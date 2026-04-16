

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KeyCorp (KEY) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $486 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $369 million, or $0.33 per share, last year.



Excluding items, KeyCorp reported adjusted earnings of $486 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $1.953 billion from $1.773 billion last year.



KeyCorp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $486 Mln. vs. $369 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.44 vs. $0.33 last year. -Revenue: $1.953 Bln vs. $1.773 Bln last year.



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