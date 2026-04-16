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WKN: 869653 | ISIN: CA1249003098 | Ticker-Symbol: 1C9
Tradegate
15.04.26 | 21:25
54,00 Euro
-0,92 % -0,50
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CCL INDUSTRIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CCL INDUSTRIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,0054,5015:15
54,0054,5011:32
ACCESS Newswire
16.04.2026 14:02 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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CCL Industries Inc.: CCL to Hold Live Webcast Call to Discuss 2026 First Quarter Results, Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 7:30 a.m. ET

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 16, 2026 / CCL Industries Inc. (TSX:CCL.A, CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, will be releasing its 2026 First Quarter Earnings Results on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be holding a live webcast on Thursday, May 14, 2026 commencing at 7:30 a.m. ET to answer questions in connection with our press release.

The press release and webcast presentation will be posted on the Company's website on Wednesday, May 13, 2026 - www.cclind.com.

To access the webcast or webcast replay, please use the following webcast link:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2807/53891

To access the audio/listen only live webcast, please use the following numbers:

Dial In Details
Toll Free: 1-877-545-0320
International: 1-973-528-0002
Conference Entry Code (CEC): 884668

Replay for the webcast will be available Thursday, May 14, 2026, until Sunday, June 14, 2026.

CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 26,000 people operating 214 production facilities in 42 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world's largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world's largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.

For more information, contact:

Sean Washchuk
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
416-756-8526

SOURCE: CCL Industries Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/ccl-to-hold-live-webcast-call-to-discuss-2026-first-quarter-results-thursday-ma-1157897

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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