

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices recorded moderate gains in the past 24 hours even as markets assessed the growing optimism surrounding a peace deal between the U.S. and Iran. Amidst efforts to extend the temporary ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran as well as hopes of restoration of maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz, Brent rallied around a percent whereas WTI benchmark added around half a percent.



Brent Oil Futures for June settlement are currently trading at $95.89, having rallied 1.01 percent from the previous close of $94.93. The day's trading ranged between $94.33 and $96.84. The 52-week trading ranged between $58.5 and $119.5.



Despite the day's gains, Brent has slipped 0.28 percent over the past week and 3.8 percent over the past month. Year-to-date gains however exceed 57 percent. Brent oil is currently up more than 45 percent from the levels a year ago and up close to 13 percent from the levels three years ago.



West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil Futures for May settlement rallied 0.56 percent from the previous close of $91.29 to trade at $91.80. Prices ranged between a high of $93 and a low of $90.54 in the day's trading. Trading has ranged between $54.98 and $117.63 over the past 52 weeks.



Amidst weekly losses of 6.42 percent, losses over the past month aggregate to 4.8 percent. Year-to-date gains are however close to 60 percent. WTI prices are currently around 47 percent above the levels a year ago and more than 13 percent above the levels three years ago.



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