206
2,079
4.86
Allowance for loan and lease losses
(1,419)
(1,435)
(1,401)
Accrued income and other assets
17,567
17,562
18,285
Discontinued assets
204
215
254
Total assets
$ 186,453
$ 187,232
$ 186,344
Liabilities
Money market deposits
$ 42,732
$ 223
2.12 %
$ 42,442
$ 246
2.30 %
$ 42,007
$ 275
2.65 %
Demand deposits
61,478
279
1.84
61,541
319
2.06
57,460
310
2.19
Savings deposits
4,378
1
.04
4,358
1
.05
4,610
1
.06
Time deposits
11,777
95
3.26
13,857
122
3.48
16,625
167
4.09
Total interest-bearing deposits
120,365
598
2.01
122,198
688
2.23
120,702
753
2.53
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under repurchase agreements
1,539
14
3.69
413
4
3.80
100
1
3.94
Bank notes and other short-term borrowings
2,585
20
3.20
1,072
9
3.23
2,273
27
4.74
Long-term debt (f)
10,186
151
5.96
10,274
162
6.27
11,779
193
6.61
Total interest-bearing liabilities
134,675
783
2.35
133,957
863
2.56
134,854
974
2.92
Noninterest-bearing deposits
26,934
28,512
27,840
Accrued expense and other liabilities
4,248
4,160
4,764
Discontinued liabilities (f)
204
215
254
Total liabilities
$ 166,061
$ 166,844
$ 167,712
Equity
Total equity
$ 20,392
$ 20,388
$ 18,632
Total liabilities and equity
$ 186,453
$ 187,232
$ 186,344
Interest rate spread (TE)
2.36 %
2.23 %
1.94 %
Net interest income (TE) and net interest margin (TE)
$ 1,230
2.87 %
$ 1,223
2.82 %
$ 1,105
2.58 %
TE adjustment (b)
8
8
9
Net interest income, GAAP basis
$ 1,222
$ 1,215
$ 1,096
(a)
Results are from continuing operations. Interest excludes the interest associated with the liabilities referred to in (f) below, calculated using a matched funds transfer pricing methodology.
(b)
Interest income on tax-exempt securities and loans has been adjusted to a taxable-equivalent basis using the statutory federal income tax rate of 21% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025.
(c)
For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans are included in average loan balances.
(d)
Commercial and industrial average balances include $205 million, $211 million, and $213 million of assets from commercial credit cards for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.
(e)
Yield presented is calculated on the basis of amortized cost excluding fair value hedge basis adjustments. The average amortized cost for securities available for sale was $41.5 billion, $42.1 billion, and $42.7 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively. Yield based on the fair value of securities available for sale was 3.75%, 3.90%, and 3.99% for the three months ended March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.
(f)
A portion of long-term debt and the related interest expense is allocated to discontinued liabilities as a result of applying Key's matched funds transfer pricing methodology to discontinued operations.
TE = Taxable Equivalent, GAAP = U.S. generally accepted accounting principles.
Noninterest Expense
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
3/31/2025
Personnel (a)
$ 743
$ 790
$ 680
Net occupancy
68
69
67
Computer processing
111
106
107
Business services and professional fees
36
61
40
Equipment
19
22
20
Operating lease expense
7
8
11
Marketing
18
28
21
Other expense
179
157
185
Total noninterest expense
$ 1,181
$ 1,241
$ 1,131
Average full-time equivalent employees (b)
17,469
17,396
16,989
(a)
Additional detail provided in Personnel Expense table below.
(b)
The number of average full-time equivalent employees has not been adjusted for discontinued operations.
Personnel Expense
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
3/31/2025
Salaries and contract labor
$ 439
$ 446
$ 405
Incentive and stock-based compensation
172
205
158
Employee benefits
127
131
109
Severance
5
8
8
Total personnel expense
$ 743
$ 790
$ 680
Loan Composition
(Dollars in millions)
Change 3/31/2026 vs.
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2025
3/31/2025
Commercial and industrial (a), (b)
$ 60,651
$ 57,688
$ 54,378
5.1 %
11.5 %
Commercial real estate:
Commercial mortgage
14,144
13,707
13,239
3.2
6.8
Construction
2,801
2,844
2,929
(1.5)
(4.4)
Total commercial real estate loans
16,945
16,551
16,168
2.4
4.8
Commercial lease financing (b)
2,200
2,270
2,576
(3.1)
(14.6)
Total commercial loans
79,796
76,509
73,122
4.3
9.1
Real estate - residential mortgage
18,483
18,732
19,622
(1.3)
(5.8)
Home equity loans
5,528
5,703
6,154
(3.1)
(10.2)
Other consumer loans
4,477
4,644
5,000
(3.6)
(10.5)
Credit cards
906
953
911
(4.9)
(.5)
Total consumer loans
29,394
30,032
31,687
(2.1)
(7.2)
Total loans (c), (d)
$ 109,190
$ 106,541
$ 104,809
2.5 %
4.2 %
(a)
Loan balances include $207 million, $205 million, and $218 million of commercial credit card balances at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively.
(b)
Commercial and industrial includes receivables held as collateral for a secured borrowing of $192 million at March 31, 2025. Principal reductions are based on the cash payments received from these related receivables.
(c)
Total loans exclude loans of $194 million at March 31, 2026, $205 million at December 31, 2025, and $243 million at March 31, 2025, related to the discontinued operations of the education lending business.
(d)
Accrued interest of $443 million, $459 million, and $448 million at March 31, 2026, December 31, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively, presented in "other assets" on the Consolidated Balance Sheets is excluded from the amortized cost basis disclosed in this table.
Loans Held for Sale Composition
(Dollars in millions)
Change 3/31/2026 vs.
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
3/31/2025
12/31/2025
3/31/2025
Commercial and industrial
$ 139
$ 167
$ 252
(16.8) %
(44.8) %
Real estate - commercial mortgage
637
761
473
(16.3)
34.7
Real estate - residential mortgage
100
149
86
(32.9)
16.3
Total loans held for sale
$ 876
$ 1,077
$ 811
(18.7) %
8.0 %
Summary of Changes in Loans Held for Sale
(Dollars in millions)
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
Balance at beginning of period
$ 1,077
$ 998
$ 530
$ 811
$ 797
New originations
2,034
3,356
3,471
1,806
1,840
Transfers from (to) held to maturity, net
(13)
(35)
-
(71)
6
Loan sales
(2,201)
(3,232)
(2,956)
(2,012)
(1,695)
Loan draws (payments), net
(25)
(10)
(42)
(1)
(138)
Valuation and other adjustments
4
-
(5)
(3)
1
Balance at end of period
$ 876
$ 1,077
$ 998
$ 530
$ 811
Summary of Loan and Lease Loss Experience From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
Three months ended
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
3/31/2025
Average loans outstanding
$ 107,737
$ 106,316
$ 104,354
Allowance for loan and lease losses at the beginning of the period
$ 1,427
$ 1,444
$ 1,409
Loans charged off:
Commercial and industrial
90
69
62
Real estate - commercial mortgage
1
25
36
Real estate - construction
-
-
-
Total commercial real estate loans
1
25
36
Commercial lease financing
-
4
-
Total commercial loans
91
98
98
Real estate - residential mortgage
-
1
1
Home equity loans
1
1
1
Other consumer loans
15
14
14
Credit cards
10
10
12
Total consumer loans
26
26
28
Total loans charged off
117
124
126
Recoveries:
Commercial and industrial
10
7
10
Real estate - commercial mortgage
-
6
-
Real estate - construction
-
-
-
Total commercial real estate loans
-
6
-
Commercial lease financing
-
-
-
Total commercial loans
10
13
10
Real estate - residential mortgage
1
1
1
Home equity loans
1
1
1
Other consumer loans
2
2
2
Credit cards
2
3
2
Total consumer loans
6
7
6
Total recoveries
16
20
16
Net loan charge-offs
(101)
(104)
(110)
Provision (credit) for loan and lease losses
123
87
130
Allowance for loan and lease losses at end of period
$ 1,449
$ 1,427
$ 1,429
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at beginning of period
$ 313
$ 292
$ 290
Provision (credit) for losses on lending-related commitments
(17)
21
(12)
Liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments at end of period (a)
$ 296
$ 313
$ 278
Total allowance for credit losses at end of period
$ 1,745
$ 1,740
$ 1,707
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.38 %
.39 %
.43 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.33
1.34
1.36
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.60
1.63
1.63
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
212
232
208
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
256
283
249
Discontinued operations - education lending business:
Loans charged off
$ 1
$ 1
$ 1
Recoveries
-
-
-
Net loan charge-offs
$ (1)
$ (1)
$ (1)
(a)
Included in "Accrued expense and other liabilities" on the balance sheet.
Asset Quality Statistics From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
Net loan charge-offs
$ 101
$ 104
$ 114
$ 102
$ 110
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.38 %
.39 %
.42 %
.39 %
.43 %
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$ 1,449
$ 1,427
$ 1,444
$ 1,446
$ 1,429
Allowance for credit losses (a)
1,745
1,740
1,736
1,743
1,707
Allowance for loan and lease losses to period-end loans
1.33 %
1.34 %
1.36 %
1.36 %
1.36 %
Allowance for credit losses to period-end loans
1.60
1.63
1.64
1.64
1.63
Allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans
212
232
219
208
208
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
256
283
264
250
249
Nonperforming loans at period end
$ 682
$ 615
$ 658
$ 696
$ 686
Nonperforming assets at period end
692
627
668
707
700
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.62 %
.58 %
.62 %
.65 %
.65 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.63
.59
.63
.66
.67
(a)
Includes the allowance for loan and lease losses plus the liability for credit losses on lending-related commitments.
Summary of Nonperforming Assets and Past Due Loans From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
3/31/2026
12/31/2025
9/30/2025
6/30/2025
3/31/2025
Commercial and industrial
$ 284
$ 256
$ 253
$ 280
$ 288
Real estate - commercial mortgage
190
157
214
226
206
Real estate - construction
-
-
-
-
-
Total commercial real estate loans
190
157
214
226
206
Commercial lease financing
6
7
-
-
-
Total commercial loans
480
420
467
506
494
Real estate - residential mortgage
115
104
98
95
94
Home equity loans
76
80
82
84
87
Other Consumer loans
4
4
4
4
4
Credit cards
7
7
7
7
7
Total consumer loans
202
195
191
190
192
Total nonperforming loans (a)
682
615
658
696
686
OREO
10
9
10
11
14
Nonperforming loans held for sale
-
3
-
-
-
Total nonperforming assets
$ 692
$ 627
$ 668
$ 707
$ 700
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
$ 153
$ 99
$ 110
$ 74
$ 86
Accruing loans past due 30 through 89 days
137
220
254
266
281
Nonperforming assets from discontinued operations - education lending business
2
2
2
2
1
Nonperforming loans to period-end portfolio loans
.62 %
.58 %
.62 %
.65 %
.65 %
Nonperforming assets to period-end portfolio loans plus OREO and other nonperforming assets
.63
.59
.63
.66
.67
Summary of Changes in Nonperforming Loans From Continuing Operations
(Dollars in millions)
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
Balance at beginning of period
$ 615
$ 658
$ 696
$ 686
$ 758
Loans placed on nonaccrual status
253
248
210
233
170
Charge-offs
(117)
(124)
(140)
(127)
(126)
Loans sold
(2)
(7)
(13)
-
-
Payments
(37)
(124)
(68)
(74)
(57)
Transfers to OREO
(1)
(1)
(1)
(1)
(2)
Loans returned to accrual status
(29)
(35)
(26)
(21)
(57)
Balance at end of period
$ 682
$ 615
$ 658
$ 696
$ 686
Line of Business Results
(Dollars in millions)
Change 1Q26 vs.
1Q26
4Q25
3Q25
2Q25
1Q25
4Q25
1Q25
Consumer Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$ 978
$ 998
$ 992
$ 967
$ 932
(2.0) %
4.9 %
Provision for credit losses
40
32
40
55
43
25.0
(7.0)
Noninterest expense
709
734
693
694
675
(3.4)
5.0
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
173
176
196
165
163
(1.7)
6.1
Average loans and leases
34,005
34,683
35,363
36,137
36,819
(2.0)
(7.6)
Average deposits
87,796
87,738
87,692
88,002
88,306
.1
(.6)
Net loan charge-offs
40
49
49
40
52
(18.4)
(23.1)
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.48 %
.56 %
.55 %
.44 %
.57 %
(14.3)
(15.8)
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 270
$ 262
$ 266
$ 269
$ 278
3.1
(2.9)
Return on average allocated equity
24.76 %
24.24 %
26.03 %
21.91 %
21.28 %
2.1
16.4
Commercial Bank
Summary of operations
Total revenue (TE)
$ 1,117
$ 1,194
$ 1,114
$ 1074
$ 1047
(6.4) %
6.7 %
Provision for credit losses
70
73
68
84
75
(4.1)
N/M
Noninterest expense
474
515
485
451
464
(8.0)
2.2
Net income (loss) attributable to Key
451
472
440
423
399
(4.4)
13.0
Average loans and leases
73,146
71,107
70,328
69,089
67,058
2.9
9.1
Average loans held for sale
958
1,140
1,224
707
754
(16.0)
27.1
Average deposits
58,929
60,485
58,523
55,927
57,481
(2.6)
2.5
Net loan charge-offs
64
53
64
62
57
20.8
12.3
Net loan charge-offs to average total loans
.35 %
.30 %
.36 %
.36 %
.34 %
16.7
2.9
Nonperforming assets at period end
$ 422
$ 365
$ 402
$ 438
$ 422
15.6
-
Return on average allocated equity
18.10 %
18.80 %
17.83 %
17.55 %
17.16 %
(3.7)
5.5
TE = Taxable Equivalent; N/M = Not Meaningful
Selected Items Impact on Earnings
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
Pretax(a)
After-tax at marginal rate(a)
Quarter to date results
Amount
Net Income
EPS(b), (d)
Three months ended March 31, 2026
No items
$ -
$ -
$ -
Three months ended December 31, 2025
FDIC special assessment (other expense)(c)
21
16
0.01
Three months ended September 30, 2025
FDIC special assessment (other expense)(c)
5
4
-
Three months ended June 30, 2025
No items
-
-
-
Three months ended March 31, 2025
No items
-
-
-
(a)
Favorable (unfavorable) impact.
(b)
Impact to EPS reflected on a fully diluted basis.
(c)
In November 2023, the FDIC issued a final rule implementing a special assessment on insured depository institutions to recover the loss to the FDIC's deposit insurance fund (DIF) associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the 2023 closures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. KeyCorp recorded the initial loss estimate related to the special assessment during the fourth quarter of 2023. Amounts reflected in this table represent adjustments from initial estimates based on quarterly invoices received from the FDIC.
(d)
Earnings per share may not foot due to rounding.
SOURCE KeyCorp