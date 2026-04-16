Aehr Test Systems: Aehr Receives Record $41 Million Production Order from Lead Hyperscale AI Customer; Second-Half Bookings Exceed $92 Million

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR), a leading provider of test and burn-in solutions for semiconductor devices used in artificial intelligence (AI), silicon photonics, data center, automotive, and industrial applications, today announced it has received a record $41 million follow-on production order from its lead hyperscale customer for package-level burn-in (PLBI) of custom AI processor ASICs. The order is the largest in Aehr's history and supports high-volume production burn-in of ASICs used in data center training and inference AI workloads.

The order includes a large quantity of Aehr's Sonoma high-power package-level test and burn-in systems, along with fully turnkey burn-in modules (BIMs) and device-specific sockets - the consumables required to configure the Sonoma systems for the customer's specific AI processor. Deliveries under the order are expected to begin in Aehr's fiscal 2027, which starts on June 27, 2026.

"This $41 million follow-on order from our lead hyperscale package-level burn-in customer brings our bookings in the second half of our fiscal year to more than $92 million to date with six weeks remaining in the fourth quarter and a strong pipeline of forecasted customer orders in place," said Gayn Erickson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aehr Test Systems. "This order further validates our Sonoma platform for high-volume production burn-in of very-high-power AI processor ASICs. Our Sonoma systems first entered production with this customer last year, and this new order reflects their continued ramp in capacity for current-generation devices.

"This customer is also developing a significantly higher-power AI accelerator ASIC expected to move to production later this year, and they have already placed an initial order with us for multiple Sonoma systems to be used for production for that device. As these next-generation devices move into volume production, we see the potential for further substantial increases in demand for Sonoma systems and consumables in our next fiscal year.

"Hyperscale cloud providers are increasingly designing custom AI accelerator ASICs to optimize performance, power efficiency, and total cost of ownership for large-scale AI training and inference workloads. Industry analysts project that shipments of hyperscale-designed AI processors will grow at a compound annual growth rate exceeding 30% through 2030, driven by the rapid adoption of generative AI, large language models, and AI-enabled services across cloud computing, enterprise, and consumer applications. As AI processor power levels and integration complexity continue to increase, Aehr believes demand for high-power production burn-in solutions will scale accordingly, expanding the market opportunity for Aehr's Sonoma platform.

"With this order, Aehr has now booked over $92 million in orders in the second half of this fiscal year, already exceeding our recently increased expectations, which we provided last week, for bookings on the high side of $60 million to $80 million during this period. We also have significant additional customer demand forecasted over the next few months across multiple markets, including AI processor wafer-level and packaged-part production burn-in, silicon photonics wafer-level burn-in, and silicon carbide and gallium nitride power semiconductor wafer-level production burn-in, and we expect a portion of this demand to convert into bookings before the end of this fiscal year. These bookings, together with the growing number and breadth of customer engagements across these market segments, as well as flash and high bandwidth memory, give us improved visibility and increased confidence in significant revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and beyond.

"To support growing customer demand, Aehr recently completed a significant facility expansion, adding power, cooling infrastructure, and clean-room manufacturing space in our Fremont, California facility. In addition, this quarter we will begin shipping Sonoma systems from a newly upgraded contract manufacturing facility, with capacity for more than 20 additional systems per month. These upgrades meaningfully increase our production capacity and allow us to support very significant growth in shipments of both our Sonoma package-level and FOX wafer-level test and burn-in systems, as well as the associated consumables."

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a leading provider of test solutions for testing, burning-in, and stabilizing semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and packaged part form, and has installed thousands of systems worldwide. Increasing quality, reliability, safety, and security needs of semiconductors used across multiple applications, including electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar and wind power, computing, advanced artificial intelligence (AI) processors, data and telecommunications infrastructure, and solid-state memory and storage, are driving additional test requirements, incremental capacity needs, and new opportunities for Aehr's products and solutions. Aehr has developed and introduced several innovative products including the FOX-PTM families of test and burn-in systems and FOX WaferPakTM Aligner, FOX WaferPak Contactor, FOX DiePak Carrier and FOX DiePak Loader. The FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems are full-wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize a wide range of devices such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets, and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices. The FOX-CP system is a low-cost single-wafer compact test solution for logic, memory and photonic devices and the newest addition to the FOX-P product family. The FOX WaferPak Contactor contains a unique full-wafer contactor capable of testing wafers up to 300mm that enables IC manufacturers to perform test, burn-in, and stabilization of full wafers on the FOX-P systems. The FOX DiePak Carrier allows testing, burning in, and stabilization of singulated bare die and modules up to 1024 devices in parallel per DiePak on the FOX-NP and FOX-XP systems up to nine DiePaks at a time. Acquired through its acquisition of Incal Technology, Inc., Aehr's new line of high-power packaged part reliability/burn-in test solutions for AI semiconductor manufacturers, including its ultra-high-power Sonoma family of test solutions for AI accelerators, GPUs, and high-performance computing (HPC) processors, position Aehr within the rapidly growing AI market as a turnkey provider of reliability and testing that span from engineering to high volume production. For more information, please visit Aehr Test Systems' website at www.aehr.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or Aehr's future financial or operating performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "going to," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern Aehr's expectations, strategy, priorities, plans, or intentions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, future requirements and orders of Aehr's new and existing customers; Aehr's ability to receive orders and generate revenue in the future, as well as Aehr's beliefs regarding the factors impacting the foregoing, including the growth of the markets referred to herein; Aehr's ability to integrate Incal efficiently; and the timing and extent to which the acquisition is accretive. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in Aehr's recent Form 10-K, 10-Q and other reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Aehr disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

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Contacts:

Aehr Test Systems

Vernon Rogers

EVP of Sales & Marketing

vrogers@aehr.com

PondelWilkinson, Inc.

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Analyst/Investor Contact

tkehrli@pondel.com

jbyers@pondel.com

SOURCE: Aehr Test Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/aehr-receives-record-41-million-production-order-from-lead-hyperscale-1158193